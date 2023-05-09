Described by the New York Times as "Blazingly theatrical and thrillingly tense," the acclaimed play “Pass Over,” by Antoinette Nwandu, completes its Sonoma County premiere this weekend at the California Theatre in Santa Rosa. Directed by Serena Elize Flores, and reminiscent of “Waiting for Godot,” the play follows two Black men standing on an American street corner, passing the time. “Woven into the familiar patterns of their small talk are their fears, dreams and hopes for a future promised land. When their conversation is interrupted by the arrival of two strangers, everything they’ve discussed is suddenly thrown into question.” Final performances are Thursday, May 11 and Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. LeftEdgeTheatre.com.

Described as “A Memoir about Memory with Music,” the one-woman-show “My Name Was Mome” will be performed on Monday, May 15 at the Finley Center in Santa Rosa at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Vino & Vinyasa

On Saturday, May 13, Keller Estate Winery is hosting a Vino and Vinyasa session from 9:30-11 a.m. This “Mommy and Me” edition of the winery’s traditional second Saturday Yoga welcomes mothers and children to experience Vinyasa together. Mother-and-child classes expose toddlers to the yoga environment while fostering important time with mom. The sessions are led by instructor Brooke Widmer at 5875 Lakeville Hwy in Petaluma. Tickets cost $50, $35 for those under 21 years old, for an hour of yoga and a bottle of Keller Estate's wine. $75 to add brunch, enjoy a glass of wine and empanadas. Club pricing applies.

Petaluma Inclusion Festival

On Saturday, May 13, the third annual Inclusion Festival is back in Petaluma. Inclusion is an all-ages music and arts festival that invites everyone to celebrate people with disabilities, their friends, families and allies. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, enjoy live music, dancing, silent disco, a sensory buffet, art and a drum circle. After a three-year hiatus, the Inclusion Festival is back with a lineup featuring diverse performers showcasing various talents. This year’s performers include The Soulshake, Marshall House Project, Vocal Alchemy, Alchemia Theatre for Life Dancers, Ballet Folklorico, Kayatta Patterson, and Soul Emotions Band. The event includes a variety of local exhibitors, hands-on sensory activities, tie-dye, an interactive drum circle and a silent disco curated by DJs from all walks of life. Tickets cost $10- $35, sliding scale. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Get tickets on Eventbrite.com.

SUP With Shirley

On Saturday, May 13, join instructor Shirley at the Floathouse in Petaluma for a stand up paddle board lesson. No previous experience required and the class also welcomes those who have paddled before. From 12-2 p.m, learn how to paddle correctly, get more efficient, more confident and have more fun. Class is limited to 6 students, so attendees will receive personalized attention. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased through the Floathouse website, Thefloathousepetaluma.org.

Special Tea For Mom

On Saturday, May 13, Petaluma People Services Center (PPSC) and Petaluma Sunrise Rotary will host A Special Tea for Mom. The event is a tribute for many community members, those who will be treated to a special Mothers’ Day celebration, with flowers, treats and entertainment. Tickets cost $20, but the event is complimentary for Senior mothers (60 and above) and accompanying caregivers. Email mom@petalumapeople.org or call 707-765-8488 to reserve a spot. PPSC Mentor Me Cavanagh Recreation Center at 426 8th Street in Petaluma.

‘Under One Roof’ pop-up event

It happens once a year, when Petaluma’s WTRSHD (pronounced “watershed”) holds its annual open house, under the metal roof of the vast historic warehouse that butts-up against the Petaluma River at 429 1st St., in the area commonly known as The Warehouse District. On Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Magic Shop art collective will host an open studio and exhibition, with a chance to visit the work spaces of its many mind-blowing artists. There will be a Mother’s Day craft table, plus some fluffy ambassadors from Better with Bunnies. An array of food and drink vendors (Napolito, Oskey’s Ice Cream, Bloom’s End, Auntie JJ’s, Barber Cellars, Paper Place Wine Co. and Super Coffee Roasters) will be on hand to keep visitors fed and watered. A vast assortment of visiting artisans will be present showing off their gorgeously-crafted wares, from jewelry, candles and ceramics to fashions, prints, botanicals and shoes.

Improv with Cheryl King

On Monday, May 15, join instructor, Cheryl King for improv classes at Artaluma. King will offer improv for youth and teens from 4-5:30 p.m. and improv for adults from 6-8 p.m. Experience spontaneity, creativity and collaboration. Learn to trust impulses and experience moments with others. No experience required. Youth classes are offered in a 6 week course from April 17-May 22. $120.00-$201 with scholarships available. Adult improv costs $180 and runs through May 22 as well. 145 Keller Street in Petaluma. Get tickets and more information on the Artaluma website, Artaluma.com.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘The Wizard of Oz’

On Mother’s Day Sunday, May 14 take a trip back to 1939 with Mom to see the wonderful classic, “The Wizard of Oz.” The all-time-favorite musical, based on L. Frank Baum’s children’s book, features Judy Garland in her famous role as Dorothy. The technicolor production includes Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West, and don’t forget Dorothy’s little dog too, Toto! Showtimes are 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. both days. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma.

‘Spring Feast’ Exhibit and Artist Reception

Vibe Gallery is hosting “Spring Feast,” an exhibit of work by artists Margaret Dorfman and Karen Mason. The artists celebrate the fruit, flora and fauna the Earth has to offer. Their intersecting pieces hold and preserve the special moments in life and remind us of our commitment and respect to the Earth. Come view the incredible and unique work through May 28. A closing reception will take place on Sunday, May 28 from 1-4 p.m.

Free Downtown Jazz Concert Series

Outdoor jazz concerts are back with the Chuck Sher Trio/Quartet. Every Sunday from 1- 3:30 p.m. in the Helen Putnam Plaza, in front of the Speakeasy. Bring friends and family for a fun afternoon of jazz music and community engagement. Talented Bay Area musicians such as guitarist Randy Vincent, drummer Michael Aragon and pianist Ken Cook will be featured along with Chuck Sher on bass.

Volunteer at Petaluma Bounty Farm

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the community is invited to help out at their local urban farm. Come volunteer with Petaluma Bounty, learn more about ways to get involved on the website Petalumabounty.org/take-action/volunteer. On Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m, Wednesday afternoons from 2-5 p.m, and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Trivia Night At Griffo Distillery

Gather your trivia team and get ready to butt brainy heads at the Barrel Room, at Griffo Distillery, on Thursday, May 18, 7-9 p.m. Join in on the friendly yet competitive fun. Griffo will host weekly trivia each Thursday evening with King Trivia. The bar will open at 6 p.m, so players can grab a drink before the games begin. No charge to participate and players can look forward to some great prizes. 1320 Scott St. (707) 879-8755.