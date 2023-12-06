Free bus rides continue

To help with automobile traffic, elusive parking and the needs of Petaluma’s small businesses ‒ which often depend on holiday shopping to make their whole year profitable ‒ Petaluma Transit is asking locals to leave their sleighs at home and catch a ride downtown on the bus. All routes will be offering free rides Through Dec. 31.

Dance Jam Fitness at Artaluma

A high energy, interactive group dance experience that reportedly exists somewhere between rigid exercise classes like Zumba and ecstatic dance parties, Dance Jam incorporates and array of musical styles, with no dance experience required. Artaluma, 145 Keller St., hosts dance jam classes on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9-10. Classes are $20 for a single drop-in class, $75 for a package of five classes, and $120 for an eight-class package. Reservations in advance are required. In addition, Artaluma hosts an whole menu of art, acting and fitness classes. On Saturday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., drop by to check out the Holiday Artist Sale, featuring creative gifts from local Sonoma County artists. Free ornament-making and hot cocoa will be available.

Women Veterans Panel Discussion

In association with its current “Women in the Military” exhibition, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents a special panel discussion focusing on women veterans, featuring women from the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard, spanning the 1950s to the present. Sunday, Dec. 10, 3-5 p.m. Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth St.

Flashback Cinema: ‘Christmas Vacation’

The Griswold’s are back, and their chaotic Christmas is ready to hit repeat on the big screen at Boulevard 14 Cinemas, part of its weekly Flashback Cinema series. 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10 at Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. The film repeats at the same times on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Petaluma Garden Club

The Petaluma Garden Club, soon to be turning 100 years old, will be meeting on Monday, Dec.11, for a festive end-of-the-year get-together including music by the Village Network Singers. Homemade Holiday cookies will be on sale. The meeting is free to the public. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., speakers and entertainment at 11 p.m. Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

Petaluma Ghost Walks

Sure, downtown Petaluma looks charming, but is it really? Learn the true stories of fate, tragedy and crime in Petaluma at one of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum’s celebrated Ghost Walks. Join the Petalumans of Yesteryear on a walk around town, a a host of historic “ghosts“ appear to tell stories of tragic fates, ghostly sightings and dark crimes in a frontier town. Plus, discover the real dangers of everyday life in Victorian times. Scheduled walks will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16 and 17, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, and Feb. 10 and 11, from 3-5 p.m. Price is $15 per walker, with 20 guests Max. per walk. Each Ghost Walk begins outside the Petaluma Museum at 20 Fourth St. Reserve tickets at PetalumaMuseum.com.

Arts Center Member Show

The annual Petaluma Arts Center Members’ Show features a dazzling array of different styles, media and artistic approaches. The yearly show is always a feast for the eyes. It runs weekends through Dec. 16. The center is open 12-4 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Entrance fee $5. 230 Lakeville St. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Morti’s Used Book and Cat Adoption Lounge Fundraiser

Petaluma’s popular fusion of a bookshop and a cat-cuddle-zone is asking for the community’s help, with a fundraiser scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16 and 17, from noon to 5 at Morti’s Used Book Store and Cat Adoption Lounge, in the Premium Outlets at 2200 N. Petaluma Blvd. There will be a bake sale, gift-wrapping by the Morti’s Elves and Christmas photos with Annie the miniature horse. Morti’s is a project of Petaluma Pet Pals, a nonprofit animal rescue.

Skateboard/punk show art

Slough City Studios, Petaluma’s newest art gallery, currently a show of eye-catching skateboard and punk show art and photographs from Nik Cotten and Tiger Brown. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. 409 Petaluma Boulevard South, Suite C. Sloughcity.com.

'Women in the Military’ exhibition

The Petaluma Historical Museum presents “Women in Military,” a new exhibition that highlights the lives and service of contemporary women in the military, along with female veterans. Running though Dec. 10, the exhibit begins with a timeline of when and how women first became involved with the United States military. It includes a tribute to those who have given their lives in support of our nation’s freedom. From the Revolutionary War to the present, women have served in all branches and military occupational specialties of our armed forces. Looking at the photos and reading the biographies included in the exhibit will help visitors to learn the stories of some of our nation’s female veterans. Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth St. Petalumamuseum.com