It’s time to climb the mountain again, as the annual Bay Area spectacle known as The Mountain Play returns to Marin County’s Cushing Memorial Amphitheater on Mt. Tamaplais, this time with a run of Stephen Sondheim’s darkly magical “Into the Woods.” Sundays at 2 p.m. through June 18 (with one Saturday show on June 10). Gates open 9 p.m. for picnicking. MountainPlay.org.

From Jack Thorne, one of the playwrights who co-created the hit stage show “Harry Potter & The Cursed Child,” comes a spectacular adaptation of the 2008 Swedish horror film “Let the Right One In.” Part blood-soaked vampire myth and part sweet coming-of-age story, the spectacular new play, running through June 25 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, follows the friendship between a lonely, bullied boy and the equally solitary girl next door – who just might be a decades-old vampire with questionable intentions. BerkeleyRep.org.

Rosesharon Oates’ Rebirth exhibition

Vibe Gallery’s new show is Rebirth, featuring work by Rosesharon Oates, whose art embraces the unique medium of Pyrography aka wood burning. The detailed, ornate line work shading of Oates’ birch panel pieces are colored with layers of acrylic and natural washes, accentuating “the innate beauty, grain and movement of the wood.” The exhibit runs through July 3. Vibe Gallery is at 1 Petaluma Boulevard N. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

‘Auto-Mobility: Cars & Culture in Sonoma County’

The Petaluma Arts Center’s current show is a vivid, fun and surprise-packed celebration of art inspired by the many different kinds of car culture that currently exist in Petaluma and Sonoma County. And yes, there are actual cars in the show. The show runs through June 24. Friday and Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCemter.org.

‘Celebrating 50 Years of ‘American Graffiti’’

Now open and running through Sept. 23 at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St.), a special exhibition deatures artifacts, photos and props from the 1972 filming of “American Graffiti,” which was shot largely in and around Petaluma. Exhibit Hours are Thursday-Sunday, 10 .am. - 4 p.m. Free. PetalumaMuseum.org.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Twilight’

It’s been 15 years since the hit film adaptation of version of the romantic thriller that became a literary phenomenon. 17-year-old Bella (Kristen Stewart) moves to a new town where she meets a cool guy named Edward (Robert Pattinson) who is impossibly fast and strong, has ice-cold skin…and is a vampire! Despite obvious complications, the two find themselves irresistibly drawn to each other. The one-of-a-kind film returns to the big screen, courtesy of Flashback Cinemas, on Sunday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 7. Show times are 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. both days. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Create Winged Hearts for Women Veterans Day

Life on Earth Art invites women veterans to a fun, creative heart-making session at the Petaluma nonprofit’s new home at 133 Copeland Street, Suite C. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, sit down for a couple of relaxing hours to paint winged papier mache hearts that will become part of an exhibit at the Sonoma County Veterans Art Day exhibit on Sept. 23. Food, beverages and complimentary daycare will be provided. A $5 fee will hold your seat, with reservations made at bit.ly/3K3ETc. Scholarships are available by contacting Annika at 707-780-5440. This event is made possible by Life On Earth Art and Military Women Across the Nation, Unit 77, with additional sponsorship by the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women.

Petaluma Conversations

There is nothing quite like a genuine, open-minded conversation to help bridge social and political divides - not that it’s easy in times as divisive as ours. Still, that’s the goal of “Petaluma Conversations,” a weekly gathering at the Petaluma Library (200 Fairgrounds Dr.), where the art of intentional speaking and listening is practiced. Everyone has equal opportunity to speak in small conversation groups, with focused topics announced each week. This week’s topics are “Bridging political divisions,” “loneliness” and “Whatever is on your mind.” The next Petaluma Conversations event is June 13, followed by June 20, 27 and July 11 at 5:45 p.m. Please RSVP at aqus.com/talk.

‘What An Owl Knows’

Copperfield’s Books presents a reading and conversation with New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ackerman, who will talk about her new book “What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World's Most Enigmatic Birds.” Ackerman is the author of “The Genius of Birds” and other bestselling works about science and nature. The event is Friday, June 16 a6 7 p.m. Free, at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBooks.com.