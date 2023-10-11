Highlights of happenings in and around Petaluma, from now through Halloween

The new exhibit “Sonoma County Stories,” the Museum of Sonoma County’s new permanent display includes first-person accounts from Petaluma notables Gene Benedetti, founder of Clover-Sonoma dairy and environmental conservationist leader Bill Kortum. Also opening is the annual Dia de los Muertos exhibit, which includes an installation from Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art. MuseumSC.org.

Aaron Posner’s stage adaptation of Chaim Potok’s acclaimed YA novel “My Name is Asher Lev” will be presented over two weekends at Healdsburg’s elegant art and performance space The 222. The story of a young Hassidic painting struggling between his art and his faith is lyrically told in this three-actor play featuring Jeremy Kahn, Danielle Levin and David Sinaiko, directed by Amy Kossow. Oct. 13 - 21. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $45-$105, and free to students 18 and under. Visit the222.org.

Directed by David L. Yen, “Ideation” is described as a gripping comic thriller written by Aaron Loeb. When a group of corporate consultants gather to brainstorm a project for an unnamed client, it appears at first to be business as usual. But as the vast scope of the project and its sinister details are uncovered, it becomes apparent that the morally questionable problem they are tasked with solving may not be hypothetical – and could even be happening as they speak. Winner of the Will Glickman Award for Best New Play in the Bay Area (2013), Loeb’s play - running Oct. 12-28 at The California, 528 7th Street in Santa Rosa - is simultaneously hilarious and deeply disturbing. $20. CalTheatre.org.

Directed by Petaluma’s Elly Lichenstein, the classic musical “Hello Dolly! will have a three weekend run at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park, beginning Friday Sept. 29 and running through Oct. 15. It’s the story of a professional matchmaker who decides to make a match for herself, and features such beloved songs as ”Put on Your Sunday clothes,“ ”It Only Takes a Moment“ and ”Hello Dolly!“ Spreckelsonline.org .

Author Kim Cross leads Polly Klaas panel discussion

On Oct. 14, Copperfield’s will present historian/journalist Kim Cross, discussing her book “In Light of All Darkness: The Polly Klaas Legacy,” at the Petaluma Community Center. This will be a symposium of investigators, volunteers and others who were actively involved in the search and investigation efforts related to the abduction and murder of Poly Klaas. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

It’s time to do the Time Warp again. On Saturday, Oct. 14, at 11:33 p.m., Barely Legal presents “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Phoenix Theater. Experience the notorious 1975 film screened with a live shadow cast, taking you through the film from the first toss of rice to the final shouting of “Say it!” $12 per person. 21 E. Washington St. Doors open at 11:30 p.m.

‘The Voice in the Hand: Book Arts and Printmaking’

The Petaluma Arts Center’s new exhibit, Running through November 8, is titled ‘The Voice in the Hand: Book Arts and Printmaking.’ Curated by Macy Chadwick, the main gallery show showcases and celebrates the tactile qualities and visual beauty of handmade books and prints. Over a dozen artists’ work will be on display. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Makers Among Us + Happy Hour

Petaluma’s monthly Makers Among Us conversation series continues on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Della Fattoria Downtown Cafe, with two new guests delivering short conversation-starting talks on topics related to the art of inventing and creating in relation to food. Following a happy hour at 6 p.m., the event kicks off with interior designer Jess Brown of Jess Brown Designs, and Christian Caiazzo of Stellina Pronto.” $20, cash at the door or in advance at PlaceMatters-sonoma.com.

Writing events in Petaluma

For years, Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen, of The Write Spot, has been hosting Writers Forum writing groups that focus on a freewrite method designed tap into writers memories and imaginations in a low-pressure, supportive environment. Cullen is hosting several Zoom-based Writers Forum writing events on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 18 and 25 and Nov. 1, 8 and 15. All of these online writing sessions are 6-7:30 p.m. Participants must register in advance at TheWriteSpot.us.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Return of the King’

The extended, 3 hour-and-30-minute version of Peter Jackson’s epic “Lord of the Rings” trilogy continues with the concluding film in the series, “Return of the King.” As part of Petaluma’s Flashback Cinemas, the adventures of Frodo and friends ends (and then ends, and then ends again) is this Acadamy Award-winning film event. Sunday, Oct. 15 at 12 p.m., 12: 30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., and 7 p.m., and again on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

SRJC’s Fall Cinema Series: ‘Past Lives’

Santa Rosa Junior College’s popular Cinema Series of films and conversations brings important and captivating films to the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium every Wednesday, with an entertaining optional pre-show at 6 p.m. The fall season continues on Oct. 18 with “Past Lives,” Celine Song’s critically acclaimed 2023 film about Nora, a New York writer and immigrant who reconnects with a childhood friend from South Korea, with unexpected consequences. The screening begins at 7 p.m. $7 general, $6 students. The full list of films and guest for the fall season can be found at PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

Petaluma Pride Weekend

Get ready for a weekend-long celebration of Petaluma's LGBTQIA+ community. The second annual Petaluma Pride will kick of on Oct. 13 with a Friday night dance party, followed the next day by the Pride Festival and market on Saturday ‒ then an after-party with musical performances at The Big Easy ‒ and a Sunday morning brunch with live music. For information about the festival and Petaluma Pride, visit PetalumaPride.org.

Spooky Story Time with Miss A

Get your little ones in the mood for Halloween with a special Spooky Story Time at the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic (at the Petaluma Outlet Mall). On Sunday, Oct. 15, the fabulous Miss A will host a 12 p.m. reading of not-too-spooky picture books (for “little boos”). At 1 p.m. she’ll return with slight slightly scarier classic stuff from "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,“ suggested for kids 8 and up.

Halloween Blood Drive at Woman’s Club

Celebrate Halloween by offering a treat that saves lives. On Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Petaluma Woman’s Club is hosting a blood drive. The Vitalant blood mobile will be on the premises, at 518 B St., with appointments recommended. Visit donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.