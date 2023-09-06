The new exhibit “Sonoma County Stories,” the Museum of Sonoma County’s new permanent display, has its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Included in the expansive new exhibition are first-person accounts from Petaluma notables Gene Benedetti, founder of Clover-Sonoma dairy and environmental conservationist leader Bill Kortum. Also opening is the annual Dia de los Muertos exhibit, which includes an installation from Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art. MuseumSC.org.

Running Thursday, Friday and Sunday at Glen Ellen’s beautiful Beltane Ranch, Transcendence Theatre Company’s final outdoor show of the 2023 summer season opens runs Sept. 7 through Sept.17. “ An Enchanted Evening ” features a cast of 11 Broadway performers singing through dozens of magical and memorable, with a special request-a-song Dueling Pianos performance in the second act. Beltane Ranch, 11775 Sonoma Hwy, Glen Ellen. General $35-$95, Premium $105-$145, Gold $160-$180. Transcendencetheatre.org.

Starring Petaluma’s Jimmy Gagarin and Sam Coughlin, Marie Jones’ acclaimed two-person comedy-drama “Stones in His Pockets” opens Friday, Aug. 25 at Spreckels Perfomring Arts Center in Rohnert Park. Set in a small town in Ireland, the play follows Jake and Charlie, who are hired s extras when a Hollywood movie company arrives to film a historical epic in their village. Gagarin and Coughlin play 15 characters in a rousing story of friendship, fame and dreams lost and found. The play runs weekends through Sept. 10. Spreckelsonline.org .

Acclaimed authors come to town

Book fans, grab your calendars, because September is shaping up to be an excellent month for meeting some of the greatest writers working today. On Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m., Copperfield’s Books welcomes author Margaret Wilkerson Sexton to talk about her new book “On the Rooftop.” Set in 1950s San Francisco, the captivating novel follows the mother of three girls she is pushing toward musical stardom at a turning-point moment in American culture. Sexton will be interviewed in-person by Petaluma author (and Argus-Courier columnist) Eirinie Carson. One week later, on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m., renowned poet Jane Hirshfield will read from “The Asking,” her long-awaited new collection of poems. A few days after that, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m., beloved children’s author Chris Harris (“I’m Just No Good at Rhyming”) will appear to present some inspired nonsense from his new book “My Head has a Bellyache.” 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

‘Flubber’ at Polly Klaas Theater

The Disney film “Flubber” will be screened at the Polly Klaas Community Theater on Friday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by Team Ghilotti, this family-friendly night out is free, but requires a coupon, available by request by contacting Raine at raine@pollyklaas.org. Popcorn and beverages will be available. PollyKlaasTheater.com.

‘Towards a Movement of Peace: Then and Now’

Running through Sept. 9, this new show at the Petaluma Arts Center honors the legacy of Sami Sunchild, founder of the Peaceful World Foundation. . Also running is “Laws of Nature: Sculpture,“ featuring the work of seven artists employing an array of media from wood and stone to clay and found objects. The gallery is open 12-4 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays through September 9. General Arts Center entrance fee is $5. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Petaluma River Craft Beer Fest

The Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Petaluma Valley are back for the Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival, Saturday, Sept. 9, 1 to 5 p.m. Once again to be held on Water Street overlooking the river, the event will feature dozens of breweries, food vendors and musicians pouring beer, distributing deliciousness and playing upbeat dance tunes for the Epicurean and taste-bud adjacent entertainment of all. Petalumarivercraftbeerfest.org.

Humdinger Car Show

A fun family event to showcase amazing-looking cars and meet other car enthusiasts while enjoying great live music with plenty of food and beer, the Humdinger Car Show takes place on Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Spectator entry fee $5. Parking is free. Penngrove Social Firemen will operate the bar, with a menu of hot dogs, and BBQ sandwiches. Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St., Penngrove.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘The Terminator’

James Cameron’s 1984 science-fiction thriller “The Terminator” is back (go ahead, make the joke), bringing Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic mechanical assassin to the big screen as part of Petaluma’s popular Flashback Cinema series. Sunday, Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and again on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the same times. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Family Story Time at the Library

The Petaluma Regional Library invites families with small children to drop in on Thursday mornings this summer for their weekly story time, now Indoors! Learn and practice early literacy skills with books, music and movement. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Thursdays from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.

Health & Wellness Fair

Join Petaluma Blacks for Community Development and health organizations from around Sonoma County for the annual Path to Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, held at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park, is free and open to all. In addition to health screenings, yoga instruction, Zumba classes, flu shots, eye exams and information tables provided by local fitness centers and other local heath organizations, there will be games and prizes, family activities an food trucks. This event is co-sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, Coldwell Banker, FastSigns, Healthy Petaluma District, Petaluma Health Center, the City of Petaluma and more. The Petaluma Community Center is at 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

SRJC’s Fall Cinema Series

With school back in session, Santa Rosa Junior College’s popular Cinema Series of films and conversations continues every Wednesday at 7 p.m., with an entertaining optional pre-show at 6 p.m. The new season begins Sept. 20 with “How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” featuring a virtual Q&A with director Daniel Goldhaber. $7 general, $6 students. The full list of films and guest for the fall season can be found at PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

All Hallow’s Art Fest

Petaluma’s wildest and weirdest annual art show and sale returns to Hermann Sons Hall on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This spectacular annual showcase of Halloween-themed art draws collectors from all over the country. Sponsored by the Halloween Folk Art Society, the curated show features some of the most acclaimed artists in the field, presenting their latest one-of-a-kind spooky creations. Admission is $5 at the door. 860 Western Ave. HalloweenFolkArtSociety.com.

Petaluma Antique Fair

Antique and collectible lovers throughout the Bay Area will swarm to Petaluma Sunday, Sept. 24, 8-4 p.m. to browse, gander and otherwise shop at the 36th Annual Petaluma Fall Antique Faire. Admission is free for the sprawling open-air market that will take place on Kentucky Street, Fourth Street, in the A Street parking lot, and on Western Avenue. This show usually attracts over 8,000 collectors and casual buyers. 8 a.m.-4 p.m.