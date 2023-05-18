‘Phoenix Pro Wrestling’ at The Phoenix Theater

Arguably one of Petaluma’s wildest and loudest entertainment activities, Phoenix Pro Wrestling returns for another night of pile-drivers, super-kicks, power-bombs, choke-slams, spine-busters, ankle locks and curb-stomps. Exploding at the Phoenix Theater on Friday, May 19 (first bell at 8 p.m. sharp), the spike-haired Alex Ace takes on reigning champ Kal Jak in a chest-thumping, floor-crashing championship so epic it might just be able to be heard from outer space. In the cruiserweight “Ladder Match” (involving an actual ladder), Midas Kreed meet Kenny K, aka The Last Spinebende. Sir Samurai and Eliza Hammer will go two-on-two against The Rock ‘n Rodeo Express in the evening’s tag team competition, and that’s just some of what attendees will experience. Plus, the first 100 patrons in the building will receive a free limited-edition Phoenix Pro Wrestling trading card! Tickets on sale now. $7-$15. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Petaluma Chorale Spring Concert

Titled “Songs of Love, Longing and Laughter,” the annual spring concert from the Petaluma Chorale takes place Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 530 C St. Friday night’s concert is at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday’s is at 3 p.m. Tickets $12 to $18.

North Bay Fashion Ball

A Benefit for Face to Face Sonoma County, the second annual North Bay Fashion Ball takes place Saturday, May 20, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, 201 E. Washington St. Five of the most iconic local labels will present “small collections and big statements” on the formal runway at the theater. Designs shown will be available for purchase at the event, with 100% of sales going to support women-and queer-owned small businesses. Music will be provided by DJ @saintrosedisco. $10 for open-call category entrant, $20 general admission. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Micro Mania Midget Wrestling

Exactly what it sounds like, this traveling troupe of professional performers bring high energy action to the Mystic Theatre once again. Saturday, May 20, 8 p.m. Tickets $25 to $99. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

Ice Art Exhibit at the Ice House

It’s a match made in refrigerated heaven, as the Ice House Gallery - inside an actual historic ice house - presents an exhibit of works depicting, you guessed it, ice. Titled simply “Ice Show,” and described as presenting “explorations of the mysterious transformation of liquid water inot frozen ice,” the exhibit includes photography by Leslie Curchak, David Alan Boyd, Catherine Richardson and Stanford Rose. “The photographs, themselves frozen moments of time, capture the magical and fleeting crystalline structures, patterns and colors formed in the ice under different conditions of weather, water flow and light.” The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Ice Show exhibit ends on May 26. 405 E. D St.

‘A Garden in My Hands’

Vibe Gallery presents writer Meera Sriram, author of “A Garden in My Hands,” reading from her book and leading henna art interactions on Sunday, May 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. 1 Petaluma N. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Rio Bravo’

Named the fourth best John Wayne movie of all time by GoldDerby.com, Howard Hawks’ “Rio Bravo” features the legendary western star as a small town sheriff who recruits a ragtag band of misfits to help him keep a nasty, jailed outlaw from being rescued by his even worse brother. The 1959 film, co-starring Dean Martin, Angie Dickinson, Ricky Nelson and Walter Brennan, delivers plenty of action, comedy and even some songs. Now, 64 years after its debut, it returns to the big screen courtesy of Flashback Cinemas, on Sunday, May 21 and Wednesday, May 23. Showtimes are 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. both days. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

‘Spring Feast’ Exhibit and Artist Reception

Vibe Gallery’s current show is “Spring Feast,” an exhibit of work by artists Margaret Dorfman and Karen Mason. The artists celebrate the fruit, flora and fauna the Earth has to offer. Their intersecting pieces hold and preserve the special moments in life and remind us of our commitment and respect to the Earth. Come view the incredible and unique work through May 28. A closing reception will take place on Sunday, May 28 from 1-4 p.m. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

Historic Churches Tour near downtown Petaluma

As part of Petaluma’s celebration of National Historic Preservation Month, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum is offering a number of guided tours of the downtown area. A special guided tour of iconic and historically important downtown churches will take place on Sunday, May 21 from 2-4 p.m., featuring the Petalumans of Yesteryear. $15.00 (Students and Children under 18 are free). Begin at the museum, 20 Fourth Street. Reservation in advance are required at PetalumaMuseum.org.

Downtown Jazz Concert Series

Outdoor jazz concerts are back with the Chuck Sher Trio/Quartet. Every Sunday from 1- 3:30 p.m. in the Helen Putnam Plaza, in front of the Speakeasy. Bring friends and family for a fun afternoon of jazz music and community engagement. This weekend, Sher is joined by talented Bay Area musicians Randy Vincent on guitar, and drummer Kendrick Freeman.

Live Taping: ‘Story Behind the Story’ podcast

Every four weeks or so, on the last Wednesday of the month, Petaluma storytelling maestro Dave Pokorny sits down with two other Bay Area performers and does a deep dive into the previously unrevealed details behind those tellers’ best and favorite true stories. This is what has come to be called “The Story Behind the Story,” a monthly podcast that is racking up freshly devoted viewers with each new episode. The guests are past-performers at the monthly “West Side Stories” competition that Pokorny and his wife Juliet have been producing for over a decade, and which recently relocated to the Polly Klaas Community Theater. Each month, the Pokornys choose two people for a special face-to-face sit-down conversation, which is recorded and artfully transformed into the “Story Behind the Story” podcast. What makes it extra special is that every one of these conversations – taped within the comfortably rustic-modern interior of Petaluma’s Brooks Note Winery (426 Petaluma Blvd N.) – are held in front of a live audience, whose real-time reactions are as much a part of the podcast as the contributions of the guests. Brooks Notes’ delicious wine certainly doesn’t hurt. The next taping will be on Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The guests will be Melinda Moreaux and Matt Maguire, both past winners of at least one West Side Stories show. The cost is $8. To listen to past podcasts and reserve tickets for the next live taping, visit DavePokornyPresents.com.