The new exhibit “Sonoma County Stories,” the Museum of Sonoma County’s new permanent display includes first-person accounts from Petaluma notables Gene Benedetti, founder of Clover-Sonoma dairy and environmental conservationist leader Bill Kortum. Also opening is the annual Dia de los Muertos exhibit, which includes an installation from Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art. MuseumSC.org.

Revolving Theatre presents Amiri Baraka’s searing two-character play set on a New York subway train, at the Arlene Francis Center, 99 6th St., in Santa Rosa. Friday, Nov. 10 Saturday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Holiday Crafterino

It’s back. On Sunday, Nov. 12, from 11a.m. to 4 p.m., Petaluma’s Holiday Crafterino features a curated assortment of local artisans ‒ upwards of 50 of them ‒ displaying and selling hand-crafted clothing, housewares, jewelry, original artwork, delicious food items and more. The event benefits COTS, Petaluma’s nonprofit homeless services provider.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘Gremlins’

Don’t feed them after midnight! One of the weirdest, darkest and funniest Christmas movies ever made, Joe Dante’s delirious fantasy returns to the big screen as part of Petaluma’s Flashback series. Sunday, Nov. 12 at 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and again on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Boulevard 14 Cinema, 200 C St. in Petaluma. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Garden Club Meeting

The Petaluma Garden Club will be meeting Monday, Nov. 13. The speaker will be Whitney Reuling, executive director of Sonoma Family Meal who will speak on their vision for an equitable, sustainable and resilient food ecosystem. The meeting is free to the public at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd S. Doors open at 9:30 the speaker will begin at 11 following the meeting.

SRJC’s Fall Cinema Series: ‘Gun Crazy’

Santa Rosa Junior College’s popular Cinema Series of films and conversations brings important and captivating films to the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium every Wednesday, with an entertaining optional pre-show at 6 p.m. On Nov. 16 it’s “Gun Crazy,” Joseph H. Lewis’s bold 1950 crime film (originally titled “Deadly is the Female) follows a gun-toting, violence-loving couple on a death spree across the mid west. $7 general, $6 students. The full list of films and guest for the fall season can be found at PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

Writing events in Petaluma

For years, Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen, of The Write Spot, has been hosting Writers Forum writing groups that focus on a freewrite method designed tap into writers memories and imaginations in a low-pressure, supportive environment. Cullen is hosting several Zoom-based Writers Forum writing events on Wednesday, Nov. 15. All of these online writing sessions are 6-7:30 p.m. Participants must register in advance at TheWriteSpot.us.

Life By Design + Happy Hour

Petaluma’s monthly Life By Design conversation series continues on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Barber Cellars, 112 Washington St., with two new guests delivering short conversation-starting talks on topics related to design and Sonoma County. Following a happy hour at 6 p.m., the event kicks off with Dave Alden of Petaluma Urban Chat presenting a short, infomral talk titled “How to Go from Engineering Graduate to Urbanist Advocate in Three Easy Steps.” Next up is Sarah Rodebaugh of Henry Mae Interior Design, with her own talk titled “From Facility Planner to Surface Pattern Designer.” $20, cash at the door or in advance at PlaceMatters-sonoma.com.

Phoenix Pro Wrestling

Phoenix Pro Wrestling returns to the Phoenix Theater on Friday, Nov. 17. Full of fire, fury and fist-pumping fun, this is one of Petaluma’s most entertaining and unpredictable must-see experiences. Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Petaluma Ghost Walks

Sure, downtown Petaluma looks charming, but is it really? Learn the true stories of fate, tragedy and crime in Petaluma at one of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum’s celebrated Ghost Walks. Join the Petalumans of Yesteryear on a walk around town, a a host of historic “ghosts“ appear to tell stories of tragic fates, ghostly sightings and dark crimes in a frontier town. Plus, discover the real dangers of everyday life in Victorian times. Scheduled walks will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18 and 19, Dec. 16 and 17, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, and Feb. 10 and 11, from 3-5 p.m. Price is $15 per walker, with 20 guests Max. per walk. Each Ghost Walk begins outside the Petaluma Museum at 20 Fourth St. Reserve tickets at PetalumaMuseum.com/