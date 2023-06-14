Out and About in Petaluma

From Jack Thorne, one of the playwrights who co-created the hit stage show “Harry Potter & The Cursed Child,” comes a spectacular adaptation of the 2008 Swedish horror film “Let the Right One In.” Part blood-soaked vampire myth and part sweet coming-of-age story, the spectacular new play, running through June 25 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, follows the friendship between a lonely, bullied boy and the equally solitary girl next door – who just might be a decades-old vampire with questionable intentions. BerkeleyRep.org.

Transcendence Theatre Company’s new outdoor spectacular, running June 16 to July 2 at 7:30 p.m., will take the show to a brand new outdoor location for the start of the company’s 2023 season. Instead of its traditional space at Jack London State Historical Park in Glen Ellen, this show will take place under the stars at Kenwood’s Belas Cavalos Ranch, and will feature a typically impressive cast of singers and dancers from Broadway and beyond, performing a lively revue of tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, including beloved songs by The Beatles and the Stones, the Mamas and the Papas, Donna Summer, Prince, Madonna and more. Shows run Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with gates open for picnicking at 5 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information visit TranscendenceTheatre.org .

The 53rd annual Martin Luther King/Juneteenth Community Festival will take place in Santa Rosa on June 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park, 1671 Hendley St. There will be live entertainment by Dela the Fela, Prayer Chapel and The New World Ballet, plus food, basketball games, arts & crafts, dominoes, kids activities, spoken word and more.

‘What An Owl Knows’

Copperfield’s Books presents a live reading and in-person conversation with New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ackerman, who will talk about her new book “What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World's Most Enigmatic Birds.” Ackerman is the author of “The Genius of Birds” and other bestselling works about science and nature. The event is Friday, June 16 a6 7 p.m. Free, at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Rosesharon Oates’ Rebirth exhibition

Vibe Gallery’s new show is Rebirth, featuring work by Rosesharon Oates, whose art embraces the unique medium of Pyrography aka wood burning. The detailed, ornate line work shading of Oates’ birch panel pieces are colored with layers of acrylic and natural washes, accentuating “the innate beauty, grain and movement of the wood.” The exhibit runs through July 3. Vibe Gallery is at 1 Petaluma Boulevard N. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

‘Auto-Mobility: Cars & Culture in Sonoma County’

The Petaluma Arts Center’s current show is a vivid, fun and surprise-packed celebration of art inspired by the many different kinds of car culture that currently exist in Petaluma and Sonoma County. And yes, there are actual cars in the show. The show runs through June 24. Friday and Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. Special events include this weekend’s Lowrider Festival on Saturday, June 17 from 1-4 p.m., a panel discussion, “Women in Car Culture,” on Saturday June 24, 1-3 p.m. featuring an all-female panel including a car collector, a low rider, an auto mechanic and race car driver. 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCemter.org.

‘Celebrating 50 Years of ‘American Graffiti’’

Now open and running through Sept. 23 at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St.), a special exhibition features artifacts, photos and props from the 1972 filming of “American Graffiti,” which was shot largely in and around Petaluma. Exhibit Hours are Thursday-Sunday, 10 .am. - 4 p.m. Free. PetalumaMuseum.org.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Back to the Future’

Part over-the-top comedy and part time-traveling adventure, 1985’s “Back to the Future” is a science fiction classic, packed with quotable lines (“Doc, are you telling me you built a time machine … out of a DeLorean?”) and memorable moments. The one-of-a-kind film returns to the big screen, courtesy of Flashback Cinemas, on Sunday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 21. Show times are 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. both days. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Petaluma Conversations

There is nothing quite like a genuine, open-minded conversation to help bridge social and political divides - not that it’s easy in times as divisive as ours. Still, that’s the goal of “Petaluma Conversations,” a weekly gathering at the Petaluma Library (200 Fairgrounds Dr.), where the art of intentional speaking and listening is practiced. Everyone has equal opportunity to speak in small conversation groups, with focused topics announced each week. The next Petaluma Conversations event is June 20, and will continue June 27 and July 11 at 5:45 p.m. Please RSVP at aqus.com/talk.