On Sunday, April 9, catch the Easter Bunny at Coppola Winery from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be hopping around Francis Ford Coppola Winery to take pictures with attendees. Guests will be invited to enjoy lunch in the Rustic as the Spring Menu is unveiled, featuring seasonal dishes peppered with ingredients from the winery’s culinary garden. No reservations needed to meet the Bunny, but are recommended for dining or enjoying seated tastings. 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville.

First Friday Bike Ride

Looking to get some exercise and support alternative transportation in Petaluma? Join in on the first Friday bike ride, starting out at Walnut Park, beginning at 5 p.m. every first Friday of the month. No RSVP necessary. Just show up at the corner of D street and Petaluma Blvd South. Helmets and lights are recommended for this safe, inclusive, family-friendly event. Support the city’s goal to create an integrated bicycle and pedestrian system that encourages alternative transportation for all. For additional information contact D’Lynda Fischer at df@dlyndafischer.com.

Ninja Night: Parent's Night Out

Need a night out but don’t have a sitter? Z Ultimate Self Defense Studios has got you covered. Drop your kids off on Friday, April 7 from 6-9 p.m. Kids 4-12 can enjoy games, pizza and an age-appropriate movie with other local children. Don’t miss date night or an evening out with the friends. $20 at 141 2nd St. Petaluma. Email petaluma@zultimate.com for more information.

Easter Egg-Stravaganza

On Saturday, April 8, bring the whole family and join in on the amazing Egg-Stravaganza. From 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Join Gordy and Ms. Michelle with a family activity and light brunch. The event will end with an amazing egg hunt, with three separate hunting areas for different age groups. Petaluma Valley Baptist Church, 580 Sonoma Mountain Parkway in Petaluma. Contact office@petalumabaptist.org or 707-763-2277 with questions regarding this community event.

Sheep Shearing Day

On Saturday, April 8, experience a “Sheep to Sweater” demonstration at Petaluma Adobe’s annual Sheep Shearing Day. From 11 a.m. - 2 p.m, the community is invited to learn how wool is removed from sheep and eventually turned to yarn. Sheep from the local farm animal rescue Flat Broke Farm will lose their winter coats under the expert guidance of shearer John Sanchez. Admission is $3 for adults 18 and up, $2 for children 6 to 17 and 5 and under free. Located at Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park, 3325 Adobe Road, Petaluma.

Flashback Cinema: ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Flashback Cinema presents the 50th anniversary of the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s inventive film adaptation of the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Directed by Norman Jewison (“Fiddler On the Roof,” “In The Heat of the Night,” “Moonstruck”) the movie was filmed on location in Israel with some strikingly modern visual poetry, from a bus unloading props and costumes (including a massive cross) to Judas being pursued by a line of tanks in the desert. Easter Sunday, April 9 at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. and again at those same times on Wednesday April 5 at Boulevard 14 Cinema in Petaluma. FlashbackCinema.com.

Youth Arts Exhibition: Art Connects Us

The Petaluma Arts Center’s new exhibit, “Art Connects Us,” is a showcase of works by Petaluma students from kindergarten to 12th grade. The show runs through April 28. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

West Side Stories Petaluma

On Wednesday, April 12, from 7:30-9:30 p.m, the Polly Klass Community Theater is hosting “West Side Stories.” This monthly interactive event allows the community to share their stories. Each month brings a new theme, attendees put their names in a hat with 10 drawn at random. Those selected get 5 minutes to share their personal and true stories. At the end of the evening, all attendees vote for their favorite tale, and the winner gets $50 and an invitation to join the other monthly winners in December for the big Grand Slam at the Mystic Theater. Head to 417 Western St. in Petaluma. Tickets cost $19.50.

Volunteer at Petaluma Bounty Farm

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the community is invited to help out at their local urban farm. Come volunteer with Petaluma Bounty, learn more about ways to get involved on the website Petalumabounty.org/take-action/volunteer. On Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m, Wednesday afternoons from 2-5 p.m, and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Petaluma Film Alliance: ‘I Am Not a Witch’

Rungano Nyoni’s acclaimed 2017 comedy “I Am Not a Witch” screens Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. at Petaluma’s SRJC campus as part of the Petaluma Film Alliance’s weekly spring film series. Filmed in Zambia, the movie follows 8-year-old Shula, who is accused of being a witch after an accident in her small village. The film combines magical realism with political satire, delivering “an absurd and spellbinding allegory of a young girl’s struggle to find her own way.” A favorite at the Cannes Film Festival, the film won the British Academy Award for Best Debut Film.The screening is at the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium on the college’s Petaluma campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. The film begins at 7 p.m., but come at 6 p.m. for a pre-show lecture/presentation. Cost is $6 general, $5 students. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

Trivia Night At Griffo Distillery

Gather your trivia team and get ready to butt brainy heads at the Barrel Room, at Griffo Distillery, on Thursday, April 6, 7-9 p.m. Join in on the friendly yet competitive fun. Griffo will host weekly trivia each Thursday evening with King Trivia. The bar will open at 6 p.m, so players can grab a drink before the games begin. No charge to participate and players can look forward to some great prizes. 1320 Scott St. (707) 879-8755.