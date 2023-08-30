Circus Vargas
Returning to Petaluma through Sept. 4, the acclaimed Circus Vargas brings a brand new show for 2023. “Bonjour Paris!” puts a French spin on the celebrated troupe’s dazzling array of acrobats, daredevils, jugglers, clowns, contortionists and whatever the people who ride tiny motorcycles upside down in the Globe of Death are called. This high-energy, action-packed extravaganza delivers what Circus Vargas promises is “the ultimate live family entertainment experience for 2023!” Petaluma Fairgrounds. Show times vary, with multiple shows on Saturday and Sunday. CircusVargas.com.
Flashback Cinema presents ‘The Goonies’
The beloved 1985 comedy adventure “The Goonies,” directed by Richard Donner (“Superman”) returns to screens as part of Petaluma’s Flashback Cinema series. And yes, Sloth still loves Chunk. Sunday, Sept. 3 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and again on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the same times. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.
‘Towards a Movement of Peace: Then and Now’
Running through Sept. 9, this new show at the Petaluma Arts Center honors the legacy of Sami Sunchild, founder of the Peaceful World Foundation. . Also running is “Laws of Nature: Sculpture,“ featuring the work of seven artists employing an array of media from wood and stone to clay and found objects. The gallery is open 12-4 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through September 9. General Arts Center entrance fee is $5. Petalumaartscenter.org.
Family Story Time at the Library
The Petaluma Regional Library invites families with small children to drop in on Thursday mornings this summer for their weekly story time, now Indoors! Learn and practice early literacy skills with books, music and movement. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Thursdays from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.
Petaluma River Craft Beer Fest
The Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Petaluma Valley are back for the Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival, Saturday, Sept. 9, 1 to 5 p.m. Once again to be held on Water Street overlooking the river, the event will feature dozens of breweries, food vendors and musicians pouring beer, distributing deliciousness and playing upbeat dance tunes for the Epicurean and taste-bud adjacent entertainment of all. Petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.
Humdinger Car Show
A fun family event to showcase amazing-looking cars and meet other car enthusiasts while enjoying great live music with plenty of food and beer, the Humdinger Car Show takes place on Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Spectator entry fee $5. Parking is free. Penngrove Social Firemen will operate the bar, with a menu of hot dogs, and BBQ sandwiches. Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St., Penngrove.
Petaluma Antique Fair
Antique and collectible lovers throughout the Bay Area will swarm to Petaluma Sunday, Sept. 24, 8-4 p.m. to browse, gander and otherwise shop at the 36th Annual Petaluma Fall Antique Faire. Admission is free for the sprawling open-air market that will take place on Kentucky Street, Fourth Street, in the A Street parking lot, and on Western Avenue. This show usually attracts over 8,000 collectors and casual buyers. 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
