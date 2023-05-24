It’s time to climb the mountain again, as the annual Bay Area spectacle known as The Mountain Play returns to Marin County’s Cushing Memorial Amphitheater on Mt. Tamaplais, this time with a run of Stephen Sondheim’s darkly magical “Into the Woods.” Sundays at 2 p.m. through June 18 (with one Saturday show on June 10). Gates open 9 p.m. for picnicking. MountainPlay.org.

From Jack Thorne, one of the playwrights who co-created the hit stage show “Harry Potter & The Cursed Child,” comes a spectacular adaptation of the 2008 Swedish horror film “Let the Right One In.” Part blood-soaked vampire myth and part sweet coming-of-age story, the spectacular new play, running through June 25 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, follows the friendship between a lonely, bullied boy and the equally solitary girl next door – who just might be a decades-old vampire with questionable intentions. BerkeleyRep.org.

Free weekly music returns the Healdsburg Plaza beginning Tuesday, May 30, starting the summer strong with the San Francisco party band Club 90, featuring the rock ‘n roll violinist Dick Bright. From 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday (except the 4th of July), a different group will take over the bandstand, offering an array of genres and styles. Some of the highlights this summer include The Cosmo Alleycats (June 6), Laura Benitez and the Heartache (June 13), Danny Click and the Hell Yeahs (June 27), Dginn (July 18), Los Pinguos (Aug. 15) and Free Peoples (Aug. 22).

‘Auto-Mobility: Cars & Culture in Sonoma County’

The Petaluma Arts Center’s new show is a vivid, fun and surprise-packed celebration of art inspired by the many different kinds of car culture that currently exist in Petaluma and Sonoma County. And yes, there are actual cars in the show. The show runs through June 24. Friday and Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCemter.org.

‘Celebrating 50 Years of ‘American Graffiti’’

Now open and running through Sept. 23, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St.) presents a special exhibition of artifacts, photos and props from the 1972 filming of “American Graffiti,” which was shot largely in and around Petaluma. Exhibit Hours are Thursday-Sunday, 10 .am. - 4 p.m. Free. PetalumaMuseum.org.

Ice Art Exhibit at the Ice House

It’s a match made in refrigerated heaven, as the Ice House Gallery - inside an actual historic ice house - presents an exhibit of works depicting, you guessed it, ice. Titled simply “Ice Show,” and described as presenting “explorations of the mysterious transformation of liquid water inot frozen ice,” the exhibit includes photography by Leslie Curchak, David Alan Boyd, Catherine Richardson and Stanford Rose. “The photographs, themselves frozen moments of time, capture the magical and fleeting crystalline structures, patterns and colors formed in the ice under different conditions of weather, water flow and light.” The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Ice Show exhibit ends on May 26. 405 E. D St.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Enter the Dragon’

This iconic 1973 martial arts blockbuster was the film that launched Bruce Lee into the movie star stratosphere. Lee, playing a fictionalized version of himself, is a martial arts master who is recruited by British intelligence to infiltrate the secret martial arts tournament of a Bond-like criminal mastermind, on his own mysterious island, of course. Restored in gorgeous 4K Digital, the epic film returns to the big screen courtesy of Flashback Cinemas, on Sunday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 31. Showtimes are 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. both days. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

‘Spring Feast’ closing weekend party

Vibe Gallery’s current show is “Spring Feast,” an exhibit of work by artists Margaret Dorfman and Karen Mason. The artists celebrate the fruit, flora and fauna the Earth has to offer. Their intersecting pieces hold and preserve the special moments in life and remind us of our commitment and respect to the Earth. Come view the incredible and unique work through May 28. A closing reception will take place on Sunday, May 28 from 1-4 p.m. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

A Street History Tour in downtown Petaluma

As part of Petaluma’s celebration of National Historic Preservation Month, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum is offering a guided tour of the eye-popping A Street Historic District in the downtown area. A special guided tour of iconic and historically important downtown houses and buildings, the event will take place on Sunday, May 28 from 2-4 p.m. $15.00 (Students and Children under 18 are free). Begin at the museum, 20 Fourth Street. Reservation in advance are required at PetalumaMuseum.org.

Live Taping: ‘Story Behind the Story’ podcast

Every four weeks or so, on the last Wednesday of the month, Petaluma storytelling maestro Dave Pokorny sits down with two other Bay Area performers and does a deep dive into the previously unrevealed details behind those tellers’ best and favorite true stories. This is what has come to be called “The Story Behind the Story,” a monthly podcast that is racking up freshly devoted viewers with each new episode. The guests are past-performers at the monthly “West Side Stories” competition that Pokorny and his wife Juliet have been producing for over a decade, and which recently relocated to the Polly Klaas Community Theater. Each month, the Pokornys choose two people for a special face-to-face sit-down conversation, which is recorded and artfully transformed into the “Story Behind the Story” podcast. What makes it extra special is that every one of these conversations – taped within the comfortably rustic-modern interior of Petaluma’s Brooks Note Winery (426 Petaluma Blvd N.) – are held in front of a live audience, whose real-time reactions are as much a part of the podcast as the contributions of the guests. Brooks Notes’ delicious wine certainly doesn’t hurt. The next taping will be on Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The guests will be Melinda Moreaux and Matt Maguire, both past winners of at least one West Side Stories show. The cost is $8. To listen to past podcasts and reserve tickets for the next live taping, visit DavePokornyPresents.com.