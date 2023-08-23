Shakespeare’s funniest comedy (with actual laughs in it), “Twelfth Night” is the one about the woman disguised as her brother who falls in love with the guy who’s in love with the woman who’s in love with her brother (who she thinks is her). If that’s sentence was confusing, that’s the point, and in Marin Shakespeare’s critically acclaimed production, all the hilariously complex possibilities are staged with laser-focused brilliance. On stage under the stars at Forest Meadows Amphitheater on the campus of San Rafael’s Dominican University, the show runs Thursday-Sunday through Sept. 3. Thursday-Saturday, showtime is 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees are at 5 p.m. For tickets visit MarinShakespeare.org.

If you thought the Santa Rosa Marathon was all about running, you haven’t been to one as a spectator. In addition to cheering on the athletes, the downtown square is like a festival in it’s own right, with booths and vendors, music and fun. Since health is the underlying theme, there will be a number of fitness-related booths, and that includes mental health. Make sure you stop by the booth operate by the Maria Carrillo High School’s Red Cross Club. Currently engaged in an information campaign on cyber-bullying and its devastating effects, the students will be on hand to share information an resources with anyone who stops by to chat. The Santa Rosa Marathon starts and finishes at the Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa, Saturday, Aug. 26 (the 5K and 10K start at 7 a.m.) and Sunday, Aug. 27, with a start at 6:30 a.m. (for the half marathon). Activities run all day.

Starring Petaluma’s Jimmy Gagarin and former Sonoma County resident Sam Coughlin, Marie Jones’ acclaimed two-person comedy-drama “Stones in His Pockets” opens Friday, Aug. 25 at Spreckels Perfomring Arts Center in Rohnert Park. Set in a small town in Ireland, the play follows Jake and Charlie, who are hired s extras when a Hollywood movie company arrives to film a historical epic in their village. Gagarin and Coughlin play 15 characters in a rousing story of friendship, fame and dreams lost and found. The play runs weekends through Sept. 10. Spreckelsonline.org .

Circus Vargus

Returning to Petaluma from Aug. 25 to Sept. 4, the acclaimed Circus Vargas’ brings a brand new show for 2023. “Bonjour Paris!” puts a French spin on the celebrated troupe’s dazzling array of acrobats, daredevils, jugglers, clowns, contortionists and whatever the people who ride tiny motorcycles upside down in the Globe of Death are called. This high-energy, action-packed extravaganza delivers what Circus Vargas promises is “the ultimate live family entertainment experience for 2023!” Petaluma Fairgrounds. Show times vary, with multiple shows on Saturday and Sunday. CircusVargas.com.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Spaceballs’

Mel Brooks’ hilarious 1987 parody of “Star Wars” (and a slew of other science fiction classics) soars back into theaters as part of Boulevard Cinemas’ weekly Flashback series. Starring Bill Pullman, John Candy, Rick Moranis, Joan RIvers and a singing-and-dancing version of the chest-bursting monster from “Alien,” this over-the-top spoof is long overdue for a re-watch. May the Schwartz be with you. Sunday, Aug. 27 at 12 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 6:05 p.m. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Sonoma Science at Brooks Note

The next Sonoma Science event, hosted by Petaluma’s Carin Jacobs of Place Matters, is at Brooks Note WInery & Tasting Room on Monday, August 28. Following a one-hour happy hour from 6-7 p.m. – described by Jacobs as “A great time to grab a drink and engage with old and new friends before the program begins” – guest speakers will share their thoughts on science and ideas, covering various “thought experiments” in the form or short talks, followed by audience conversation. This month’s guests are Sarah Keiser of Wild Oat Hollow and Jenny Stock of NOAA Greater Farallones and Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuaries. Cost is $20, at the door or in advance. Info and tickets at PlaceMatters@sonoma.com.

‘The Story Behind the Story’

Do you enjoy reading the monthly West Side Stories winners that appear in the Argus-Courier? Have you been to see one of the live story-swap shows? Then you really do need to check out “The Story Behind the Story,” a Petaluma-based podcast in which past performers on the show sit down with host Dave Pokorny for a closer look as Dave sits down with two storytellers from a past slam to dive deeper into their story. These conversations are recorded live at Brooks Note Winery.

‘Laws of Nature: Sculpture’

Running through Sept. 9, this new show at the Petaluma Arts Center features the work of seven artists employing an array of media from wood and stone to clay and found objects. Also running is “Towards a Movement of Peace: Then and Now,“ honoring the legacy of Sami Sunchild, founder of the Peaceful World Foundation. The gallery is open 12-4 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through September 9. General Arts Center entrance fee is $5. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Family Story Time at the Library

The Petaluma Regional Library invites families with small children to drop in on Thursday mornings this summer for their weekly story time, now Indoors! Learn and practice early literacy skills with books, music and movement. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Thursdays from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.