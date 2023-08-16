If you thought the Santa Rosa Marathon was all about running, you haven’t been to one as a spectator. In addition to cheering on the athletes, the downtown square is like a festival in it’s own right, with booths and vendors, music and fun. Since health is the underlying theme, there will be a number of fitness-related booths, and that includes mental health. Make sure you stop by the booth operate by the Maria Carrillo High School’s Red Cross Club. Currently engaged in an information campaign on cyber-bullying and its devastating effects, the students will be on hand to share information an resources with anyone who stops by to chat. The Santa Rosa Marathon starts and finishes at the Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa, Saturday, Aug. 26 (the 5K and 10K start at 7 a.m.) and Sunday, Aug. 27, with a start at 6:30 a.m. (for the half marathon). Activities run all day.

Starring Petaluma’s Jimmy Gagarin and former Sonoma County resident Sam Coughlin, Marie Jones’ acclaimed two-person comedy-drama “Stones in His Pockets” opens Friday, Aug. 25 at Spreckels Perfomring Arts Center in Rohnert Park. Set in a small town in Ireland, the play follows Jake and Charlie, who are hired s extras when a Hollywood movie company arrives to film a historical epic in their village. Gagarin and Coughlin play 15 characters in a rousing story of friendship, fame and dreams lost and found. The play runs weekends through Sept. 10. Spreckelsonline.org .

Transcendence Theater Company presents a high-spirited, audience-pleasing production of the hit Broadway musical “The Full Monty,” playing at 7 p.m., Friday-Sunday, July 28 through Aug. 20 at Glen Ellen’s Beltane Ranch. Adapted from the popular 1997 British comedy, this version moves the action to the U.S., where six unemployed friends decide to make some money by putting on a male strip show. The ranch opens for pre-show picnicking at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $25-$165. TranscendenceTheatre.org.

Veterans Car & Motorcycle Show

The American Legion Riders Chapter 28 Veterans Car and Motorcycle Show happens this weekend at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd S. On Sunday, Aug. 20, the free event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with music, food and raffle prizes.

‘Our Town’ at Polly Klaas Theater

Petaluma Readers Theatre Presents a staged reading production of Thornton Wilder’s magnificent “Our Town,” Friday and Saturday, Aug. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Doors Open 30 minutes before show Tickets $10 - $20. Polly Klaas Community Theater is at 417 Western Ave. PollyKlaasTheater.org.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘The Notebook’

Get ready for your heart to swell and burst all over again. Boulevard Cinema’s’ Flashback series presents Nicholas Sparks’ “The Notebook,” viewed by many as the ultimate decades-spanning romantic film. Starring a pre-Ken Ryan Gosling and a post-“Mean Girls“ Rachel McAdams, plus James Garner and Gena Rowlands, the 2004 crowd-pleaser screens on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 12 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 6:05 p.m. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Family Storytime at the Library

The Petaluma Regional Library invites families with small children to drop in on Thursday mornings this summer for their weekly story time, now Indoors! Learn and practice early literacy skills with books, music and movement. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Thursdays from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.

The Secret Life of Victorian Homes

The Petaluma Museum continues to tell secrets this weekend, Saturday, Aug.19 from 4-5:30 p.m., with part three of an exciting three-part series titled “Secret Lives of Victorian Homes.” True historic tales, told from the perspective of the interior of classic Petaluma Victorian buildings, will be presented by the costumed “Petalumans of Yesteryear.” Learn how everyday life in Petaluma changed rapidly during the Victorian era, and how homes adapted to all of those changes. $13 for members, $16 for non-members. Light refreshments will be served. PetalumaMuseum.org.

Sonoma Science at Brooks Note

The next Sonoma Science event, hosted by Petaluma’s Carin Jacobs of Place Matters, is at Brooks Note WInery & Tasting Room on Monday, August 28. Following a one-hour happy hour from 6-7 p.m. – described by Jacobs as “A great time to grab a drink and engage with old and new friends before the program begins” – guest speakers will share their thoughts on science and ideas, covering various “thought experiments” in the form or short talks, followed by audience conversation. This month’s guests are Sarah Keiser of Wild Oat Hollow and Jenny Stock of NOAA Greater Farallones and Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuaries. Cost is $20, at the door or in advance. Info and tickets at PlaceMatters@sonoma.com.

‘Laws of Nature: Sculpture’

Running through Sept. 9, this new show at the Petaluma Arts Center features the work of seven artists employing an array of media from wood and stone to clay and found objects. Also running is “Towards a Movement of Peace: Then and Now,“ honoring the legacy of Sami Sunchild, founder of the Peaceful World Foundation. The gallery is open 12-4 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through September 9. On Thursday, Aug. 24, 7-9 p.m., there will be a special event in association with the sculpture show. Drop by for a lively panel discussion with the artists, describing the varied materials, influences and motivations of their work, and how their chosen media obeys or challenges the laws of nature. Admission to the panel discussion is $12 for members, $15 for non-members. General Arts Center entrance fee is $5. Petalumaartscenter.org.