Out and About in Petaluma

From art shows and author events to movie screening and a daylong cannabis conference, here are 12 ideas to put on your calendar right now.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 27, 2023, 8:30AM

Worth Driving To

‘Hello Dolly!’

Directed by Petaluma’s Elly Lichenstein, the classic musical “Hello Dolly! will have a three weekend run at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, beginning Friday Sept. 29 and running through Oct. 15. It’s the story of a professional matchmaker who decides to make a match for herself, and features such beloved songs as ”Put on Your Sunday clothes,“ ”It Only Takes a Moment“ and ”Hello Dolly!“ Spreckelsonline.org.

Museum of Sonoma County

The new exhibit “Sonoma County Stories,” the Museum of Sonoma County’s new permanent display includes first-person accounts from Petaluma notables Gene Benedetti, founder of Clover-Sonoma dairy and environmental conservationist leader Bill Kortum. Also opening is the annual Dia de los Muertos exhibit, which includes an installation from Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art. MuseumSC.org.

‘The Voice in the Hand: Book Arts and Printmaking’

The Petaluma Arts Center’s new exhibit, Running September 27 through November 8, is titled ‘The Voice in the Hand: Book Arts and Printmaking.’ Curated by Macy Chadwick, the main gallery show showcases and celebrates the tactile qualities and visual beauty of handmade books and prints. Over a dozen artists’ work will be on display. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Famous authors come to town

Book fans, grab your calendars, because autumn is turning out to be an excellent season for meeting some of the greatest writers working today. On Monday, Oct. 2, at 5:30, the bestselling author/illustrator team of Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris is coming to the Polly Klaas Community Theater to present the new book “Soup of Doom,” the first sequel to the team’s bestselling “The First Cat in Space.” On October 6, at the bookstore, Geri Halliwell (once knwn as the Spice Girls’ Ginger Spice) will drop in to read from her new YA fantasy novel “Rosie Frost & the Falcon Queen.” On Thursday, Oct. 12, cookbook authors Georgeanne Brennan and Robert Holmes will be in the store to present “Pistachio: Savory & Sweet Recipes Inspired by World Cuisines.” Two days later, on Oct. 14, Copperfield’s will present historian/journalist Kim Cross, discussing her book “In Light of All Darkness: The Polly Klaas Legacy,” at the Petaluma Community Center. This will be a symposium of investigators, volunteers and others who were actively involved in the search and investigation efforts related to the abduction and murder of Poly Klaas. Copperfield’s is at 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Writing events in Petaluma

For years, Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen has been hosting writing groups that focus on a freewrite method designed tap into writers memories and imaginations in a low-pressure, supportive environment. On Sunday, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, in the Forum Room at the Petaluma Regional Library, she will be leading a free workshop from 1-2:30 p.m. For those preferring an online workshop, Cullen will then host three Zoom-based writing events on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 18 and 25 and Nov. 1 and 8. All of these online writing sessions are 6-7:30 p.m. Participants must register in advance at TheWriteSpot.us.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘The Two Towers’

The epic adventure continues as Sam and Frodo, pursued by Gollum, break off from the rest of the Fellowship to carry the One Ring into Mordor, while Merry and Pippin scheme to escape from the orcs who’ve kidnapped them and Aragorn, Gimli and Legolas commit themselves to finding and rescuing the imperiled hobbits. Oct. 1 at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., and again on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

SRJC’s Fall Cinema Series

Santa Rosa Junior College’s popular Cinema Series of films and conversations brings important and captivating films to the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium every Wednesday., with an entertaining optional pre-show at 6 p.m. The fall season continues on Oct. 4 with “The Gully Boy,” Zoya Akhtar’s sensational 2019 Indian film about a young would-be rapper from the Mumbai slums, struggling to follow his dreams. The 153-minute epic swept the 2020 Indian film awards, becoming that country’s most honored film in history, charting 13 wins including Best Film, Actor, Actress, Director, Screenplay and Cinematography. The screening begins at 6:30 p.m., a special time to account for the film’s length. $7 general, $6 students. The full list of films and guest for the fall season can be found at PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

