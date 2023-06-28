‘Tasha Builds a Desk’

A new experimental one woman play, written and performed by Petaluma’s Grace Steckler, “Tasha Builds a Desk” tells the story of a struggling college dropout attempting to grapple with her many twisty relationships while simultaneously building a complicated piece of furniture. Two nights only, Friday, Jun 30 and Saturday, July 1, at Cinnabar Theater, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd., 7:30 p.m.

Rosesharon Oates’ Rebirth exhibition

Vibe Gallery’s new show is Rebirth, featuring work by Rosesharon Oates, whose art embraces the unique medium of Pyrography, aka wood burning. The detailed, ornate line work shading of Oates’ birch panel pieces is colored with layers of acrylic and natural washes, accentuating “the innate beauty, grain and movement of the wood.” The exhibit runs through July 23. A reception for the artist will take place on Sunday, July 16, 1-4 p.m. There will be live music with Erica Ambrin, and refreshments. Vibe Gallery is at 1 Petaluma Boulevard N. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

Read to a Dog at the Library

Come to the Petaluma Library and read out loud to the dogs of PALS (Paws as Loving Support), all well-trained dogs who love to listen to stories in English and Spanish. Children build confidence in their reading skills by reading aloud in a safe space. Sundays from 2-3p.m., summer long, at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr.

Celebrating 50 Years of ‘American Graffiti’

Now open and running through Sept. 23 at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St.), a special exhibition features artifacts, photos and props from the 1972 filming of “American Graffiti,” which was shot largely in and around Petaluma. Exhibit Hours are Thursday-Sunday, 10 .am. - 4 p.m. Free. PetalumaMuseum.org.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Jaws’

Just when you thought it was safe to back into the theater. Steven Spielberg’s iconic adventure/thriller/horror film “Jaws” is a certified classic. If you’ve only ever seen it on television, you’re going to need a bigger screen, because this one is so much better in an actual theater. The hit film returns to the big screen courtesy of Flashback Cinemas on Sunday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 5. Show times are 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. on both days. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Petaluma Conversations

There is nothing quite like a genuine, open-minded conversation to help bridge social and political divides - not that it’s easy in times as divisive as ours. Still, that’s the goal of “Petaluma Conversations,” a weekly gathering at the Petaluma Library (200 Fairgrounds Dr.), where the art of intentional speaking and listening is practiced. Everyone has equal opportunity to speak in small conversation groups, with focused topics announced each week. The next Petaluma Conversations event is July 11 at 5:45 p.m. Please RSVP at aqus.com/talk.

Life by Design at Griffo

A conversation (with drinks!) exploring the concepts of form and function with local designers of all kinds. On Tuesday, July 11, 7-8:30 p.m., Tali Bouskila will present a short talk titled “Flowrs and Form: Nature by Desing,” and Paul SIri will offer another talk titled “Design, Danger and Delight at Depth: Custom Aquaria for All People and Species.” Come for the conversation, stay for a cocktail, at Griffo Distillery, 1320 Scott St.