Transcendence Theater Company presents the hit Broadway musical “The Full Monty,” playing at 7:30 p.m., Friday-Sunday, July 28 through Aug. 20 at Glen Ellen’s Beltane Ranch. Adapted from the popular 1997 British comedy, this version moves the action to the U.S., where six unemployed friends decide t make some money by putting on a male strip show. The ranch opens for pre-show picnicking at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $25-$165. TranscendenceTheatre.org.

Petaluma director Larry Williams helms "Guys & Dolls,“ the beloved 1955 musical about the love lives of dice-rolling, bet-making gangsters, running now at Sonoma Arts Live, in Sonoma. The show runs weekends through July 30. For information visit SonomaArtsLive.org.

Phoenix Pro Wrestling

The ever-imposing Royce Isaacs will enter the ring against the mighty Kal Jack in a battle for the the title when Phoenix Pro Wrestling returns to the Phoenix Theater on Friday, July 21. The title match is just one of many in what has become one of Petaluma’s most entertaining and unpredictable must-see experiences. Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

‘Stop Making Sense’ at the Mystic Theatre

Continuing its summertime Rockumentary Film Festival, the Mystic Theatre presents Jonathan Demme’s “Stop Making Sense,” the acclaimed 1984 concert film featuring David Byrne leading the way through the greatest hits of Talking Heads. The film screens Saturday, July 22 at 8:30 p.m., for a bargain price of $8 in advance/$10 at the door. (Doors open at 8 p.m.) 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Friday the 13th’

It’s back, the original 1980 horror classic, which (eventually) gave the world a certain hockey-masked killer named Jason (though in the interest of full disclosure, he does not make his appearance until the second film in the series). If you’ve never seen how it all started, you have to see the hit film about a haunted campground and the unsavory fate of a certain bunch of horny counselors. Catch it courtesy of Flashback Cinemas on Sunday, July 23 at 12 p.m. and Wednesday, July 26 at 6:05 p.m. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

The Story Behind the Story

Past-performers at Petaluma’s monthly “West Side Stories” competition return for a special face-to-face sit-down conversation known as “The Story Behind the Story.” The chats are taped at Brooks Note Winery (426 Petaluma Blvd N.) in front of a live audience, and turned into a monthly podcast by the same name. The next taping will be on Wednesday, July 28 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The guests will include Bill Reading. The cost is $8. To listen to past podcasts and reserve tickets for the next live taping, visit DavePokornyPresents.com.

Family Storytime at the Library

The Petaluma Regional Library invites families with small children to ddrop in on Thursday mornings this summer for their weekly story time, now Indoors! Learn and practice early literacy skills with books, music and movement. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Thursdays from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.

Family Movie Night: Super Mario Bros.

The Polly Klaas Community Theater shows off its new movie screen with its first Breen Family Movie Night on Sunday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m. The screen has been installed thanks to a generous donation from Breen Wealth Management. The film is “The Super Mario Bros Movie,” and tickets (on sale at the door) are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 11 and under. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. There will have popcorn and beverages for sale. For information visit PollyKlaasTheater.com.