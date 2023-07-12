Out and About in Petaluma

‘The Last Waltz’ at the Mystic

"This film should be played loud!" Kicking off its summertime Rockumentary Film Festival, the Mystic Theatre presents Martin Scorcese’s “The Last Waltz,” believed by many to be the greatest music documentary/concert film of all time. The film screens Friday, July 14 at 8:30 p.m., for a bargain price of $8. (Doors open at 8 p.m.) Capturing the final performance of the The Band at Winterland in San Francisco in 1976, this exceptional 1978 film includes onstage performances by several musical superstars including Ronnie Hawkins and Bob Dylan, whom the Band had backed up in the past. Also showing up are Paul Butterfield, Eric Clapton, Neil Diamond, Emmylou Harris, Dr. John, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Ringo Starr, Muddy Waters, Ronnie Wood and Neil Young. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

Movies in the Park: ‘Back to the Future’

The Petaluma Parks & Recreation Department continues its 2023 summer Movies in the Park series with “Back to the Future” on Friday, July 14 at 8 p.m. The free outdoor screening takes place at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma. 320 N. McDowell Blvd. The series continues on Friday, Aug. 18 (7 p.m.) with “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Friday, Sept. 15 (7 p.m.) with “Top Gun: Maverick,” and Friday, Oct. 20 (7 p.m.) with “The Addams Family.”

Rosesharon Oates’ Rebirth show closes

Vibe Gallery’s new show is Rebirth, featuring work by Rosesharon Oates, whose art embraces the unique medium of Pyrography, aka wood burning. The detailed, ornate line work shading of Oates’ birch panel pieces is colored with layers of acrylic and natural washes, accentuating “the innate beauty, grain and movement of the wood.” The exhibit runs through July 23. A reception for the artist will take place on Sunday, July 16, 1-4 p.m. There will be live music with Erica Ambrin, and refreshments. Vibe Gallery is at 1 Petaluma Boulevard N. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Shrek 2’

The 2004 sequel to Dreamworks Animation’s fairy-tale send-up “Shrek” was actually an even bigger hit at the box office than its predecessor. To remind you why, the film returns to the big screen courtesy of Flashback Cinemas on Sunday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 19. Show times are 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. on both days. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Celebrating 50 Years of ‘American Graffiti’

Now open and running through Sept. 23 at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St.), a special exhibition features artifacts, photos and props from the 1972 filming of “American Graffiti,” which was shot largely in and around Petaluma. Exhibit Hours are Thursday-Sunday, 10 .am. - 4 p.m. Free. PetalumaMuseum.org.

Life by Design at Griffo

A conversation (with drinks!) exploring the concepts of form and function with local designers of all kinds. On Tuesday, July 11, 7-8:30 p.m., Tali Bouskila will present a short talk titled “Flowrs and Form: Nature by Desing,” and Paul SIri will offer another talk titled “Design, Danger and Delight at Depth: Custom Aquaria for All People and Species.” Come for the conversation, stay for a cocktail, at Griffo Distillery, 1320 Scott St.

West Side Stories Presents ‘A Bad Day’

Petaluma’s popular monthly story slam competition/show continues with the theme “A Bad Day,” on Wednesday, July 12, 7:30 p.m. at the Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave. Most visitors to this show, which tends to sell out early, are content to listen, but all who wish to tell a 5-minute story can put their name in the hat to be randomly selected by host Dave Pokorny. For tickets and information, visit PollyKlaasTheater.org.

Read to a Dog at the Library

Come to the Petaluma Library and read out loud to the dogs of PALS (Paws as Loving Support), all well-trained dogs who love to listen to stories in English and Spanish. Children build confidence in their reading skills by reading aloud in a safe space. Sundays from 2-3p.m., summer long, at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Dr.

Phoenix Pro Wrestling

The ever-imposing Royce Isaacs will enter the ring against the mighty Kal Jack in a battle for the the title when Phoenix Pro Wrestling returns to the Phoenix Theater on Friday, July 21. The title match is just one of many in what has become one of Petaluma’s most entertaining and unpredictable must-see experiences. Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com