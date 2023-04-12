Butter & Egg Days Opening Ceremonies

The Petaluma Downtown Association invites the community to join the kick-off events leading up to the Butter and Eggs Day celebration on Saturday, April 15 from 12-1 p.m, at the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum at 20 4th Street. The Downtown Association invites the community to the opening celebration, where attendees can applaud and thank the 2023 Good Eggs, Mitch and Barbara Lind, and cheer for the 2023 Grand Marshal, the folks of Rebuilding Together Petaluma. This year’s parade theme is “There’s No Place Like Home.”

Angie Thomas at Copperfield’s Books

Copperfield's Books welcomes bestselling author Angie Thomas (“The Hate U Give”) to celebrate her debut middle-grade book, “Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Manifestor Prophecy.” On Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m, head to 140 Kentucky St. in Petaluma for a reading and Q&A with the author. The book is the first in an inventive, humorous and suspenseful fantasy trilogy inspired by black history and folklore. Register for the free event through the Copperfield’s website at copperfieldsbooks.com.

‘Spring Feast’ Exhibit and Artist Reception

Vibe Gallery is hosting “Spring Feast,” an exhibit of work by artists Margaret Dorfman and Karen Mason. The artists celebrate the fruit, flora and fauna the Earth has to offer. Their intersecting pieces hold and preserve the special moments in life and remind us of our commitment and respect to the Earth. Come view the incredible and unique work through May 28, and enjoy a reception on Saturday, April 15 from 5-8 p.m. The Hot Clams will perform live music at 1 Petaluma Blvd. N. The closing reception is Sunday, May 28 from 1-4 p.m.

Flashback Cinema: ‘Selena’

To mark what would have been the artist’s 52nd birthday, Flashback Cinema presents Gregory Nava’s the 1997 film Selena,“ starring Jennifer Lopez as Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano (Tex-Mex music). Sunday, April 16 at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. and again at those same times on Wednesday April 19 at Boulevard 14 Cinema in Petaluma. FlashbackCinema.com.

Free Downtown Jazz Concert Series

free outdoor jazz concerts are back with the Chuck Sher Trio/Quartet, every Sunday from 1- 3:30 p.m. in the Helen Putnam Plaza, in front of the Speakeasy. Bring friends and family for a fun afternoon of jazz music and community engagement. Talented Bay Area musicians such as guitarist Randy Vincent, drummer Michael Aragon and pianist Ken Cook will be featured along with Chuck Sher.

Free to Laugh comedy show

Enjoy Jamison’s Roaring Donkey’s impressive craft beer selection, and its variety of cocktails (including a vast Moscow Mule menu), along with some quality laughs. Free to Laugh takes place on Sunday, March 26 at 8:30 p.m. The no-cover show includes “the best professional club comedians in the state.” If you RSVP in advance on Eventbrite, you’ll be entered into a raffle to receive $25 off your bar tab and T-Shirts. Headlining this month is Saul Trujillo, joined by Ben Kolina, Nina G, Jack Ferguson, Maryam Moosavi and host Mikel Nordstrom. 146 Kentucky St.

Petaluma Film Alliance: ‘American Graffiti’

Few motion pictures are as close to the hearts of Petalumans as is George Lucas’ classic 1973 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “American Graffiti,” partially filmed here in town in 1972 and released 50 years ago to worldwide acclaim. The beloved film went on to be nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. As part of its spring movie series the Petaluma Film Alliance presents a screening on Wednesday, April 19. The screening is at the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium Santa Rosa Junior College’s Petaluma campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. The film begins at 7 p.m., but come at 6 p.m. for a pre-show lecture/presentation. Cost is $6 general, $5 students. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

‘Singin’ and Swingin into Spring’ free concert

The Rivertown Voices are giving a free concert at Elim Lutheran Church on Sunday, April 16. Directed by Laila Shoenlein, ‘Singin’ and Swingin’ has great harmonies of lively vocal jazz and pop music standards. Head to 504 Baker St. in Petaluma from 3-4:30 p.m. The event is free to attend, yet donations are appreciated.

Arts Alive

Arts Alive in Petaluma is back featuring exciting events and activities for the community. On Thursday, April 20, from 5-8 p.m, engaging and interactive activities will be held at various host venues in town. The third Thursday events strive to connect, promote and celebrate the vibrant art community of Petaluma. Live music, dance, theater, improv, storytelling, art demonstrations, poetry, book launches, photography, multimedia exhibits, film and more will take place at 11 locations. Attendance is free, some venues suggest reservations. Some venues include, Alchemia Gallery, 111 Kentucky St, Artaluma, 145 Keller St, Unicorn Blessing Brigade at Walnut Park and other locations, VIBE Gallery, 1 Petaluma Blvd N. and Ziz Land, 210 4th St, Ste B. For more information visit petalumadowntown.com.

Youth Arts Exhibition: Art Connects Us

The Petaluma Arts Center’s new exhibit, “Art Connects Us,” is a showcase of works by Petaluma students from kindergarten to 12th grade. The show runs through April 28. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Volunteer at Petaluma Bounty Farm

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the community is invited to help out at their local urban farm. Come volunteer with Petaluma Bounty, learn more about ways to get involved on the website Petalumabounty.org/take-action/volunteer. On Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m, Wednesday afternoons from 2-5 p.m, and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Trivia Night At Griffo Distillery

Gather your trivia team and get ready to butt brainy heads at the Barrel Room, at Griffo Distillery, on Thursday, April 6, 7-9 p.m. Join in on the friendly yet competitive fun. Griffo will host weekly trivia each Thursday evening with King Trivia. The bar will open at 6 p.m, so players can grab a drink before the games begin. No charge to participate and players can look forward to some great prizes. 1320 Scott St. (707) 879-8755.