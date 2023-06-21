From Jack Thorne, one of the playwrights who co-created the hit stage show “Harry Potter & The Cursed Child,” comes a spectacular adaptation of the 2008 Swedish horror film “Let the Right One In.” Part blood-soaked vampire myth and part sweet coming-of-age story, the spectacular new play, running through June 25 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, follows the friendship between a lonely, bullied boy and the equally solitary girl next door – who just might be a decades-old vampire with questionable intentions. BerkeleyRep.org.

Transcendence Theatre Company’s new outdoor spectacular, running through July 2 at 7:30 p.m., will take the show to a brand new outdoor location for the start of the company’s 2023 season. Instead of its traditional space at Jack London State Historical Park in Glen Ellen, this show will take place under the stars at Kenwood’s Belas Cavalos Ranch, and will feature a typically impressive cast of singers and dancers from Broadway and beyond, performing a lively revue of tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, including beloved songs by The Beatles and the Stones, the Mamas and the Papas, Donna Summer, Prince, Madonna and more. Shows run Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with gates open for picnicking at 5 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information visit TranscendenceTheatre.org .

Sonoma-Marin Fair

The fun continues at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, which began on Wednesday and runs through Sunday, June 25. Friday night at 6 p.m. is the beloved annual World’s Ugliest Dog competition, followed at 8 p.m. by country star Randy Houser. On Saturday, at 8 p.m., the evening show is singer-songwriter Gavin McGraw, and Sunday brings the return of Fiesta Latina, 3-7 p.m. The fair is open from noon to 11 p.m. For information check Sonoma-Marinfair.com.

Puccini’s ‘Tosca’

The legendary opera ‘Tosca,’ a glorious melodrama about power and passion, concludes its critically acclaimed, audience -pleasing run at Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater with two final performances. Friday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 at 2 p.m. The positive word has been spreading fast on this one, and last week the intimate theater saw sold-out performances. Tickets are $30-$50 dollars, available at CinnabarTheater.org.

Rosesharon Oates’ Rebirth exhibition

Vibe Gallery’s new show is Rebirth, featuring work by Rosesharon Oates, whose art embraces the unique medium of Pyrography, aka wood burning. The detailed, ornate line work shading of Oates’ birch panel pieces is colored with layers of acrylic and natural washes, accentuating “the innate beauty, grain and movement of the wood.” The exhibit runs through July 3. Vibe Gallery is at 1 Petaluma Boulevard N. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

‘Auto-Mobility: Cars & Culture in Sonoma County’

The Petaluma Arts Center’s current show is a vivid, fun and surprise-packed celebration of art inspired by the many different kinds of car culture that currently exist in Petaluma and Sonoma County. And yes, there are actual cars in the show. The show runs through June 24. Friday and Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. A panel discussion, “Women in Car Culture,” takes place on Saturday June 24, 1-3 p.m., featuring an all-female panel including a car collector, a low rider, an auto mechanic and race car driver. 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Celebrating 50 Years of ‘American Graffiti’

Now open and running through Sept. 23 at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St.), a special exhibition features artifacts, photos and props from the 1972 filming of “American Graffiti,” which was shot largely in and around Petaluma. Exhibit Hours are Thursday-Sunday, 10 .am. - 4 p.m. Free. PetalumaMuseum.org.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Dirty Dancing’

Nobody puts Baby in the corner, but it sure is nice to see her back on the big screen. “Dirty Dancing,” an enduring love story about class, compassion and the power of sexy dance moves, tells the story of Baby and her summertime coming-of-age romance with Johnny, a rebellious dance instructor at the Catskills resort where Baby’s family is staying. The hit film returns to the big screen courtesy of Flashback Cinemas on Sunday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 28. Show times are 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. both days. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

‘Tasha Builds a Desk’

A new experimental one woman play, written and performed by Petaluma’s Grace Steckler, “Tasha Builds a Desk” tells the story of a struggling college dropout attempting to grapple with her many twisty relationships while simultaneously building a complicated piece of furniture. Two nights only, Friday, Jun 30 and Saturday, July 1, at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd., 7:30 p.m.

Petaluma Conversations

There is nothing quite like a genuine, open-minded conversation to help bridge social and political divides - not that it’s easy in times as divisive as ours. Still, that’s the goal of “Petaluma Conversations,” a weekly gathering at the Petaluma Library (200 Fairgrounds Dr.), where the art of intentional speaking and listening is practiced. Everyone has equal opportunity to speak in small conversation groups, with focused topics announced each week. The next Petaluma Conversations event is June 27, and will continue July 11 at 5:45 p.m. Please RSVP at aqus.com/talk.