Out and About in Petaluma

The new exhibit “Sonoma County Stories,” the Museum of Sonoma County’s new permanent display includes first-person accounts from Petaluma notables Gene Benedetti, founder of Clover-Sonoma dairy and environmental conservationist leader Bill Kortum. Also opening is the annual Dia de los Muertos exhibit, which includes an installation from Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art. MuseumSC.org.

Aaron Posner’s stage adaptation of Chaim Potok’s acclaimed YA novel “My Name is Asher Lev” will be presented over two weekends at Healdsburg’s elegant art and performance space The 222. The story of a young Hassidic painter struggling between his art and his faith is lyrically told in this three-actor play featuring Jeremy Kahn, Danielle Levin and David Sinaiko, directed by Amy Kossow. Oct. 13 - 21. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $45-$105, and free to students 18 and under. Visit the222.org.

Directed by David L. Yen, “Ideation” is described as a gripping comic thriller written by Aaron Loeb. When a group of corporate consultants gather to brainstorm a project for an unnamed client, it appears at first to be business as usual. But as the vast scope of the project and its sinister details are uncovered, it becomes apparent that the morally questionable problem they are tasked with solving may not be hypothetical – and could even be happening as they speak. Winner of the Will Glickman Award for Best New Play in the Bay Area (2013), Loeb’s play - running Oct. 12-28 at The California, 528 7th Street in Santa Rosa - is simultaneously hilarious and deeply disturbing. $20. CalTheatre.org.

Polenta and Stew benefit dinner

Few food combinations are as comforting and filling as polenta and stew. On Saturday, Oct. 21, the Penngrove Social Firemen are hosting a polenta and stew dinner as a fundraiser for the many community projects undertaken by the local organization. The even begins with cocktails at 5:30 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m. Presale only, cash or check, with tickets available at Penngrove’s JavAmore Cafe, 10101 Main St. $25 adults, $10 kids 12 and under. Salad, bread and dessert are part of the feast at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse, 385 Woodward Ave.

Sonoma Science + Happy Hour

Petaluma’s monthly Sonoma Science conversation series continues on Monday, Oct. 23 at Brooks Note Winery, 426 Petaluma Blvd N., with two new guests delivering short conversation-starting talks on topics related to Science and Sonoma County. Following a happy hour at 6 p.m., the event kicks off with climate strategies expert Andy Shrader delivering a short talk titled “Local Climate Actions” and Sonoma State University’s Daniel Soto, whose own talk is titled “Addressing Environmental Equity in Sonoma County.” $20, cash at the door or in advance at PlaceMatters-sonoma.com.

Writing events in Petaluma

For years, Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen, of The Write Spot, has been hosting Writers Forum writing groups that focus on a freewrite method designed tap into writers memories and imaginations in a low-pressure, supportive environment. Cullen is hosting several Zoom-based Writers Forum writing events on Wednesday, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, 8 and 15. All of these online writing sessions are 6-7:30 p.m. Participants must register in advance at TheWriteSpot.us.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Beetlejuice’

Tim Burton’s wacky delve into the afterlife is back on the big screen as part of Boulevard Cinema’s weekly Flashback series. Sunday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., and again on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 12:05 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

SRJC’s Fall Cinema Series: ‘Talk to Me’

Santa Rosa Junior College’s popular Cinema Series of films and conversations brings important and captivating films to the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium every Wednesday, with an entertaining optional pre-show at 6 p.m. The fall season continues on Oct. 25 with “Talk to Me,” Danny and Michael Philippou’s critically acclaimed 2023 horror film about young people addicted to communing with the dead. The screening begins at 7 p.m. $7 general, $6 students. The full list of films and guest for the fall season can be found at PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

Halloween Blood Drive at Woman’s Club

Celebrate Halloween by offering a treat that saves lives. On Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Petaluma Woman’s Club is hosting a blood drive. The Vitalant blood mobile will be on the premises, at 518 B St., with appointments recommended. Visit donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

‘The Voice in the Hand: Book Arts and Printmaking’

The Petaluma Arts Center’s new exhibit, Running through November 8, is titled ‘The Voice in the Hand: Book Arts and Printmaking.’ Curated by Macy Chadwick, the main gallery show showcases and celebrates the tactile qualities and visual beauty of handmade books and prints. Over a dozen artists’ work will be on display. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.