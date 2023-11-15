Out and About in Petaluma

For five weekends, Nov. 18 through Dec. 17, the historic Cow Palace in Daly City will once again be transformed into the streets and stages of Charles Dickens’ Victorian London. The beloved annual event takes place on Saturdays and Sundays, (plus the Friday after Thanksgiving), taking visitors on an immersive adventure through four acres of Victorian theaters, pubs and dance halls, encountering hundreds of costumed characters along the way ‒ Charles Dickens, Father Christmas, Mad Sal and her jolly gals, Ebeneezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, and hundreds more. Lamplit shops filled with handmade gifts will line the streets, as the enticing aromas of roasted cinnamon almonds and hearty food and drink fill the air. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cow Palace, , 2600 Geneva Avenue, Daly City. Distance from Petaluma: 54 miles, approximately one hour drive time. Tickets and details at dickensfair.com.

Phoenix Pro Wrestling

Phoenix Pro Wrestling returns to the Phoenix Theater on Friday, Nov. 17. Don’t miss it when Money Power Respect gets into the ring with Kal Jack and Sanders. Also on the card are Daniel Torch vs. Kenny K, and Sir Samurai and Eliza Hammer taking on Black Swan and Steven Tresario. Full of fire, fury and fist-pumping fun, this is one of Petaluma’s most entertaining and unpredictable must-see experiences. Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

‘Little Women’ at Polly Klaas Theater

Starring Petaluma’s own Winona Ryder, the 1994 adaptation of “Little Women” will screen at the Polly Klaas Community Theater on Sunday, Nov. 19. Admission is free. Doors open at 6 p.m., movie begins at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase at concessions. 417 Western Ave. PollyKlaasTheater.org.

Flashback Cinema presents ‘The Polar Express’

Sometimes, a creepy children’s book like “Pinocchio” (in which Jiminy Cricket gets smashed against the wall the first time he appears) and “Bambi” (yeah, don’t get too attached to Thumper) can be adapted into a truly magical movie experience. Sometimes it’s the other way around, though, as in Chris Van Allsberg’s “The Polar Express,” arguably one of the sweetest, warmest and most beautiful children’s Christmas books ever written. Somehow, it got turned into one of the creepiest, coldest, least magical holiday films that ever slinked out of Hollywood’s accidental-nightmare factory. Sure, the trippy runaway train-ride of a film does have its fans, but even they know how weird this film is. Anyway, as part its weekly Flashback Cinema series, Petaluma’s Boulevard Cinemas 14 presents 2001’s “The Polar Express” at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. It repeats on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com. Buckle your seatbelts.

Standup Comedy night at the Roaring Donkey

Bringing some of the best professional comedians in the Bay Area to Petaluma, Jamison’s Roaring Donkey’s monthly Free to Laugh Comedy Show returns on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. The headliner this week is Ngaio Bealum, a popular American comedian, actor, writer and weed-positive activist. There is a $5 cover fee, and if you reserve in advance you will be automatically entered into a raffle for $25 off of your bar tab. 146 Kentucky St. Roaring-Donkey.com.

SRJC’s Fall Cinema Series: ‘Barbie’

Santa Rosa Junior College’s popular Cinema Series of films and conversations end on Wednesday, Nov. 29, with Greta Gurwig’s blockbuster hit “Barbie.” $7 general, $6 students. Show begins at 7 p.m., with a pre-show presentation. PetalumaFilmAlliance.com.

‘Considering Place’

Place Matters ‒ which produces casual conversation-themed events focused on Sonoma County life, art and style ‒ invites you to a year-ending event at the Polly Klaas Community Theatre, on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 3:30 p.m. Moderated by Dr. Margaret Purser, professor emerita of anthropology at Sonoma State University, the event will feature Kjeld Clark of Petaluma’s Super Coffee Roasters, Mary Dooley of MAD Architecture and Paul Siri of Bodega Marine Laboratory. Don;t miss this fascinating conversation designed to “uncover new patterns and paradigms that expand our understanding of why place matters.” $35 at the door or in advance. Placematters-sonoma.org.

Petaluma Ghost Walks

Sure, downtown Petaluma looks charming, but is it really? Learn the true stories of fate, tragedy and crime in Petaluma at one of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum’s celebrated Ghost Walks. Join the Petalumans of Yesteryear on a walk around town, a a host of historic “ghosts“ appear to tell stories of tragic fates, ghostly sightings and dark crimes in a frontier town. Plus, discover the real dangers of everyday life in Victorian times. Scheduled walks will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18 and 19, Dec. 16 and 17, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, and Feb. 10 and 11, from 3-5 p.m. Price is $15 per walker, with 20 guests Max. per walk. Each Ghost Walk begins outside the Petaluma Museum at 20 Fourth St. Reserve tickets at PetalumaMuseum.com.

Arts & Activism Workshop

Petaluma’s Life on Earth Art is hosting a workshop combining the practices of arts and activism, facilitated by representatives of the Center for Artistic Activism in New York City. Taking place on Monday, Nov. 20, the free, two-hour session promises a fun, interactive evening in which participants will learn what artistic activism is and be shown ways to work with other artists and activists to develop campaigns in support of your community. 6-8 p.m, at 133 Copeland St, in Petaluma. Signing up in advance is recommended as space is limited. Lifeonearthart.org.

Late Autumn Hike at Lafferty Ranch

From Lafferty Park visitors can see the Petaluma Valley, Mt. Tamalpais and Mt. Diablo. Only open to the public during special guided outings with Landpaths, Lafferty Park is a 270-acre crown jewel in the Petaluma parks system. The next guided tour is Saturday, Nov. 25, from 9-11:30 a.m. To register (required), visit Landpaths.org.