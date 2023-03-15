Out and About in Petaluma
Irish Dance School present’s St. Patrick’s Day show
Petaluma’s Keenan Irish Dance School will present a toe-tapping, family-friendly evening of dance and celebration on Friday, March 17, 5:45 p.m. at the Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Learn more at KeenanIrishDanceSchool.com.
‘Phoenix Pro Wrestling’ at The Phoenix Theater
Arguably one of Petaluma’s wildest and loudest entertainment activities, Phoenix Pro Wrestling returns for another night of pile-drivers, super-kicks, power-bombs, choke-slams, spine-busters, ankle locks and curb-stomps. Exploding at the Phoenix Theater on Friday, March 17 (first bell at 8 p.m. sharp) Bret the Threat takes on reigning champion Kal Jak in a chest-thumping, floor-crashing grudge match so epic it might just be able to be heard from outer space. In the tag team match, Sir Samurai and Eliza Hammer will go two-on-two against The Rock ‘n Rodeo Express, and in the cruiser-weight match, it’s Midas Kreed vs. Kenny K the Spinebender. Plus, the first one-hundred patrons in the building will receive a free limited-edition Phoenix Pro Wrestling trading card! Tickets on sale now. $7-$15. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.
‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’
Doing the Time Warp never gets old. On Saturday, March 18, East Bay “Rocky” devotees Barely Legal return to Petaluma for a wild night at Dr. Frank-n-Furter’s, a beloved tradition at the Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St. Doors open 11:30 p.m., and show time is 11:55 p.m. Tickets are $10. Visit thephoenixtheater.com for more information.
LunaFest Film Festival
A benefit for the Petaluma branch of the American Association of University Women, this year’s LUNAFEST film festival takes place on Sunday, March 19, at 3 p.m., at the Carole L. Ellis auditorium on the SRJC Petaluma campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. The seven short films include Faith E. Briggs’ “Reclaim Your Water,” about Ebony Beach Club member Natasha Smith and Bret Parker and Pete Barma’s “Pete,” an animated short about a real-life Little Leaguer who challenged assumptions about gender and baseball. Tickets are $18. Tickets are now on sale.
Flashback Cinema Presents ‘Sixteen Candles’
On Sunday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 22, the Flashback Cinema series at Boulevard 14 Cinemas brings us back to 1984 with John Hughes modern teen angst classic “Sixteen Candles.” Molly Ringwald is having high school love troubles on her 16th birthday, a landmark her whole family appears to have forgotten. 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday. 200 C St. in Petaluma.
Idea Lounge at Barber Lee Spirits
Artist-poet Kary Hess (the Spark Tarot deck) and businessman Kevin Jones (of Fast Signs) will deliver this month’s two art/life presentations as the popular Idea Lounge continues at Barber Lee Spirits. The conversation series brings interesting ideas, people, drinks and surprises together. Sponsored by the Petaluma Arts Center, the next Idea Lounge will be held on Wednesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program from 7-8 p.m. Barber Lee Spirits is at 120 Washington Street in downtown Petaluma. Tickets are $12 for members of the Petaluma Arts Center, and $15 for non-members, available at EventBrite or through the Petaluma ArtsCenter.org website.
KPCA Radio: Rivertown Poets with Sande Anfang
Catch Sande Anfang on your FM dial at Free Range Radio, 103.3, streaming on KPCA. Coming live from Aqus Café in Petaluma, Rivertown Poets brings readings by local poets. In future episodes, poets will return to discuss their writing and share some of their new work. Listen in at 4 p.m. on Sundays. Listen live KPCA.org.
Volunteer at Petaluma Bounty Farm
On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the community is invited to help out at their local urban farm. Come volunteer with Petaluma Bounty, learn more about ways to get involved on the website Petalumabounty.org/take-action/volunteer. On Wednesdays mornings from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m, Wednesday afternoons from 2-5 p.m, and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
‘Deeper Moments’ at Vibe Art Gallery
An exhibition of whimsical, charming, gorgeous and surprising ceramic sculptures by artist Mark Jaeger, displayed under the title “Deeper Moments,” runs through April 2 at downtown Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery, 1 N. Petaluma Blvd. From real and fantasy animals to gnomish creatures, functional pottery and more, Jaeger’s work comes from a childhood immersion in and exposure to nature. Vibe Gallery is open every day but Monday: Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday 12-5 p.m., Thursday 12-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 12-7 p.m. A closing weekend reception takes place on Saturday, April 1 at 5:30 p.m.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: