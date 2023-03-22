‘Drinks with Shrinks’ at Aqus Cafe

Are you a mental/emotional/medical health professional? Come speak and sip with local colleagues on Friday, March 24, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at Aqus Cafe, 189 H St. The gathering is informal but will include a do-it-yourself, meet-and-greet activity with a raffle prize. No RSVP required, but please visit the Aqus website at Aqus.com to learn more and to see a full calendar of events and to contribute to a questionnaire about forming a Petaluma-based mental health professionals group.

Succulent Swap

The Petaluma Regional Library is hosting a succulent swap on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The event is presented by the Master Gardeners of Sonoma County. Individuals are invited to bring cuttings from their succulents and take home cuttings from others’ plants. The swap will kick off with a short talk from master gardeners Jack Leutza and Trudy Jameison. Come and meet other gardeners, learn about plants and gardening and have a great time. The free event welcomes families and all levels of gardening experience. The swap will be outdoors in front of the Petaluma Regional Library (100 Fairgrounds Drive) unless rain moves the event indoors.

Kayak Clinics with Kristine at The Floathouse

On Friday, March 24 from 2-4 p.m and Sturday, March 25 from 1-3 p.m, join Kristine Norton at the Petaluma Floathouse for another afternoon of Kayak Clinics. Norton offers a class for beginners to move up from a basic level to become competent kayakers. Norton has been the Floathouse’s summer camp stand-up pandleboarding and kayak instructor for several seasons now. She has 16 years of experience providing instruction and guidance, and emphasizes safety practices and fun for everyone. The class costs $85 and includes rental, two hours of high-quality instruction and practice in sit-on-top Ocean kayaks on the Petaluma River. No prior experience necessary. Visit, TheFloathousePetaluma.org for more information.

Flashback Cinema Presents ‘The Ten Commandments’

You’ll believe a Red Sea can part! On Sunday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 22, the Flashback Cinema series at Boulevard 14 Cinemas brings us the epic tale of Moses (Charlton Heston), an ancient Egyptian prince who discovers he’s the son of Hebrew slaves, and goes head-to-head against the Pharaoh Ramses (Yul Brynner) to set his people free. Frogs rain from the sky, the angel of Death goes all Conan-the-Barbarian on the Egyptians, and of course there’s the whole Red Sea/FX spectacular that is God parting the waters with “the breath of his nostrils,“ as one impressed character puts it. And we haven’t even mentioned the burning bush. If ever a movie was made for the big screen, this is it. 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday. 200 C St. in Petaluma.

‘From Enslavement to the Path of Freedom: The Power of Black Resistance’

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents “From Enslavement to the Path of Freedom: The Power of Black Resistance, an expansive exhibition that ends on Sunday, March 26. The exhibit addresses the ongoing oppression that Black individuals have encountered since the beginning of this country. The museum is at 20 4th Street.

Petaluma Wedding Experience at Hotel Petaluma

Wedding season is upon us! On Sunday, March 26, Hotel Petaluma hosts a lively and interactive wedding exposition from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m in the Goldman Ballroom. Petaluma wedding vendors and professionals will share their expertise and information. View Hotel Petaluma's event space staged with a handful of local planners, wineries, florists, DJs and other wedding vendors. Come witness these vendors as they display their talents and showcase their products. Free to attend and open to the public at 205 Kentucky St. in Petaluma. Pre-registration is required via Eventbrite.com.

Free to Laugh comedy show

Enjoy Jamison’s Roaring Donkey’s impressive craft beer selection, and its variety of cocktails (including a vast Moscow Mule menu) along with some quality laughs. Free to Laugh takes place on Sunday, March 26 at 8:30 p.m. The no-cover show includes “the best professional club comedians in the state.” If you RSVP in advance on Eventbrite, you’ll be entered into a raffle to receive $25 off your bar tab and T-Shirts. Headlining this month is Phil Griffiths, joined by Jessica Grant, Taylor Evans, Austin Carr, Isaiah Washington and host Mikel Nordstrom. 146 Kentucky St.

Jacqueline Winspear at Copperfield’s Books

Join author Jacqueline Winspear at Copperfield’s Books on Monday, March 27 at 7 p.m, as the bestselling novelist introduces her new book “The White Lady.” The discussion will be followed by a Q&A and book signing. This event is free, open to the public and requires masks. “The White Lady” introduces another extraordinary heroine from Winspear, the creator of the best-selling Maisie Dobbs series. Copperfield's Books in Petaluma, 140 Kentucky Street. CopperfieldsBooks.com.