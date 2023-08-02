Transcendence Theater Company presents the hit Broadway musical “The Full Monty,” playing at 7 p.m., Friday-Sunday, July 28 through Aug. 20 at Glen Ellen’s Beltane Ranch. Adapted from the popular 1997 British comedy, this version moves the action to the U.S., where six unemployed friends decide t make some money by putting on a male strip show. The ranch opens for pre-show picnicking at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $25-$165. TranscendenceTheatre.org.

Think of it as Jurassic Park, Sonoma County Style. Sporting the theme “Jurassic Jubilee,” there will be dinosaurs prominently on display at this year’s Sonoma County Fair, especially in the Hall of Flowers, where 20 different animatronic dino-creatures will be moving, gnashing, roaring and tail-whipping here and there throughout the building. The rest of the fair will include dino-related activities along with the traditional fair festivities. Aug. 3-13 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. SonomaCountyFair.com .

Gimme Gimme Disco Dance Party

Inspired by the music of ABBA, this high energy disco dance party is exactly that - a party, with a DJ spinning great ABBA and ABBA-adjacent tunes (hello Donna Summer!), all scientifically crafted to electrify the DNA of all dancing queens, mama-mias, honey-honeys and disco chance-takers. Disco attire is strongly encouraged. See what the fuss is about this Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 9 p.m, doors at 8 p.m. $15-$20. Ages 21+. MysticTheatre.com.

Pop-up art events

On August 5, drop by Vibe (1 Petaluma Blvd. N.) for the art gallery’s first Maker’s Market, a summertime pop-up featuring a variety of handcrafted art, with live music and refreshments. It begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. Then, on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., it’s the Cluck & Buck Pop-Up Market at Petaluma Coffee & Tea Co. Emphasizing clothes, art and crafts, the sale features items by Lil’ clay Grl, Buck Lucky, Ash Hay Art, Carino Vintage, Annika Cafiero, Poofi and Blaney. Petaluma Coffee & Tea is at 212 2nd St.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘New Moon’

"New Moon,“ released in 2009, was the second entry in the phenomenal ”Twilight Saga“ of teen vampire films, and will return to the big screen courtesy of Flashback Cinemas on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 12 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6:05 p.m. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Family Storytime at the Library

The Petaluma Regional Library invites families with small children to drop in on Thursday mornings this summer for their weekly story time, now Indoors! Learn and practice early literacy skills with books, music and movement. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Thursdays from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.

The Secret Life of Victorian Homes

The Petaluma Museum will be telling secrets on three consecutive Saturdays – Aug. 5, 12 and 19, from 4-5:30 p.m.–- with an exciting new series titled “Secret Lives of Victorian Homes.” True historic tales, told from the perspective of the interior of classic Petaluma Victorian buildings, will be presented by the costumed “Petalumans of Yesteryear.” Learn how everyday life in Petaluma changed rapidly during the Victorian era, and how homes adapted to all of those changes. $13 for members, $16 for non-members. Light refreshments will be served. PetalumaMuseum.org.

Life by Design at Barber Cellars

Spend an evening at Barber Cellars for an entertaining, conversational exploration of the ubiquitous nature of design in our public and private lives and spaces through the lenses of art, science and problem solving. Sponsored by Place Matters, and hosted by Carin Jacobs, Life by Design takes place the second Tuesday of the month, and features two fascinating speakers taking different topics related to design and creativity. On Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. (with social hour beginning at 6 p.m.), the first speaker is Christine Walker of The Design Guild, with a talk titled “Design Thinking: A Human-Centered Approach to Innovation and Problem-Solving. The other speaker is Mary Dooley, of MAD Architecture, with the topic ”Site Matters: The Nature of Good Design.“ Reserve a spot at PlaceMatters-Sonoma.com.

West Side Stories: Parenthood

Petaluma’s phenomenal monthly story swap series continues its years-long run of sold-out shows with another evening of true five-minute tales, told by randomly selected people, all inspired by the same monthly theme. For August, that theme is “Parenthood.” The audience chooses a winner at the end of the show, and they become eligible for the yearly Grand Slam competition in December. Don’t miss a word. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the The Polly Klass Community Theater.

‘Cars’ at Polly Klaas Theater

The Pixar film “Cars” will be screened at the Polly Klaas Community Theater on Friday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by Hansel Auto Group, this family-friendly night out supports the work of the Polly Klaas Community Theater. Adults $10, $5 for kids 11 and under. Popcorn and beverages will be available. Purchase tickets in advance or at the door. PollyKlaasTheater.com.