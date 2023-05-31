It’s time to climb the mountain again, as the annual Bay Area spectacle known as The Mountain Play returns to Marin County’s Cushing Memorial Amphitheater on Mt. Tamaplais, this time with a run of Stephen Sondheim’s darkly magical “Into the Woods.” Sundays at 2 p.m. through June 18 (with one Saturday show on June 10). Gates open 9 p.m. for picnicking. MountainPlay.org.

From Jack Thorne, one of the playwrights who co-created the hit stage show “Harry Potter & The Cursed Child,” comes a spectacular adaptation of the 2008 Swedish horror film “Let the Right One In.” Part blood-soaked vampire myth and part sweet coming-of-age story, the spectacular new play, running through June 25 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, follows the friendship between a lonely, bullied boy and the equally solitary girl next door – who just might be a decades-old vampire with questionable intentions. BerkeleyRep.org.

The popular Science on Screen series continues at San Rafael’s Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center with a Saturday, June 3, 1 p.m. screening of the 2015 space drama “The Martian,” featuring Matt Damon as a resourceful NASA astronaut accidentally abandoned on Mars. The special guest is planetary scientist Dr. Pascal Lee, chairman of the Mars Institute, senior planetary scientist with the SETI Institute, and director of the Haughton-Mars Project, which conducts research vital for planning future expeditions to the Moon and Mars. Leading the post-film conversation is Argus-Courier’s Community Editor David Templeton. 1118 Fourth Street. Tickets at rafaelfilm.cafilm.org.

Ring-Out Danger bell ringing ceremony

Friday, July 2 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, to be marked in Petaluma with a citywide bell-ringing at noon, courtesy of Elim Lutheran Church, the Unitarian Universalists of Petaluma, B’nai Israel Jewish Center, Petaluma United Methodist Church and St. John’s Episcopal Church, whose bell towers will all sound at 12 p.m. Previous to the ringing, the Unitarian Universalists will host a special performance of excerpts from the powerful “If I Don’t Make It, I Love You,” recently staged at the Raven Theater in Healdsburg. The performance is at 11 a.m., with doors opening at 10:45 a.m. 16 Fifth St.

Rosesharon Oates’ Rebirth exhibition opens

Vibe Gallery’s new show is Rebirth, featuring work by Rosesharon Oates, whose art embraces the unique medium of Pyrography aka wood burning. The detailed, ornate line work shading of Oates’ birch panel pieces are colored with layers of acrylic and natural washes, accentuating “the innate beauty, grain and movement of the wood.” The exhibit runs through July 3. A reception for the artist takes place Saturday, June 3 from 5-8 p.m., with live music by Erica Ameshin. Vibe Gallery is at 1 Petaluma Boulevard N. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

Ride to Pride

Kicking off National Pride Month, there will be a parade and festival in Santa Rosa, and folks from Petaluma will be gathering to ride the SMART train up for the event. Participants are asked to gather at 10 a.m. at the downtown SMART station (220 Lakeville Street), and be prepared to board the train at 10:12 a.m. The train arrives in Santa Rosa at 10:37 a.m., and the festival is a four-block walk away, with the one-hour-long parade set to begin at 11 a.m. Participants are responsible for their own fare, and return trip arrangements. Schedules are at Sonomamarintrain.org.

Walk & Talk at Petaluma River Park

To celebrate the first days of June, the Petaluma River Park’s monthly Walk & Talk event will include an update on the progress of the park, featuring River Park Foundation leaders. If you are new to what is developing at Petaluma’s newest public park, this is a great way to learn all about it. 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the park. (park vehicles at Steamer Landing Park or walk).

Pollinators in the Garden

Learn about the wonders of pollination with a special presentation at the Petaluma Library on Saturday, June 3. The program will begin in the Forum Room then move to the outdoor garden. Find out why bees, bugs and birds are essential for our planet. Sponsored by the Sonoma County Master Gardeners and the Petaluma Regional Library. 10 - 11:30 a.m. 100 Fairgrounds Dr.

Rivertown Poets’ 10th Anniversary

On Monday, June 5 at 6:15 p.m. Rivertown Poets celebrates its tenth anniversary with a reading and open mic at Aqus Cafe, 189 H St. The featured poets are Rebecca Patrascu and Gwynn O’Gara. For the open mic, the first 17 poets who sign up on the clipboard will have up to three minutes to share a poem or two. Come early for dinner (the kitchen closes at 7 p.m.) and to secure a spot for open mic.

‘Auto-Mobility: Cars & Culture in Sonoma County’

The Petaluma Arts Center’s current show is a vivid, fun and surprise-packed celebration of art inspired by the many different kinds of car culture that currently exist in Petaluma and Sonoma County. And yes, there are actual cars in the show. The show runs through June 24. Friday and Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCemter.org.

‘Celebrating 50 Years of ‘American Graffiti’’

Now open and running through Sept. 23 at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St.), a special exhibition deatures artifacts, photos and props from the 1972 filming of “American Graffiti,” which was shot largely in and around Petaluma. Exhibit Hours are Thursday-Sunday, 10 .am. - 4 p.m. Free. PetalumaMuseum.org.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Purple Rain’

“Purple Rain,” the blockbuster 1984 rock musical starring Prince was a game-changing, semi-autobiographical drama about a talented singer on the rise.The jaw-dropping concert footage helped propel The Purple One’s to superstar status, and led to an Oscar for Prince for Best Original Song. The one-of-a-kind film returns to the big screen, courtesy of Flashback Cinemas, on Sunday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 7. Show times are 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. both days. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Create Winged Hearts for Women Veterans Day

Life on Earth Art invites women veterans to a fun, creative heart-making session at the Petaluma nonprofit’s new home at 133 Copeland Street, Suite C. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, sit down for a couple of relaxing hours to paint winged papier mache hearts that will become part of an exhibit at the Sonoma County Veterans Art Day exhibit on Sept. 23. Food, beverages and complimentary daycare will be provided. A $5 fee will hold your seat, with reservations made at bit.ly/3K3ETc. Scholarships are available by contacting Annika at 707-780-5440. This event is made possible by Life On Earth Art and Military Women Across the Nation, Unit 77, with additional sponsorship by the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women.