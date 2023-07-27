Out and About in Petaluma

Transcendence Theater Company presents the hit Broadway musical “The Full Monty,” playing at 7 p.m., Friday-Sunday, July 28 through Aug. 20 at Glen Ellen’s Beltane Ranch. Adapted from the popular 1997 British comedy, this version moves the action to the U.S., where six unemployed friends decide t make some money by putting on a male strip show. The ranch opens for pre-show picnicking at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $25-$165. TranscendenceTheatre.org.

Petaluma director Larry Williams helms "Guys & Dolls,“ the beloved 1955 musical about the love lives of dice-rolling, bet-making gangsters, running now at Sonoma Arts Live, in Sonoma. The show runs weekends through July 30. For information visit SonomaArtsLive.org.

‘Pink Floyd: The Wall’ at the Mystic Theatre

Continuing its summertime Rockumentary Film Festival, the Mystic Theatre presents Ala Parker’s "Pink Floyd: The Wall,” the acclaimed 1982 adaptation of the record-breaking concept album. The film screens Friday, July 28 at 8:30 p.m., for a bargain price of $8 in advance/$10 at the door. (Doors open at 8 p.m.) 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

Family Movie Night: Super Mario Bros.

The Polly Klaas Community Theater shows off its new movie screen with its first Breen Family Movie Night on Sunday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m. The screen has been installed thanks to a generous donation from Breen Wealth Management. The film is “The Super Mario Bros Movie,” and tickets (on sale at the door) are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 11 and under. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. There will have popcorn and beverages for sale. For information visit PollyKlaasTheater.com.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Top Gun’

It’s back, the original 1986 Tom Cruise classic, better known as the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick.” If you feel the need for speed, watch "Top Gun“ courtesy of Flashback Cinemas on Sunday, July 30 at 12 p.m. and Wednesday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Sturgeon Supermoon Paddle

For all those who feel that the Petaluma RIver is magical, they might want to make note that on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from the special time of 8 to 10 p.m., the Petaluma Floathouse is sponsoring a Sturgeon Supermoon Paddle experience. Under the full moon, with friends in tow or on your own, rent a boat, kayak or stand-up paddleboard and prepare for some water-born moon-gazing. Bring low-key LED lights or headlamps, and dress warmly. Only 20 spots are available, so grab your reservation now. TheFloathouse.org.

Family Storytime at the Library

The Petaluma Regional Library invites families with small children to drop in on Thursday mornings this summer for their weekly story time, now Indoors! Learn and practice early literacy skills with books, music and movement. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Thursdays from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.

Petaluma Night Out

This year’s Petaluma Night Night, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 4-7 p.m., will feature a multitude of safety and not-for-profit organization booths, representatives of various city departments, and folks from the CHP, Petaluma Police Department, Sheriff's Office, Petaluma Fire Department and Red Cross. Each booth will offer a variety of safety activities, swag and resources. Enjoy tours of emergency vehicles and observe safety scenarios. Free snacks, music and prizes available to guests. Petaluma Fairgrounds, 150 Fairgrounds Dr.

‘Laws of Nature’ exhibit

The Petaluma Arts Center (230 Lakeville St.) presents its new art show “Laws of Nature: Sculpture,” featuring the work of seven artists employing an array of media from wood and stone to clay and found objects. Running simultaneously is Towards a Movement of PEace: THen an Now,“ honoring the legacy of Sami Sunchild, founder of the PEaceful World Foundation. The gallery is open 12-4 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through September 9. Entrance fee $5.

The Secret Life of Victorian Homes

The Petaluma Museum will be telling secrets on three consecutive Saturdays – Aug. 5, 12 and 19, from 4-5:30 p.m.–- with an exciting new series titled “Secret Lives of Victorian Homes.” True historic tales, told from the perspective of the interior of classic Petaluma Victorian buildings, will be presented by the costumed “Petalumans of Yesteryear.” Learn how everyday life in Petaluma changed rapidly during the Victorian era, and how homes adapted to all of those changes. $13 for members, $16 for non-members. Light refreshments will be served. PetalumaMuseum.org.