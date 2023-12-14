The preceding header may look like an error, a mere placeholder for an actual title for some unnamed theatrical entertainment, but as it so happens “[title of show]” is the genuine title of a deliriously meta musical by Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell. It’s about two guys named Jeff and Hunter, who are writing a musical about two guys named Jeff and Hunter, who are writing a musical. Presented by Left Edge Theater, and performing for four weekends at the California in Santa Rosa, the show is directed by Serena Elize Flores. It runs through Dec. 23. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 29 minutes drive time. LeftEdgeTheatre.com .

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in Sonoma County, Michel Michelis’ jawdropping Cirque de Boheme returns to Cornerstone, in Sonoma. The new show, titled “Consolamentum,” highlights dazzling old-style 1920s circus arts, from aerialists and jugglers to clowns and more. The show runs weekends, Nov. 24 - Dec. 24 at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Distance from Petaluma: 14 miles, approximately 25 minutes drive time. Cirquedeboheme.com .

For five weekends, Nov. 18 through Dec. 17, the historic Cow Palace in Daly City will once again be transformed into the streets and stages of Charles Dickens’ Victorian London. The beloved annual event takes place on Saturdays and Sundays (plus the Friday after Thanksgiving), taking visitors on an immersive adventure through four acres of Victorian theaters, pubs and dance halls, encountering hundreds of costumed characters along the way ‒ Charles Dickens, Father Christmas, Mad Sal and her jolly gals, Ebeneezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, and hundreds more. Lamplit shops filled with handmade gifts will line the streets, as the enticing aromas of roasted cinnamon almonds and hearty food and drink fill the air. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cow Palace, , 2600 Geneva Avenue, Daly City. Distance from Petaluma: 54 miles, approximately one hour drive time. Tickets and details at dickensfair.com.

A hilarious farce from acclaimed playwright David Ives, “The Metromaniacs” is a wild romp set during a comedic version of 18th Century Paris, with dueling poets competing for love, fame and a free meal ‒ told entirely in outrageous rhymes. Blending satirical spoofiness (think Mel Brooks) with word-crafting brilliance (think Shel Silverstein) this one will have you laughing out loud, and perhaps charming you to the core as well. Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Nov. 24-Dec. 17. 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park. $16-$30. Spreckelsonline.com. Distance from Petaluma: 11 miles, 18 minutes drive time.

Wreaths Across America

On Saturday. Dec. 16, the community is invited to gather at Cypress Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. to distribute wreaths and pay respects to those who’ve served their country. Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit, will be at the cemetery, 430 Magnolia Ave., where the organization will oversee a special ceremony, remembering and honoring veterans, including the recitation of the name of each and every veteran. The ceremony will be followed by the laying of the remembrance wreaths.

Petaluma Community Band

The Petaluma Community Band presents music from Mexico and Australia, plus a little Sousa, a little Stravinsky, something from “The Sound of Music,” and more concert band favorites. This winter concert takes place in the multi-use Room at Casa Grande High School (333 Casa Grande Rd.) on Monday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. Refreshments included. Free! Donations welcome.

‘A Christmas Memory’ and A Child’s Christmas in Wales’

This weekend, Petaluma Readers Theater presents a double-feature of holiday magic with two of the most famous reminiscences of Christmas ever written. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15 and 16, at 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave. $15-$20. PollyKlaasTheater.org.

Dance Jam Fitness at Artaluma

A high energy, interactive group dance experience that reportedly exists somewhere between rigid exercise classes like Zumba and ecstatic dance parties, Dance Jam incorporates and array of musical styles, with no dance experience required. Artaluma, 145 Keller St., hosts dance jam classes on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9-10. Classes are $20 for a single drop-in class, $75 for a package of five classes, and $120 for an eight-class package. Reservations in advance are required.

Flashback Cinema: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

George Bailey is having a very bad day, having decided the world would be a better place had he never been born. An angel without wings is sent to prove George wrong, and the result is one of the most beloved Christmas films of all time. See in on the big screen as part of Boulevard 14 Cinema’s weekly Flashback Cinema series. The movie screens at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17. The film repeats at the same times on Wednesday, Dec. 20. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

In A Bleak December

To celebrate the Winter Solstice ‒ the longest night of the year ‒ the Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic will host an entertaining evening of ghost stories on Thursday, Dec. 21. Titled “In a Bleak Midwinter,” the second annual event will include several classic and original stories, with wintry themes, read by the authors and other notable local folks. 6:30 p.m. 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N. at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets. Weirdandfantastic.com.

Holiday Mixer at Polly Klaas Theater

Join in on some holiday cheer, with a free community mixer offering cookies, coffee and libations. Mingle with friends while “It’s a Wonderful Life” plays in the background, The event at Polly Klaas Community Theater (417 Western Avenue) is the venue’s way of thanking the community for making the local theater space possible. Friday, Dec. 22, 3-5 p.m. PollyKlaastheater.org.

Petaluma Ghost Walks

Sure, downtown Petaluma looks charming, but is it really? Learn the true stories of fate, tragedy and crime in Petaluma at one of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum’s celebrated Ghost Walks. Join the Petalumans of Yesteryear on a walk around town, a a host of historic “ghosts“ appear to tell stories of tragic fates, ghostly sightings and dark crimes in a frontier town. Plus, discover the real dangers of everyday life in Victorian times. Scheduled walks will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16 and 17, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, and Feb. 10 and 11, from 3-5 p.m. Price is $15 per walker, with 20 guests Max. per walk. Each Ghost Walk begins outside the Petaluma Museum at 20 Fourth St. Reserve tickets at PetalumaMuseum.com.

Arts Center Member Show

The annual Petaluma Arts Center Members’ Show features a dazzling array of different styles, media and artistic approaches. The yearly show is always a feast for the eyes. It runs weekends through Dec. 16. The center is open 12-4 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Entrance fee $5. 230 Lakeville St. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Morti’s Used Book and Cat Adoption Lounge Fundraiser

Petaluma’s popular fusion of a bookshop and a cat-cuddle-zone is asking for the community’s help, with a fundraiser scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16 and 17, from noon to 5 at Morti’s Used Book Store and Cat Adoption Lounge, in the Premium Outlets (2200 N. Petaluma Blvd.) There will be a bake sale, gift-wrapping by the Morti’s Elves and Christmas photos with Annie the miniature horse. Morti’s is a project of Petaluma Pet Pals, a nonprofit animal rescue. Petalumapetpals.org/mortibooksandcats

Skateboard/punk show art

Slough City Studios, Petaluma’s newest art gallery, currently a show of eye-catching skateboard and punk show art and photographs from Nik Cotten and Tiger Brown. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. 409 Petaluma Boulevard South, Suite C. Sloughcity.com.

Free bus rides continue

To help with automobile traffic, elusive parking and the needs of Petaluma’s small businesses ‒ which often depend on holiday shopping to make their whole year profitable ‒ Petaluma Transit is asking locals to leave their sleighs at home and catch a ride downtown on the bus. All routes will be offering free rides Through Dec. 31.