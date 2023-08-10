Transcendence Theater Company presents a high-spirited, audience-pleasing production of the hit Broadway musical “The Full Monty,” playing at 7 p.m., Friday-Sunday, July 28 through Aug. 20 at Glen Ellen’s Beltane Ranch. Adapted from the popular 1997 British comedy, this version moves the action to the U.S., where six unemployed friends decide to make some money by putting on a male strip show. The ranch opens for pre-show picnicking at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $25-$165. TranscendenceTheatre.org.

Think of it as Jurassic Park, Sonoma County Style. Sporting the theme “Jurassic Jubilee,” there will be dinosaurs prominently on display at this year’s Sonoma County Fair, especially in the Hall of Flowers, where 20 different animatronic dino-creatures will be moving, gnashing, roaring and tail-whipping here and there throughout the building. The rest of the fair will include dino-related activities along with the traditional fair festivities. Aug. 3-13 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. SonomaCountyFair.com .

‘Cars’ at Polly Klaas Theater

The Pixar film “Cars” will be screened at the Polly Klaas Community Theater on Friday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by Hansel Auto Group, this family-friendly night out supports the work of the Polly Klaas Community Theater. Adults $10, $5 for kids 11 and under. Popcorn and beverages will be available. Purchase tickets in advance or at the door. PollyKlaasTheater.com.

Pop-up art events

On Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., it’s the Cluck & Buck Pop-Up Market at Petaluma Coffee & Tea Co. Emphasizing clothes, art and crafts, the sale features items by Lil’ clay Grl, Buck Lucky, Ash Hay Art, Carino Vintage, Annika Cafiero, Poofi and Blaney. Petaluma Coffee & Tea is at 212 2nd St.

Surfing art reception at Vibe Gallery

1 Petaluma Blvd. N.

“Quiver” (named after the classic surfer word for a collection of boards), running through Sunday, Sept. 17 at Vibe Gallery, is an exhibit of hand-made surfboards and surfer photography. Featured in the show are board-shapers Teddie Broud and Jay Goudreau, plus surf photographer Sachi Cunningham. A reception for the artists takes place on Saturday, Aug. 12, 5-8 p.m. The event will feature refreshments, conversation with the makers, and live music from the Seismics Surf Band. Vibe Gallery is open Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Inglourious Basterds’

Quentin Tarantino’s spectacular “Inglourious Basterds” (and yes, it’s spelled that way), a stirring WWII-themed example of historical revenge fantasy, returns to the big screen courtesy of Boulevard Cinema’s’ Flashback series on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 12 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 6:05 p.m. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Family Storytime at the Library

The Petaluma Regional Library invites families with small children to drop in on Thursday mornings this summer for their weekly story time, now Indoors! Learn and practice early literacy skills with books, music and movement. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Thursdays from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.

The Secret Life of Victorian Homes

The Petaluma Museum continues to tell secrets this weekend, Saturday, Aug.12 from 4-5:30 p.m., with part two of an exciting three-part series titled “Secret Lives of Victorian Homes.” True historic tales, told from the perspective of the interior of classic Petaluma Victorian buildings, will be presented by the costumed “Petalumans of Yesteryear.” Learn how everyday life in Petaluma changed rapidly during the Victorian era, and how homes adapted to all of those changes. $13 for members, $16 for non-members. Light refreshments will be served. PetalumaMuseum.org.

‘Our Town’ at Polly Klaas Theater

Petaluma Readers Theatre Presents a staged reading production of Thornton Wilder’s magnificent “Our Town,” Friday through Sunday, Aug. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Doors Open 30 minutes before show Tickets $10 - $20. Polly Klaas Community Theater is at 417 Western Ave. PollyKlaasTheater.org.

Laws of Nature: Sculpture’

Running through Sept. 9, this new show at the Petaluma Arts Center features the work of seven artists employing an array of media from wood and stone to clay and found objects. Also running is “Towards a Movement of Peace: Then and Now,“ honoring the legacy of Sami Sunchild, founder of the Peaceful World Foundation. The gallery is open 12-4 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through September 9. Entrance fee $5. Petalumaartscenter.org.