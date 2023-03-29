Since its premiere at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2019, critics have been calling Lauren Yee’s “Cambodian Rock Band” one of the best American plays of the 21st century. Running daily (except Mondays) through April 2 at Berkeley Rep, 2025 Addison St. in Berkeley, the play-with-music is an exhilarating exploration of art as a universal expression of humanity in all its conflicting forms, and of music as a power-source of resilience even under the worst of circumstances. Set in Cambodia in 2008, the play follows a Khmer Rouge survivor who returns after 30 years to convince his lawyer daughter – involved in a war crimes case against one of Cambodia’s worst war-time criminals – to return to America. Part comedy, part mystery, part father-daughter drama – but mainly a gripping, gritty-funny, very-twisty memory-play – the action of “Cambodian Rock Band” is backed by an astonishingly good live rock ensemble, who step in and out of the action of this remarkable, unforgettable theater experience. BerkeleyRep.org .

SOCO DanceBeat presents a fun-packed April Fool’s Day dance party with Petaluma-based band Foxes in the Henhouse, who will be opening for The Pulsators. In addition to the music, there will be a juggler, a costume contest and door prizes. It all happens at The California, a recently-opened entertainment space in Santa Rosa where all kinds of good things (music, comedy, burlesque and live theater) are taking place all the time. Saturday, April 1, 4-8 p.m. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 at the door. CalTehatre.com. 528 7th St., in Santa Rosa.

St. Stupid’s Day at the Buckhorn

This Saturday being April Fool’s Day, it means that at the Buckhorn Tavern on Petaluma Boulevard South, owner Wes McCoy will once again be putting on his tacky-plaid suit and donning a chicken hat (or something equally goofy) to preside over the iconic tavern’s St. Stupid’s Day party, arguably Petaluma’s most outrageous and ridiculous annual event. It all begins at 5 p.m., with off-the-wall games — like catching flying tortillas with a butterfly net or unrolling the toilet paper from a roll — and a “nonsensical trivia” contest. Participating attendees compete to win party bags packed with “strange prizes.” It’s the weirdest, wildest party in town. BuckhornTavern.com.

Walk-and-Talk Family Day

Caminata Y Charla: Día Familiar

A full morning of art, nature and fun will take place at the Petaluma River Park on Saturday, April 2 in an extended first-Saturday River Walk and Talk, designed for the whole family. There will be hands-on crafting with Artaluma, a live “Snake Surprise” presentation by the Petaluma Wildlife Museum at 10:15 a.m., plus free family portrait photos by Victoria Webb and field games for all ages. Coffee, hot chocolate and empanadas will be available for purchase from Grand Central. 300 Copeland Street. 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. the talk begins at 9:30.

Youth Arts Exhibition: Art Connects Us

The Petaluma Arts Center’s new exhibit, “Art Connects Us,” is a showcase of works by Petaluma students from kindergarten to 12th grade. The show runs through April 28. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

‘Deeper Moments,’ ‘Spring Feast’ at Vibe Art Gallery

After one final weekend of ceramicist Mark Jaeger’s popular exhibition of whimsical sculptures, a show titled “Deeper Moments” (ending April 2 after a reception for the artist at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1), a new show will burst to life beginning Tuesday, April 4 at downtown Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery. Titled “Spring Feast,” and featuring artists Margaret Dorfman and Karen Mason, the show is described as “celebrating the fruit, flora and fauna that the earth has to offer, with luscious colors and collaborative artwork.” “Spring Feast” runs through May 28. Vibe Gallery is open every day but Monday, with hours as follows: Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday 12-5 p.m., Thursday 12-6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 12-7 p.m. A closing weekend reception takes place on Saturday, April 1 at 5:30 p.m. 1 N. Petaluma Blvd.

Petaluma Elks Charity Craft Vendor Fair

On Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, the Petaluma Elks Lodge is hosting a craft and vendor fair. From 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Over 70 vendors will present creative items from Holiday decor and gifts to collectibles and one-of-a-kind finds. Raffle Tickets are six for $5 at the event, proceeds benefit Elks Charity Purple Pig, "So they can walk, talk, see, and play," providing occupational therapy to children. Enjoy fresh pastries, coffee, hotdogs, sodas and more. The Elks Lodge 901 is at 2105 S. McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma.

Barn5400 ‘Hop-Up Event’

Pack up the whole family and hop over to Barn5400 for an Easter-themed pop-up event on Saturday, April 2. The free event will include a special photo opportunity with The Easter Bunny, captured by local photographer Jessica Fix for $30. Shop for specially-curated items from local businesses to fill your Easter baskets with. Activities such as a bouncy house hosted by Pouncy Parties will be included. Select a time slot for photos at Jessicafixphotography.com/hop-upbarn5400. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m, 5400 Old Redwood Hwy in Petaluma.

Flashback Cinema: ‘The Land Before Time’

Flashback Cinema presents the 1988 animated classic “The Land Before Time,” celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. It’s the animated action-adventure that started the all-time favorite children’s franchise, produced by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg and director Don Bluth. Follow five young dinosaurs on an incredible journey as they overcome challenges together and learn the importance of friendship. “Some things you see with your eyes. Others you see with your heart.” Show times include 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2 and Wednesday April 5 at Boulevard 14 Cinema in Petaluma.

Model Yacht Club ‘Demo Day’ at the Floathouse

Demo Day at the Floathouse hosts a special guest on Sunday, April 2. The San Francisco Model Yacht Club, founded in 1898 to encourage building and sailing model yachts, will hold an informal regatta in the turning basin. Members will bring their radio-controlled sailboats to the Petaluma River and operate from The Floathouse docks. The boats range from 36 to 70-inches in length, representing seven different design classes. Set-up begins around 11 a.m, and some boats will be available for trying out. The event is free and open to the public.