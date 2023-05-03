Ninja Night: Parent's Night Out

Need a night out but don’t have a sitter? Z Ultimate Self Defense Studios has got you covered. Drop your kids off on Friday, May 5 from 6-9 p.m. Kids 4-12 can enjoy games, pizza, and an age-appropriate movie movie with other local children. Don’t miss date night or an evening out with the friends. $20 at 141 2nd St. Petaluma. Email petaluma@zultimate.com for more information.

Mini Workshop Gardening Series

UC Master Gardeners of Sonoma County present a mini workshop gardening series to celebrate the revitalization of Petaluma Bounty’s Unity Garden. The workshop on Saturday, May 6 will educate about gardening practices. Spring/summer raised-bed planting, easy irrigation and timer installation, themed container gardening, wire baskets to prevent damage from rodents, can-do composting and springtime children’s garden crafts. From 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. head to 55 Shasta Ave in Petaluma, visit Petalumabounty.org for more information.

Spring Petaluma River Cleanup

On Saturday, May 6, join the Friends of the Petaluma River for the annual Spring Petaluma River Cleanup. Help keep our river clean and improve the community. Volunteers will gather at Steamer Landing Park at 9 a.m. for supplies, a safety talk and to receive site assignments. Be a solution to river pollution and help remove trash from our waterways. Volunteers will be assigned to 15 sites throughout the City. Inform Friends of the Petaluma River if there is a creek near you in need of cleanup. Coffee and refreshments will be available in the morning and there will be a BBQ, live music and a raffle in the afternoon. Register at FriendsofthePetalumaRIver.org.

Film Fest Petaluma

With 34 shorts from near and far, the annual Film Fest Petaluma, at the Mystic Theatre on Saturday, May 6, is a day-long celebration of short cinematic storytelling. The films will be screened in a total of four separate programs, which can be viewed for one all-day tickets price, or on a choose-your-own, one-by-one basis. Visit MysticTheatre.com for more information and tickets. For the full lineup of films and attending guest filmmakers, visit PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.

Petaluma Historic Preservation Month: Kick-Off Event

Join the Petalumans of Yesteryear and Vice Mayor Janice Cader Thompson in celebration of Petaluma’s National Historic Preservation Month, May 2023. On Saturday, May 6 from 10-11 a.m. Attendees will learn about planned events for the month, the Petalumans of Yesteryear will greet and host the public and Cader-Thompson will officially proclaim May 2023 as Historic Preservation Month in the City of Petaluma. It all happens at the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum, 20 4th Street.

Flashback Cinema: ‘Footloose’

Prepare to cut loose. On Sunday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 10, Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinema brings another classic movie in its popular Flashback series. This week it’s the original “Footloose,” with Kevin Bacon playing a dance-loving teen whose family relocates to a small town where the local minister has outlawed dancing. Show time is 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. both days.

Petaluma Garden Club

On Monday, May 8, the Petaluma Garden Club welcomes club member and flower show judge Cheryl Feuerborn, who will be preparing a mock garden show to help attendees get ready for the real thing at the Sonoma County Fair. The meeting is free to the public at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd South. Doors open at 9:30 am the speaker begins at 11:00.

‘Spring Feast’ Exhibit and Artist Reception

Vibe Gallery is hosting “Spring Feast,” an exhibit of work by artists Margaret Dorfman and Karen Mason. The artists celebrate the fruit, flora and fauna the Earth has to offer. Their intersecting pieces hold and preserve the special moments in life and remind us of our commitment and respect to the Earth. Come view the incredible and unique work through May 28. A closing reception will take place on Sunday, May 28 from 1-4 p.m.

Free Downtown Jazz Concert Series

Outdoor jazz concerts are back with the Chuck Sher Trio/Quartet. Every Sunday from 1- 3:30 p.m. in the Helen Putnam Plaza, in front of the Speakeasy. Bring friends and family for a fun afternoon of jazz music and community engagement. Talented Bay Area musicians such as guitarist Randy Vincent, drummer Michael Aragon and pianist Ken Cook will be featured along with Chuck Sher on bass.

Volunteer at Petaluma Bounty Farm

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the community is invited to help out at their local urban farm. Come volunteer with Petaluma Bounty, learn more about ways to get involved on the website Petalumabounty.org/take-action/volunteer. On Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m, Wednesday afternoons from 2-5 p.m, and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.