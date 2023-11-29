Out and About in Petaluma

The preceding header may look like an error, a mere placeholder for an actual title for some unnamed theatrical entertainment, but as it so happens “[title of show]” is the genuine title of a deliriously meta musical by Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell. It’s about two guys named Jeff and Hunter, who are writing a musical about two guys named Jeff and Hunter, who are writing a musical. Presented by Left Edge Theater, and performing for four weekends at the California in Santa Rosa, the show is directed by Serena Elize Flores. It runs Nov. 3- to Dec. 23. LeftEdgeTheatre.com .

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in Sonoma County, Michel Michelis’ jawdropping Cirque de Boheme returns to Cornerstone, in Sonoma. The new show, titled “Consolamentum,” highlights dazzling old-style 1920s circus arts, from aerialists and jugglers to clowns and more. The show runs weekends, Nov. 24 - Dec. 24 at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Distance from Petaluma: 14 miles, approximately 25 minutes drive time. Cirquedeboheme.com .

For five weekends, Nov. 18 through Dec. 17, the historic Cow Palace in Daly City will once again be transformed into the streets and stages of Charles Dickens’ Victorian London. The beloved annual event takes place on Saturdays and Sundays, (plus the Friday after Thanksgiving), taking visitors on an immersive adventure through four acres of Victorian theaters, pubs and dance halls, encountering hundreds of costumed characters along the way ‒ Charles Dickens, Father Christmas, Mad Sal and her jolly gals, Ebeneezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, and hundreds more. Lamplit shops filled with handmade gifts will line the streets, as the enticing aromas of roasted cinnamon almonds and hearty food and drink fill the air. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cow Palace, , 2600 Geneva Avenue, Daly City. Distance from Petaluma: 54 miles, approximately one hour drive time. Tickets and details at dickensfair.com.

A hilarious farce from acclaimed playwright David Ives, “The Metromaniacs” is a wild romp set during a comedic version of 18th Century Paris, with dueling poets competing for love, fame and a free meal - told entirely in outrageous rhymes. Blending satirical spoofiness (think Mel Brooks) with word-crafting brilliance (think Shel Silverstein) this one will have you laughing out loud, and perhaps charming you to the core as well. Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Nov. 24-Dec. 17. 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. Distance from Petaluma: 11 miles, 18 minutes drive time. Spreckelsonline.com.

‘Let's Talk Fish’ with Jacob Katz

Petaluma River Park presents another First Saturday event on Dec. 2 as Jacob Katz leads a “walk and talk” in which attendees will learn about the different kinds of fish that call the Petaluma River river home. 9:30-11 a.m. at Petaluma River Park, 300 Copeland St.

Flashback Cinema: ‘Elf’

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 2003 release of “Elf,” the delightful story of Buddy, a human child raised by elves at the North Pole returns to the big screen at Boulevard 14 Cinemas, part of its weekly Flashback Cinema series. 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. The film repeats at the same times on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

‘Considering Place’

Place Matters ‒ which produces casual conversation-themed events focused on Sonoma County life, art and style ‒ invites you to a year-ending event at the Polly Klaas Community Theatre, on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 3:30 p.m. Moderated by Dr. Margaret Purser, professor emerita of anthropology at Sonoma State University, the event will feature Kjeld Clark of Petaluma’s Super Coffee Roasters, Mary Dooley of MAD Architecture and Paul Siri of Bodega Marine Laboratory. Don’t miss this fascinating conversation designed to “uncover new patterns and paradigms that expand our understanding of why place matters.” $35 at the door or in advance. Placematters-sonoma.org.

Petaluma Ghost Walks

Sure, downtown Petaluma looks charming, but is it really? Learn the true stories of fate, tragedy and crime in Petaluma at one of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum’s celebrated Ghost Walks. Join the Petalumans of Yesteryear on a walk around town, a a host of historic “ghosts“ appear to tell stories of tragic fates, ghostly sightings and dark crimes in a frontier town. Plus, discover the real dangers of everyday life in Victorian times. Scheduled walks will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16 and 17, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, and Feb. 10 and 11, from 3-5 p.m. Price is $15 per walker, with 20 guests Max. per walk. Each Ghost Walk begins outside the Petaluma Museum at 20 Fourth St. Reserve tickets at PetalumaMuseum.com.

The Deviled Eggery Farm to Family Artisan Craft Fair

Celebrating Petaluma's agricultural roots, this benefit for the food security work of local Petaluma nonprofit Una Vida takes place on Sunday Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. -3 p.m.. Dubbed the Farm to Family Artisan Craft Fair, the one-day-only event showcases a unique mix of locally made goods and crafts, some so unique they are not available anyplace else. The Deviled Eggery, 4456 Bodega Avenue in Petaluma. More info at Deviledeggery.org/una-vida-fundraiser.

Arts Center Member Show

The annual Petaluma Arts Center Members’ Show features a dazzling array of different styles, media and artistic approaches. The yearly show is always a feast for the eyes. It runs weekends through Dec, 16. The center is open 12-4 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Entrance fee $5. 230 Lakeville St. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Skateboard/punk show art

Slough City Studios, Petaluma’s newest art gallery, currently a show of eye-catching skateboard and punk show art and photographs from Nik Cotten and Tiger Brown. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. 409 Petaluma Boulevard South, Suite C. Sloughcity.com.

'Women in the Military’ exhibition

The Petaluma Historical Museum presents “Women in Military,” a new exhibition that highlights the lives and service of contemporary women in the military, along with female veterans. Running though Dec. 10, the exhibit begins with a timeline of when and how women first became involved with the United States military. It includes a tribute to those who have given their lives in support of our nation’s freedom. From the Revolutionary War to the present, women have served in all branches and military occupational specialties of our armed forces. Looking at the photos and reading the biographies included in the exhibit will help visitors to learn the stories of some of our nation’s female veterans. Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth St. Petalumamuseum.com

Women Veterans Panel Discussion

In association with its current “Women in the Military” exhibition, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents a special panel discussion focusing on women veterans, featuring women from the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard, spanning the 1950s to the present. Sunday, Dec. 10, 3-5 p.m. Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth St.

Petaluma Garden Club

The Petaluma Garden Club, soon to be turning 100 years old, will be meeting on Monday, Dec.11, for a festive end-of-the-year get-together including music by the Village Network Singers. Homemade Holiday cookies will be on sale. The meeting is free to the public. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., speakers and entertainment at 11 p.m. Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.