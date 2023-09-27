The new exhibit “Sonoma County Stories,” the Museum of Sonoma County’s new permanent display includes first-person accounts from Petaluma notables Gene Benedetti, founder of Clover-Sonoma dairy and environmental conservationist leader Bill Kortum. Also opening is the annual Dia de los Muertos exhibit, which includes an installation from Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art. MuseumSC.org.

Directed by Petaluma’s Elly Lichenstein, the classic musical “Hello Dolly! will have a three weekend run at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, beginning Friday Sept. 29 and running through Oct. 15. It’s the story of a professional matchmaker who decides to make a match for herself, and features such beloved songs as ”Put on Your Sunday clothes,“ ”It Only Takes a Moment“ and ”Hello Dolly!“ Spreckelsonline.org .

‘The Voice in the Hand: Book Arts and Printmaking’

The Petaluma Arts Center’s new exhibit, Running September 27 through November 8, is titled ‘The Voice in the Hand: Book Arts and Printmaking.’ Curated by Macy Chadwick, the main gallery show showcases and celebrates the tactile qualities and visual beauty of handmade books and prints. Over a dozen artists’ work will be on display. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Famous authors come to town

Book fans, grab your calendars, because autumn is turning out to be an excellent season for meeting some of the greatest writers working today. On Monday, Oct. 2, at 5:30, the bestselling author/illustrator team of Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris is coming to the Polly Klaas Community Theater to present the new book “Soup of Doom,” the first sequel to the team’s bestselling “The First Cat in Space.” On October 6, at the bookstore, Geri Halliwell (once knwn as the Spice Girls’ Ginger Spice) will drop in to read from her new YA fantasy novel “Rosie Frost & the Falcon Queen.” On Thursday, Oct. 12, cookbook authors Georgeanne Brennan and Robert Holmes will be in the store to present “Pistachio: Savory & Sweet Recipes Inspired by World Cuisines.” Two days later, on Oct. 14, Copperfield’s will present historian/journalist Kim Cross, discussing her book “In Light of All Darkness: The Polly Klaas Legacy,” at the Petaluma Community Center. This will be a symposium of investigators, volunteers and others who were actively involved in the search and investigation efforts related to the abduction and murder of Poly Klaas. Copperfield’s is at 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Writing events in Petaluma

For years, Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen has been hosting writing groups that focus on a freewrite method designed tap into writers memories and imaginations in a low-pressure, supportive environment. On Sunday, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, in the Forum Room at the Petaluma Regional Library, she will be leading a free workshop from 1-2:30 p.m. For those preferring an online workshop, Cullen will then host three Zoom-based writing events on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 18 and 25 and Nov. 1 and 8. All of these online writing sessions are 6-7:30 p.m. Participants must register in advance at TheWriteSpot.us.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘The Two Towers’

The epic adventure continues as Sam and Frodo, pursued by Gollum, break off from the rest of the Fellowship to carry the One Ring into Mordor, while Merry and Pippin scheme to escape from the orcs who’ve kidnapped them and Aragorn, Gimli and Legolas commit themselves to finding and rescuing the imperiled hobbits. Oct. 1 at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., and again on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

SRJC’s Fall Cinema Series

Santa Rosa Junior College’s popular Cinema Series of films and conversations brings important and captivating films to the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium every Wednesday., with an entertaining optional pre-show at 6 p.m. The fall season continues on Oct. 4 with “The Gully Boy,” Zoya Akhtar’s sensational 2019 Indian film about a young would-be rapper from the Mumbai slums, struggling to follow his dreams. The 153-minute epic swept the 2020 Indian film awards, becoming that country’s most honored film in history, charting 13 wins including Best Film, Actor, Actress, Director, Screenplay and Cinematography. The screening begins at 6:30 p.m., a special time to account for the film’s length. $7 general, $6 students. The full list of films and guest for the fall season can be found at PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

Skip Sommer history video

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m., the Petaluma Regional Library will present the new documentary “Theatrical Entrepreneur,” using oral histories and video footage to tell the story of Skip Sommer and his impact on Petaluma. Recruited by Mayor Helen Putnam in 1975 to help revive Petaluma’s dying downtown area, Sommer created the Great Petaluma Mill, filling it with boutique shops and eateries, and kicking off the historic restoration of the downtown area. The Petaluma Library is at 100 Fairgrounds Dr.

Pacific Empire Chorus show

Petaluma’s Pacific Empire Chorus, an award-winning A Capella ensemble of women, will present its next local show on Saturday, Oct. 7, at First Presbyterian Church of Petaluma. Titled “You Gotta Sing! Sing! Sing!” the show comes in the wake of winning the regional competition in May of this year. Under the direction of Patty Pennycook, the chorus will perform exciting pop tunes and feature four quartets. The concert will include free homemade pie and ice cream, and a silent auction. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the show begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $20, available at PacificEmpire.org.