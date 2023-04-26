Out and About in Petaluma

The Transhumance Festival, Sound on the Basin, a Spring Antique Faire and much more this week in Petaluma to kick off the month of May.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 25, 2023, 10:26PM

Chess Table Celebration

Petaluma’s recently installed chess tables and benches, near the Balshaw Bridge on Water Street, will be officially dedicated and celebrated on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Since there are only two permanent tables, additional tables will be set up, so bring your own board and pieces, and get ready to play. In addition to the chess-centric activities, two local artists working with the public that day. Sara Downing will be at the Balshaw Bridge taking portraits for use in an upcoming piece to be installed on the arch at Putnam Plaza in May. Susan Bercu will be across the street at Putnam Plaza working with anyone who wants to help her create her "Cast Offs" streamers.

‘Water is Her Right!’

Non-profit organization, The Sonder Project, is hosting a fundraising event to empower women and increase access to clean water in Sub-Saharan Africa. The event will feature live music from The Fula Brothers, an energetic duo who play West African-fusion music. The concert will be held at the Poly Klaas Community Theater on Saturday, April 29 in Petaluma. Raised funds will support the construction of a new deep-water well and related efforts. 100% will go directly to The Sonder Project's many clean water programs, and if the fundraising goal is met, the project will dedicate the new well to the people of Petaluma. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. First-come-first-serve General Admission costs $30, with reserved first row seating $50. 417 Western Ave. For more information visit TheSonderProject.org.

Transhumance Festival

On Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, the place to be is Steamer Landing Park, 6 Copeland St., for the annual Transhumance Festival. The free festival is a celebration dedicated to reconnecting people to the land. The event reintroduces the age-old practice of transhumance, the tradition of moving livestock from one grazing ground to another in a seasonal cycle. It will include demonstrations on land stewardship practices, soil and watershed health, reconsidering our waste streams, and sharing of different cultures. There will be live music, interactive educational activities for all ages, a local artisan marketplace, locally sourced food, sheep shearing and scything and weaving demonstrations.

Spring Antique Faire

On Sunday, April 30, Petaluma welcomes back the Spring Antique Faire. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, in historic Downtown Petaluma, join the community in a day of shopping and perusing antiques and other exciting items, all along Kentucky Street, Fourth Street, in the A Street parking lot and on Western Avenue. Guests can find an amazing selection of affordable antiques from over 200 dealers. The show offers a variety of estate jewelry, linens, furniture, art, kitchenware, vintage décor, books, and all kinds of unusual collectibles.

Sunday Sound Bath on The Basin with The Yoga Post

Created in the 1920s, the Petaluma Turning Basin has been a place for many working boats to turn around and head back to San Pablo Bay and San Francisco. Today, beloved by the community and surrounded by many Petaluma river-oriented businesses, the basin can serve as a center of solace and an amphitheater for acoustic experience appreciation. On Sunday, April 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m, head to the basin for the Sunday Sound Bath, a collaboration between The Yoga Post and The Floathouse. Relax on anchored stand up paddle boards and be serenaded with singing bowls and more.

Paul Hawken, ‘Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation’

On April 28, 4-5 p.m., join author, Paul Hawken in conversation about our growing climate crisis. Hawken is an environmentalist, entrepreneur, author and activist. He has dedicated his life to environmental sustainability and changing how business and the environment interconnect. He has written eight books and is the founder of non-profit organization, Project Drawdown, which is dedicated to researching how global warming can be reversed. Join Hawken on Zoom in this important lecture and discussion presented by Praxis Peace Project. For tickets and more information, visit Praxispeace.org/events. $15-$20,

Flashback Cinema Presents: ‘Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark’

On Sunday, April 30 and Wednesday, May 3, take a trip back to 1981 to see your favorite adventurer, Indiana Jones. This is the very first Jones adventure, directed by Steven Spielberg and based on an idea from George Lucas. Follow Archaeologist and action hero Jones, played by Harrison Ford, in a race to find the mysterious lost Ark of the Covenant. Show times at Boulevard 14 Cinema in Petaluma are 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. both days.

