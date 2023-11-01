Out and About in Petaluma

The new exhibit “Sonoma County Stories,” the Museum of Sonoma County’s new permanent display includes first-person accounts from Petaluma notables Gene Benedetti, founder of Clover-Sonoma dairy and environmental conservationist leader Bill Kortum. Also opening is the annual Dia de los Muertos exhibit, which includes an installation from Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art. MuseumSC.org.

Icehouse Open Exhibition

A gallery show featuring former, current and future artists who’ve worked with Petaluma’s Digital Grange will open Friday, Nov. 3 and run through the 24th of the month. Opening night is from 5-8 p.m. at the Icehouse Gallery, 405 E. D St., Studio B. The exhibit includes all forms of media, representing an array of themes and style. 100% of sales of the art go to the artists.

Dia de Muertos with Cascada de Flores

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the community is invited to dance and sing with Cascada de Flores in celebration of Dia de Muertos at Petaluma River Park. This is a bilingual concert exploring the meaning of the Day of the Dead and All Hallow’s Eve. Meet in the Steamer Landing parking lot, 300 Copeland St.

Audubon walk at Ellis Creek

Grab your binoculars and throw on a warm jacket. It’s bird-watching time at Petaluma’s Ellis Creek Ponds, where on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8:30-10:30 a.m., trained birder Linda Fraley will lead a free outdoor walk, sponsored by Madrone Audubon of Sonoma County. Another walk on Thursday, Nov. 9, also from 8:30-10:30 p.m., will be led by Janet Bosshard. Meet near the restrooms. 3890 Cypress Drive. These events will be canceled if it’s raining.

Televised panel event at Petaluma Arts Center

“How Do Community-Based Arts Organizations Secure Sustainable Funding?” That’s the title of a special panel discussion event to be held at the Petaluma Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 1-4 p.m. The event, which will be televised, will include a 90-minute conversation with local thought leaders and change makers from an array of creative organizations. There will be a 30-minute networking session as well. Panelists will include Llisa Demetrios (president of the Board for Petaluma Arts Center), Melissa Abercrombie (chair of Petaluma Public Art Committee), Raine Howe (executive director of the Polly Klaas Foundation and Theater), Diane Dragone (executive director of Cinnabar Theater) and Juliet Pokorny (co-producer of West Side Stories). The event will be moderated by George Koster, a producer with Voices of the Community, a Bay Area public affairs radio/television show and podcast.

Terry McGovern at Nostalgia Alley

Legendary voice actor Terry McGovern (he voiced Launchpad McQuack on “DuckTales,” appeared on “The Walking Dead” and many others) will be dropping by downtown Petaluma’s Nostalgia Alley on Saturday to help celebrate the the video game store’s fifth anniversary (and the 18th birthday of the store’s beloved shop-dog Jasper. The store is holding five days of activities, actually, with a sale running Nov.1-5, and open game night on Friday from 6-9 p.m., McGovern’s appearance on Saturday, and all arcade games set on Free Play on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Elks Lodge to host Holiday Craft and Vendor Faire

On Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Petaluma Elks Lodge is inviting the public to peruse the offerings of over 70 crafters and vendors displaying and selling their holiday gifts and decorations, collectibles and one-of-a-kind finds. Food will be available as well. The organizers promise “something different each day,” and encourage gift-seekers to attend on Saturday and Sunday.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘A Christmas Story’

The story of a kid, his family, and his dream of a BB gun for Christmas returns to the big screen as part of Boulevard Cinema’s weekly Flashback series. “A Christmas Story” has been beloved since its release 40 years ago this year. Sunday, Nov. 5 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and again on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

SRJC’s Fall Cinema Series: ‘Lynch/Oz’

Santa Rosa Junior College’s popular Cinema Series of films and conversations brings important and captivating films to the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium every Wednesday, with an entertaining optional pre-show at 6 p.m. On Nov. 8 it’s “Lynch/Oz,” Alexandre O. Philippe’s stunning documentary about the films of David Lynch and the filmmaker’s mysterious attachment to the “Wizard of Oz” story and themes. Director Philippe, in person, will participate in an onstage interview at 6 p.m. and answer questions following the screening, which begins at 7 p.m. $7 general, $6 students. The full list of films and guest for the fall season can be found at PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

Writing events in Petaluma

For years, Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen, of The Write Spot, has been hosting Writers Forum writing groups that focus on a freewrite method designed tap into writers memories and imaginations in a low-pressure, supportive environment. Cullen is hosting several Zoom-based Writers Forum writing events on Wednesday, Nov. 8 and 15. All of these online writing sessions are 6-7:30 p.m. Participants must register in advance at TheWriteSpot.us.

Garden Club Meeting

The Petaluma Garden Club will be meeting Monday, Nov. 13. The speaker will be Whitney Reuling, executive director of Sonoma Family Meal who will speak on their vision for an equitable, sustainable and resilient food ecosystem. The meeting is free to the public at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd S. Doors open at 9:30 the speaker will begin at 11 following the meeting.

Life By Design + Happy Hour

Petaluma’s monthly Life By Design conversation series continues on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Barber Cellars, 112 Washington St., with two new guests delivering short conversation-starting talks on topics related to design and Sonoma County. Following a happy hour at 6 p.m., the event kicks off with Dave Alden of Petaluma Urban Chat presenting a short, infomral talk titled “How to Go from Engineering Graduate to Urbanist Advocate in Three Easy Steps.” Next up is Sarah Rodebaugh of Henry Mae Interior Design, with her own talk titled “From Facility Planner to Surface Pattern Designer.” $20, cash at the door or in advance at PlaceMatters-sonoma.com.