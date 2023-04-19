‘Newsies’ at Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building

The Disney film turned Tony-winning Broadway hit, “Newsies,” inspires everyone to “seize the day!” North Bay Theatrics Inc. will be presenting the beloved musical at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building (1094 Petaluma Blvd. S), Friday through Sunday, April 21-23. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, “Newsies” tells the story of Jack Kelly, a newsboy and leader of teenaged delivery boys. When newspaper prices are raised at the newsboys’ expense, Jack gathers newsies all across the city to go on strike and fight for what's right. Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with 1 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets $15-$20. Purchase tickets and select showtimes on the Eventbrite website, Eventbrite.com.

Eirinie Carson reads from ‘The Dead Are Gods’

Petaluma author/poet Eirinie Carson will appear at Copperfield’s Books on Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m., to read from, sign and discuss her new memoir “The Dead Are Gods.” The book describes her complicated emotions and recollections upon learning of a close friend’s death. Carson will be interviewed by author Kailea Frederick. 140 Kentucky St. (707) 762-0563.

Karaoke at the Elks

On Friday, April 21 from 5-10:30 p.m. head to the Petaluma Elks Lodge (2105 S. McDowell Blvd # A)for a lively night of karaoke. This fun, monthly event provides a safe and friendly environment for food, drinks and entertainment. Participation is free, and food and drinks are available for purchase. Join Dr. Rob of Bogan Entertainment from 6:30-10:30. The bar opens at 3 p.m. and dinner is available from 5-7 p.m. There will be a loaded potato bar for $8 which comes with a green salad. No reservations needed. 21 and over are welcome.

Butter & Eggs Day Parade & Festival

On Saturday, April 22, Petaluma welcomes back its annual Butter and Eggs Day Parade and Festival. From 10 a.m. - 5 p.m, come and support your local community and favorite town. The parade highlights 40 years of tradition in Petaluma, celebrating our community and history. The theme for the 2023 parade is “There’s No Place Like Home.” Located at the Historic Downtown, Fourth and Kentucky streets. The parade begins at 12 p.m.

Live Music at Brooks Note Winery

On Saturday, April 22, Brooks Note Winery is the place to be after the Butter and Eggs Day Parade for wine and music with The Third Rail. From 2-5 p.m, enjoy the selection of great wines Brooks Note has to offer along with live music. Located at 426 Petaluma Blvd. N. Contact Sean McMahan with questions, (707) 981-8470, info@brooksnotewinery.com.

Flashback Cinema: ‘Blazing Saddles’

You possibly quote it regularly, and you definitely think of it from time-to-time, but when was the last time you actually saw Mel Brooks’ 1974 comedy-western “Blazing Saddles”? Arguable one of the funniest, most-politically incorrect movies ever made, this satirical classic stars Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder, Harvey Korman and Madeline Kahn. It screens again as part of Petaluma’s Flashback Cinema series, Sunday, April 23 at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. and again at those same times on Wednesday April 26 at Boulevard 14 Cinema in Petaluma.

‘Spring Feast’ Exhibit and Artist Reception

Vibe Gallery is hosting “Spring Feast,” an exhibit of work by artists Margaret Dorfman and Karen Mason. The artists celebrate the fruit, flora and fauna the Earth has to offer. Their intersecting pieces hold and preserve the special moments in life and remind us of our commitment and respect to the Earth. Come view the incredible and unique work through May 28. A closing reception will take place on Sunday, May 28 from 1-4 p.m.

Free Downtown Jazz Concert Series

Outdoor jazz concerts are back with the Chuck Sher Trio/Quartet, every Sunday from 1- 3:30 p.m. in the Helen Putnam Plaza, in front of the Speakeasy. Bring friends and family for a fun afternoon of jazz music and community engagement. Talented Bay Area musicians such as guitarist Randy Vincent, drummer Michael Aragon and pianist Ken Cook will be featured along with Chuck Sher on bass.

Youth Arts Exhibition: Art Connects Us

The Petaluma Arts Center’s new exhibit, “Art Connects Us,” is a showcase of works by Petaluma students from kindergarten to 12th grade. The show runs through April 28. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 12-4 p.m. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Petaluma Film Alliance: ‘Cairo Conspiracy’

Tarik Saleh’s 2022 drama “Cairo Conspiracy” will be screened as part of SRJC’s Spring Film Series, presented by the Petaluma Film Alliance. When Adam, the son of a fisherman, is offered the privilege of studying at Al-Azhar University in Cairo – the center of power in Sunni Islam – he quickly becomes a pawn in a conflict between Egypt’s political and religious elites. This timely, beautifully photographed, labyrinthian drama reveals a world full of conspiracies, paranoia and murder. Wednesday, April 26. The screening is at the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium Santa Rosa Junior College’s Petaluma campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. The film begins at 7 p.m., but come at 6 p.m. for a pre-show lecture/presentation. Cost is $6 general, $5 students. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

Volunteer at Petaluma Bounty Farm

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the community is invited to help out at their local urban farm. Come volunteer with Petaluma Bounty, learn more about ways to get involved on the website Petalumabounty.org/take-action/volunteer. On Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m, Wednesday afternoons from 2-5 p.m, and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Trivia Night At Griffo Distillery

Gather your trivia team and get ready to butt brainy heads at the Barrel Room, at Griffo Distillery, on Thursday, April 27, 7-9 p.m. Join in on the friendly yet competitive fun. Griffo will host weekly trivia each Thursday evening with King Trivia. The bar will open at 6 p.m, so players can grab a drink before the games begin. No charge to participate and players can look forward to some great prizes. 1320 Scott St. (707) 879-8755.

An Afternoon in Vienna

Join Violinist, Kyle Craft, for “An Afternoon in Vienna,” Sunday, April 30. Craft and friends host an afternoon in celebration of 19th Century Vienna culture. Located at the Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave in Petaluma from 2-5 p.m, doors open at 1:30. There will be music from the time period, waltzing and treats available for purchase from “Kaffee, Kuchen und Schlag.” Craft will be joined by Pianist, Chris Alexander and Soprano, Sophia Grace Fera. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling Ruth (707) 794-7313 or Maria (707) 778-8066.