Rivertown Poets reading and Open Mic

On Monday, May 1, Rivertown Poets are back with a live Zoom-based reading and open mic at 6:15 p.m. Three poets are participating: Avotcja, Tureeda Mikell and Ashia Adjani. A short open mic will follow the features. No advance sign-ups needed. Bring a poem of two minutes or less to share. They will create a list of up to 15 poets during the reading. For the Zoom link. visit the calendar at Aqus.com.

Petaluma Film Alliance: ‘Our Father, The Devil’

Ellie Foumbi’s stunning 2023 drama “Our Father, The Devil” will be screened as part of SRJC’s Spring Film Series, presented by the Petaluma Film Alliance at SRJC on Wednesday, May 3. Marie, an African refugee, is living a simple life in a small French village, where she is the head chef at a local retirement home. But when a charismatic new priest arrives to counsel the elderly, it triggers a flood of memories and emotions she hoped to leave in her traumatic past. With extraordinary performances and masterful filmmaking, “Our Father, The Devil” is an emotionally-charged thriller of extraordinary power from a rising new talent in American cinema.“ The screening is at the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium Santa Rosa Junior College’s Petaluma campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. The film begins at 7 p.m., but come at 6 p.m. for a pre-show lecture/presentation. Cost is $6 general, $5 students. PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

Petaluma Garden Club

On Monday, May 8, the Petaluma Garden Club welcomes club member and flower show judge Cheryl Feuerborn, who will be preparing a mock garden show to help attendees get ready for the real thing at the Sonoma County Fair. The meeting is free to the public at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd South. Doors open at 9:30 am the speaker begins at 11:00.

‘Spring Feast’ Exhibit and Artist Reception

Vibe Gallery is hosting “Spring Feast,” an exhibit of work by artists Margaret Dorfman and Karen Mason. The artists celebrate the fruit, flora and fauna the Earth has to offer. Their intersecting pieces hold and preserve the special moments in life and remind us of our commitment and respect to the Earth. Come view the incredible and unique work through May 28. A closing reception will take place on Sunday, May 28 from 1-4 p.m.

Free Downtown Jazz Concert Series

Outdoor jazz concerts are back with the Chuck Sher Trio/Quartet, every Sunday from 1- 3:30 p.m. in the Helen Putnam Plaza, in front of the Speakeasy. Bring friends and family for a fun afternoon of jazz music and community engagement. Talented Bay Area musicians such as guitarist Randy Vincent, drummer Michael Aragon and pianist Ken Cook will be featured along with Chuck Sher on bass.

Volunteer at Petaluma Bounty Farm

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the community is invited to help out at their local urban farm. Come volunteer with Petaluma Bounty, learn more about ways to get involved on the website Petalumabounty.org/take-action/volunteer. On Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m, Wednesday afternoons from 2-5 p.m, and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Trivia Night At Griffo Distillery

Gather your trivia team and get ready to butt brainy heads at the Barrel Room, at Griffo Distillery, on Thursday, April 27, 7-9 p.m. Join in on the friendly yet competitive fun. Griffo will host weekly trivia each Thursday evening with King Trivia. The bar will open at 6 p.m, so players can grab a drink before the games begin. No charge to participate and players can look forward to some great prizes. 1320 Scott St. (707) 879-8755.

Film Fest Petaluma

With 34 shorts from near and far, the annual Film Fest Petaluma, at the Mystic Theatre on Saturday, May6, is a day-long celebration of short cinematic storytelling. The films will be screened in a total of four separate programs, which can be viewed for one all-day tickets price, or on a choose-your-own, one-by-one basis. Visit MysticTheatre.com for more information and tickets. For the full lineup of films and attending guest filmmakers, visit PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

