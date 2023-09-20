The new exhibit “Sonoma County Stories,” the Museum of Sonoma County’s new permanent display includes first-person accounts from Petaluma notables Gene Benedetti, founder of Clover-Sonoma dairy and environmental conservationist leader Bill Kortum. Also opening is the annual Dia de los Muertos exhibit, which includes an installation from Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art. MuseumSC.org.

Directed by Petaluma’s Elly Lichenstein, the classic musical “Hello Dolly! will have a three weekend run at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, beginning Friday Sept. 29 and running through Oct. 15. It’s the story of a professional matchmaker who decides to make a match for herself, and features such beloved songs as ”Put on Your Sunday clothes,“ ”It Only Takes a Moment“ and ”Hello Dolly!“ Spreckelsonline.org .

All Hallow’s Art Fest

Petaluma’s wildest and weirdest annual art show and sale returns to Hermann Sons Hall on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This spectacular annual showcase of Halloween-themed art draws collectors from all over the country. Sponsored by the Halloween Folk Art Society, the curated show features some of the most acclaimed artists in the field, presenting their latest one-of-a-kind spooky creations. Admission is $5 at the door. 860 Western Ave. HalloweenFolkArtSociety.com.

Veteran’s Art Day in Petaluma

The inaugural Sonoma County Veterans Art Day kicks off on Saturday, September 23, from 12-6 p.m. at Life on Earth Art, 133 Copeland Street, in Petaluma. The free community event features the work of over a dozen veteran artists, and also includes live music, food and drink, art activities and more. For information visit LifeOnEarthArt.org

Polly Klaas Theater Fundraiser

A Hawaiian vibe will take over the Polly Klaas Community Theater on Saturday, Sept. 23, 4-7 p.m. as the downtown performance space holds its inaugural fundraising event. In addition to live music by Faith Aiko and dancing by Kumu Shawna Alapa’i, there will be beer and wine and appetizers from Sonoma Prefered Caterers. A silent auction will feature fine jewelry, art and lots more. You will also be invited to make your own leis out of fresh flowers. Cost is $75 for adults and $50 for kids. Tickets available online at pollyklaastheater.org.

Petaluma Antique Fair

Antique and collectible lovers throughout the Bay Area will swarm to Petaluma Sunday, Sept. 24, 8-4 p.m. to browse, gander and otherwise shop at the 36th Annual Petaluma Fall Antique Faire. Admission is free for the sprawling open-air market that will take place on Kentucky Street, Fourth Street, in the A Street parking lot, and on Western Avenue. This show usually attracts over 8,000 collectors and casual buyers. 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Famous authors come to town

Book fans, grab your calendars, because autumn is turning out to be an excellent season for meeting some of the greatest writers working today. On Monday, Oct. 2, at 5:30, the bestselling author/illustrator team of Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris is coming to the Polly Klaas Community Theater to present the new book “Soup of Doom,” the first sequel to the team’s bestselling “The First Cat in Space.” On October 6, at the bookstore, Geri Halliwell (once knwn as the Spice Girls’ Ginger Spice) will drop in to read from her new YA fantasy novel “Rosie Frost & the Falcon Queen.” On Thursday, Oct. 12, cookbook authors Georgeanne Brennan and Robert Holmes will be in the store to present “Pistachio: Savory & Sweet Recipes Inspired by World Cuisines.” Two days later, on Oct. 14, Copperfield’s will present historian/journalist Kim Cross, discussing her book “In Light of All Darkness: The Polly Klaas Legacy,” at the Petaluma Community Center. 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Legally Blonde’

A whole lot cheaper than going to Harvard and even more laughs, the beloved comedy “Legally Blonde” screens on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., and again on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

SRJC’s Fall Cinema Series

With school back in session, Santa Rosa Junior College’s popular Cinema Series of films and conversations continues every Wednesday at 7 p.m., with an entertaining optional pre-show at 6 p.m. The new season continues on Sept. 27 with “The Green Knight,” a mysterious fantasy about a knight on a quest and the choices he must make along the way. $7 general, $6 students. The full list of films and guest for the fall season can be found at PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

Bite-Sized Learning Series

The Petaluma Educational Foundation has announced a new evening edition of its popular Bite-Sized Learning Series, to launch on Thursday, Sept. 28, with a special panel conversation featuring Petaluma area school superintendents. The series will take place quarterly, offering one-hour lessons exploring topics related to education and resources for local families. At the Sept. 28 event, each guest superintendent will give a brief overview of their district and share the school’s current needs and priorities. The program begins at 7 p.m., at Crooked Goat Brewery, 110 Howard St.

Skip Sommer history video

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m., the Petaluma Regional Library will present the new documentary “Theatrical Entrepreneur,” using oral histories and video footage to tell the story of Skip Sommer and his impact on Petaluma. Recruited by Mayor Helen Putnam in 1975 to help revive Petaluma’s dying downtown area, Sommer created the Great Petaluma Mill, filling it with boutique shops and eateries, and kicking off the historic restoration of the downtown area. The Petaluma Library is at 100 Fairgrounds Dr.

Pacific Empire Chorus show

Petaluma’s Pacific Empire Chorus, an award-winning A Capella ensemble of women, will present its next local show on Saturday, Oct. 7, at First Presbyterian Church of Petaluma. Titled “You Gotta Sing! Sing! Sing!” the show comes in the wake of winning the regional competition in May of this year. Under the direction of Patty Pennycook, the chorus will perform exciting pop tunes and feature four quartets. The concert will include free homemade pie and ice cream, and a silent auction. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the show begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $20, available at PacificEmpire.org.