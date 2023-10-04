The new exhibit “Sonoma County Stories,” the Museum of Sonoma County’s new permanent display includes first-person accounts from Petaluma notables Gene Benedetti, founder of Clover-Sonoma dairy and environmental conservationist leader Bill Kortum. Also opening is the annual Dia de los Muertos exhibit, which includes an installation from Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art. MuseumSC.org.

Directed by Petaluma’s Elly Lichenstein, the classic musical “Hello Dolly! will have a three weekend run at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, beginning Friday Sept. 29 and running through Oct. 15. It’s the story of a professional matchmaker who decides to make a match for herself, and features such beloved songs as ”Put on Your Sunday clothes,“ ”It Only Takes a Moment“ and ”Hello Dolly!“ Spreckelsonline.org .

Famous authors, including Ginger Spice, come to town

Book fans, grab your calendars, because autumn is turning out to be an excellent season for meeting some of the greatest writers working today. On October 6, at the bookstore, Geri Halliwell (once known as the Spice Girls’ Ginger Spice) will drop in to read from her new YA fantasy novel “Rosie Frost & the Falcon Queen.” On Thursday, Oct. 12, cookbook authors Georgeanne Brennan and Robert Holmes will be in the store to present “Pistachio: Savory & Sweet Recipes Inspired by World Cuisines.” Two days later, on Oct. 14, Copperfield’s will present historian/journalist Kim Cross, discussing her book “In Light of All Darkness: The Polly Klaas Legacy,” at the Petaluma Community Center. This will be a symposium of investigators, volunteers and others who were actively involved in the search and investigation efforts related to the abduction and murder of Poly Klaas. Copperfield’s is at 140 Kentucky St. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Petaluma Wellness Festival

The second annual Petaluma community wellness festival, hosted by Dana Christian Lee of Mental Wellness Media and Embody with Natalie Vinueza, co-owner of Grand Central Petaluma, takes place Saturday, October 7, from 9 a.m.-.4 p.m., at Grand Central Petaluma, 226 Weller St. The festival will focus on the well-being of our minds and bodies, and offer ways to build a healthier, happier community for all. The featured speaker at the free event is Nicole Warwick of the Blue Zones Project, speaking from 2:30-3:00pm. There will be sustainable vendors, local speakers, meditation and yoga classes , kids meditation, healthy food and more.

‘Three Ocean Advocates’ screening at Grand Central

An Emmy-winning documentary about a Stinson Beach artist, a Virgin Islands photographer and a Bodega Bay fisherman who’ve all committed themselves to fighting for the health of an ocean in crisis, “Three Ocean Advocates: Inspiring Change” will be screened outdoors at Grand Central Petaluma Coffee on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7. p.m. Directors Cynthia Abbott and Andrea Leland will be present. The 30-minute documentary will be followed by a Q&A and live music.

‘The Voice in the Hand: Book Arts and Printmaking’

The Petaluma Arts Center’s new exhibit, Running through November 8, is titled ‘The Voice in the Hand: Book Arts and Printmaking.’ Curated by Macy Chadwick, the main gallery show showcases and celebrates the tactile qualities and visual beauty of handmade books and prints. Over a dozen artists’ work will be on display. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Writing events in Petaluma

For years, Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen has been hosting Writers Forum writing groups that focus on a freewrite method designed tap into writers memories and imaginations in a low-pressure, supportive environment. On Sunday, Oct. 8, in the Forum Room at the Petaluma Regional Library, she will be leading a free workshop from 1-2:30 p.m. For those preferring an online workshop, Cullen will then host several Zoom-based Writers Forum writing events on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 18 and 25 and Nov. 1, 8 and 15. All of these online writing sessions are 6-7:30 p.m. Participants must register in advance at TheWriteSpot.us.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Eclipse’

The epic Twilight Saga continues as Flashback Cinemas brings us 2010’s “Eclipse,” another in the series about Bella, the complicated small town teenager torn between a vampire and a werewolf. Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and again on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

SRJC’s Fall Cinema Series

Santa Rosa Junior College’s popular Cinema Series of films and conversations brings important and captivating films to the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium every Wednesday., with an entertaining optional pre-show at 6 p.m. The fall season continues on Oct. 11 with “In the Bedroom,” Todd Fields’ acclaimed 2001 film about a father who is pushed to take matters into his own hands when his son is killed by the jealous ex-husband of the woman he is seeing. The screening begins at 7 p.m.. $7 general, $6 students. The full list of films and guest for the fall season can be found at PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

Pacific Empire Chorus show

Petaluma’s Pacific Empire Chorus, an award-winning A Capella ensemble of women, will present its next local show on Saturday, Oct. 7, at First Presbyterian Church of Petaluma. Titled “You Gotta Sing! Sing! Sing!” the show comes in the wake of winning the regional competition in May of this year. Under the direction of Patty Pennycook, the chorus will perform exciting pop tunes and feature four quartets. The concert will include free homemade pie and ice cream, and a silent auction. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the show begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $20, available at PacificEmpire.org.

Sonoma County Cannabis Science and Education Forum

Current trends and practices in the cannabis industry will be explored and explained in a five-hour forum emphasizing education and science. Taking place on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Block (20 Grey St.), the public event (with $10 admission at the door) will feature speakers and presenters including Cassandra DiBenedetto, the Chief Engagement Officer of the California Department of Cannabis Control, registered nurse Cheryl Fox, sharing stories of different patients and their life after incorporating cannabis, Cannabis Therapy adviser Rosalia Dimas discussing Cannabis delivery methods and their therapeutic uses, and several more. The event also includes the Posh Green Cannabis Boutique, and concludes with live music from Diego Mosquera.

Petaluma Garden Club

Ed Wilson, owner of ED Roses, Oddities and Amazing Things Nursery in Petaluma, will be the speaker for the October gathering of the Petaluma Garden Club on Monday, October 9. The meeting is free to the public,a nd takes place at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and the speaker will begin at 11.

Petaluma Pride Weekend

Get ready for a weekend-long celebration of Petaluma's LGBTQIA+ community. The second annual Petaluma Pride will kick of on Oct. 13 with a Friday night dance party, followed the next day by the Pride Festival and market on Saturday ‒ then an after-party with musical performances at The Big Easy ‒ and a Sunday morning brunch with live music. For information about the festival and Petaluma Pride, visit PetalumaPride.org.

Spooky Story Time with Miss A

Get your little ones in the mood for Halloween with a special Spooky Story Time at the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic (at the Petaluma Outlet Mall). The fabulous Miss A will start it off with 12 p.m. reading of not-too-spooky picture books (for “little boos”), and then at 1 p.,. will return with slight slightly scarier classic stuff from "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,“ suggested for kids 8 and up.