Skip Sommer history video

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m., the Petaluma Regional Library will present the new documentary “Theatrical Entrepreneur,” using oral histories and video footage to tell the story of Skip Sommer and his impact on Petaluma. Recruited by Mayor Helen Putnam in 1975 to help revive Petaluma’s dying downtown area, Sommer created the Great Petaluma Mill, filling it with boutique shops and eateries, and kicking off the historic restoration of the downtown area. The Petaluma Library is at 100 Fairgrounds Dr.

Pacific Empire Chorus show

Petaluma’s Pacific Empire Chorus, an award-winning A Capella ensemble of women, will present its next local show on Saturday, Oct. 7, at First Presbyterian Church of Petaluma. Titled “You Gotta Sing! Sing! Sing!” the show comes in the wake of winning the regional competition in May of this year. Under the direction of Patty Pennycook, the chorus will perform exciting pop tunes and feature four quartets. The concert will include free homemade pie and ice cream, and a silent auction. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the show begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $20, available at PacificEmpire.org.

Sonoma County Cannabis Science and Education Forum

Current trends and practices in the cannabis industry will be explored and explained in a five-hour forum emphasizing education and science. Taking place on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Block (20 Grey St.), the public event (with $10 admission at the door) will feature speakers and presenters including Cassandra DiBenedetto, the Chief Engagement Officer of the California Department of Cannabis Control, registered nurse Cheryl Fox, sharing stories of different patients and their life after incorporating cannabis, Cannabis Therapy adviser Rosalia Dimas discussing Cannabis delivery methods and their therapeutic uses, and several more. The event also includes the Posh Green Cannabis Boutique, and concludes with live music from Diego Mosquera.

Petaluma Garden Club

Ed Wilson, owner of ED Roses, Oddities and Amazing Things Nursery in Petaluma, will be the speaker for the October gathering of the Petaluma Garden Club on Monday, October 9. The meeting is free to the public,a nd takes place at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and the speaker will begin at 11.

“Conjure’ exhibit at Vibe Gallery

Running now through Sunday, Nov. 5, Vibe Galley’s current show i titled “Conjure,” featuring paintings by Michelle Carnes, a classically trained oil paper. Having grown up in the Ukrainian neighborhoods of Chicago, Carnes has been immersed in Ukrainian culture, traditions and stories from the beginning. From those stories and ideas Carnes has conjured imagery from the history of the Ukrainian diaspora, resulting in award-winning artwork such as that on display at Vibe. 1 Petaluma N. An artist reception with live music will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, VibeGallery.com.

Petaluma Pride Weekend

Get ready for a weekend-long celebration of Petaluma's LGBTQIA+ community. The second annual Petaluma Pride will kick of on Oct. 13 with a Friday night dance party, followed the next day by the Pride Festival and market on Saturday ‒ then an after-party with musical performances at The Big Easy ‒ and a Sunday morning brunch with live music. For information about the festival and Petaluma Pride, visit PetalumaPride.org.

Worth Driving To

‘Hello Dolly!’

Directed by Petaluma’s Elly Lichenstein, the classic musical “Hello Dolly! will have a three weekend run at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, beginning Friday Sept. 29 and running through Oct. 15. It’s the story of a professional matchmaker who decides to make a match for herself, and features such beloved songs as ”Put on Your Sunday clothes,“ ”It Only Takes a Moment“ and ”Hello Dolly!“ Spreckelsonline.org.

Museum of Sonoma County

The new exhibit “Sonoma County Stories,” the Museum of Sonoma County’s new permanent display includes first-person accounts from Petaluma notables Gene Benedetti, founder of Clover-Sonoma dairy and environmental conservationist leader Bill Kortum. Also opening is the annual Dia de los Muertos exhibit, which includes an installation from Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art. MuseumSC.org.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.