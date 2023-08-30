Shakespeare’s funniest comedy (with actual laughs in it), “Twelfth Night” is the one about the woman disguised as her brother who falls in love with the guy who’s in love with the woman who’s in love with her brother (who she thinks is her). If that’s sentence was confusing, that’s the point, and in Marin Shakespeare’s critically acclaimed production, all the hilariously complex possibilities are staged with laser-focused brilliance. On stage under the stars at Forest Meadows Amphitheater on the campus of San Rafael’s Dominican University, the show runs Thursday-Sunday through Sept. 3. Thursday-Saturday, showtime is 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees are at 5 p.m. For tickets visit MarinShakespeare.org.

Starring Petaluma’s Jimmy Gagarin and former Sonoma County resident Sam Coughlin, Marie Jones’ acclaimed two-person comedy-drama “Stones in His Pockets” opens Friday, Aug. 25 at Spreckels Perfomring Arts Center in Rohnert Park. Set in a small town in Ireland, the play follows Jake and Charlie, who are hired s extras when a Hollywood movie company arrives to film a historical epic in their village. Gagarin and Coughlin play 15 characters in a rousing story of friendship, fame and dreams lost and found. The play runs weekends through Sept. 10. Spreckelsonline.org .

Circus Vargas

Returning to Petaluma through Sept. 4, the acclaimed Circus Vargas brings a brand new show for 2023. “Bonjour Paris!” puts a French spin on the celebrated troupe’s dazzling array of acrobats, daredevils, jugglers, clowns, contortionists and whatever the people who ride tiny motorcycles upside down in the Globe of Death are called. This high-energy, action-packed extravaganza delivers what Circus Vargas promises is “the ultimate live family entertainment experience for 2023!” Petaluma Fairgrounds. Show times vary, with multiple shows on Saturday and Sunday. CircusVargas.com.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘The Goonies’

The beloved 1985 comedy adventure “The Goonies,” directed by Richard Donner (“Superman”) returns to screens as part of Petaluma’s Flashback Cinema series. And yes, Sloth still loves Chunk. Sunday, Sept. 3 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and again on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the same times. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

‘Towards a Movement of Peace: Then and Now’

Running through Sept. 9, this new show at the Petaluma Arts Center honors the legacy of Sami Sunchild, founder of the Peaceful World Foundation. . Also running is “Laws of Nature: Sculpture,“ featuring the work of seven artists employing an array of media from wood and stone to clay and found objects. The gallery is open 12-4 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through September 9. General Arts Center entrance fee is $5. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Family Story Time at the Library

The Petaluma Regional Library invites families with small children to drop in on Thursday mornings this summer for their weekly story time, now Indoors! Learn and practice early literacy skills with books, music and movement. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Thursdays from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Fest

The Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Petaluma Valley are back for the Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival, Saturday, Sept. 9, 1 to 5 p.m. Once again to be held on Water Street overlooking the river, the event will feature dozens of breweries, food vendors and musicians pouring beer, distributing deliciousness and playing upbeat dance tunes for the Epicurean and taste-bud adjacent entertainment of all. Petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.

Humdinger Car Show

A fun family event to showcase amazing-looking cars and meet other car enthusiasts while enjoying great live music with plenty of food and beer, the Humdinger Car Show takes place on Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Spectator entry fee $5. Parking is free. Penngrove Social Firemen will operate the bar, with a menu of hot dogs, and BBQ sandwiches. Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St., Penngrove.

Petaluma Antique Fair

Antique and collectible lovers throughout the Bay Area will swarm to Petaluma Sunday, Sept. 24, 8-4 p.m. to browse, gander and otherwise shop at the 36th Annual Petaluma Fall Antique Faire. Admission is free for the sprawling open-air market that will take place on Kentucky Street, Fourth Street, in the A Street parking lot, and on Western Avenue. This show usually attracts over 8,000 collectors and casual buyers. 8 a.m.-4 p.m.