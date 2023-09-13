Petaluma’s Larry Williams directs the classic 1969 Broadway delight “Dames at Sea,” an affectionate spoof of 1930s-era Busby Berkeley musicals. Sept. 8-24 at Sonoma Community Center, Andrews Hall on the Rotary Stage Sonoma, 276 E. Napa St. SonomaArtsLive.org.

The new exhibit “Sonoma County Stories,” the Museum of Sonoma County’s new permanent display includes first-person accounts from Petaluma notables Gene Benedetti, founder of Clover-Sonoma dairy and environmental conservationist leader Bill Kortum. Also opening is the annual Dia de los Muertos exhibit, which includes an installation from Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art. MuseumSC.org.

Running Thursday, Friday and Sunday at Glen Ellen’s beautiful Beltane Ranch, Transcendence Theatre Company’s final outdoor show of the 2023 summer season opens runs through Sept.17. “ An Enchanted Evening ” features a cast of 11 Broadway performers singing through dozens of magical and memorable, with a special request-a-song Dueling Pianos performance in the second act. Beltane Ranch, 11775 Sonoma Hwy, Glen Ellen. General $35-$95, Premium $105-$145, Gold $160-$180. Transcendencetheatre.org.

Starring Petaluma’s Jimmy Gagarin and Sam Coughlin, Marie Jones’ acclaimed two-person comedy-drama “Stones in His Pockets” has one more weekend at Spreckels Perfomring Arts Center in Rohnert Park. Set in a small town in Ireland, the play follows Jake and Charlie, who are hired s extras when a Hollywood movie company arrives to film a historical epic in their village. Gagarin and Coughlin play 15 characters in a rousing story of friendship, fame and dreams lost and found. The play runs weekends through Sept. 17. Spreckelsonline.org .

Acclaimed authors come to town

Book fans, grab your calendars, because September is shaping up to be an excellent month for meeting some of the greatest writers working today. On Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m., renowned poet Jane Hirshfield will read from “The Asking,” her long-awaited new collection of poems. A few days after that, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m., beloved children’s author Chris Harris (“I’m Just No Good at Rhyming”) will appear to present some inspired nonsense from his new book “My Head has a Bellyache.” 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Health & Wellness Fair

Join Petaluma Blacks for Community Development and health organizations from around Sonoma County for the annual Path to Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, held at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park, is free and open to all. In addition to health screenings, yoga instruction, Zumba classes, flu shots, eye exams and information tables provided by local fitness centers and other local heath organizations, there will be games and prizes, family activities an food trucks. This event is co-sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, Coldwell Banker, FastSigns, Healthy Petaluma District, Petaluma Health Center, the City of Petaluma and more. The Petaluma Community Center is at 320 N. McDowell Blvd.

Final weekend of ‘Quiver’

Vibe Gallery concludes its exhibit “Quiver” (named after the classic surfer word for a collection of boards) on Sunday, Sept. 17 at Vibe Gallery. A display of hand-made surfboards and surfer photography, it features board-shapers Teddie Broud and Jay Goudreau, plus surf photographer Sachi Cunningham. A closing day reception for the artists takes place Sunday Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m.. Vibe Gallery is open Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Fellowship of the Ring’

You do not simply walk into Mordor, but you can buy a ticket and take a seat. As part of Petaluma’s popular Flashback Cinema series, the extended three-hour-and-28-minute version of Peter Jackson’s “The Fellowship of the Ring” screens on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., and again on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Family Story Time at the Library

The Petaluma Regional Library invites families with small children to drop in on Thursday mornings this summer for their weekly story time, now Indoors! Learn and practice early literacy skills with books, music and movement. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Thursdays from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.

SRJC’s Fall Cinema Series

With school back in session, Santa Rosa Junior College’s popular Cinema Series of films and conversations continues every Wednesday at 7 p.m., with an entertaining optional pre-show at 6 p.m. The new season begins Sept. 20 with “How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” featuring a virtual Q&A with director Daniel Goldhaber. $7 general, $6 students. The full list of films and guest for the fall season can be found at PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

All Hallow’s Art Fest

Petaluma’s wildest and weirdest annual art show and sale returns to Hermann Sons Hall on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This spectacular annual showcase of Halloween-themed art draws collectors from all over the country. Sponsored by the Halloween Folk Art Society, the curated show features some of the most acclaimed artists in the field, presenting their latest one-of-a-kind spooky creations. Admission is $5 at the door. 860 Western Ave. HalloweenFolkArtSociety.com.

Petaluma Antique Fair

Antique and collectible lovers throughout the Bay Area will swarm to Petaluma Sunday, Sept. 24, 8-4 p.m. to browse, gander and otherwise shop at the 36th Annual Petaluma Fall Antique Faire. Admission is free for the sprawling open-air market that will take place on Kentucky Street, Fourth Street, in the A Street parking lot, and on Western Avenue. This show usually attracts over 8,000 collectors and casual buyers. 8 a.m.-4 p.m.