Out and About in Petaluma

The preceding header may look like an error, a mere placeholder for an actual title for some unnamed theatrical entertainment, but as it so happens “[title of show]” is the genuine title of a deliriously meta musical by Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell. It’s about two guys named Jeff and Hunter, who are writing a musical about two guys named Jeff and Hunter, who are writing a musical. Presented by Left Edge Theater, and performing for four weekends at the California in Santa Rosa, the show is directed by Serena Elize Flores. It runs through Dec. 23. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 29 minutes drive time. LeftEdgeTheatre.com .

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in Sonoma County, Michel Michelis’ jawdropping Cirque de Boheme returns to Cornerstone, in Sonoma. The new show, titled “Consolamentum,” highlights dazzling old-style 1920s circus arts, from aerialists and jugglers to clowns and more. The show runs weekends, Nov. 24 - Dec. 24 at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Distance from Petaluma: 14 miles, approximately 25 minutes drive time. Cirquedeboheme.com .

Holiday Mixer at Polly Klaas Theater

Join in on some holiday cheer, with a free community mixer offering cookies, coffee and libations. Mingle with friends while “It’s a Wonderful Life” plays in the background, The event at Polly Klaas Community Theater (417 Western Avenue) is the venue’s way of thanking the community for making the local theater space possible. Friday, Dec. 22, 3-5 p.m. PollyKlaastheater.org.

A Very Phoenix Theater Christmas

On Saturday, Dec. 23, the Phoenix Theater presents its annual showcase of local bands and musicians taking on an array of holiday classic, Phoenix Theater style. 8 p.m. $10 a ticket. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Flashback Cinema: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

George Bailey is having a very bad day, having decided the world would be a better place had he never been born. An angel without wings is sent to prove George wrong, and the result is one of the most beloved Christmas films of all time. See in on the big screen as part of Boulevard 14 Cinema’s weekly Flashback Cinema series. The movie screens at 12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Petaluma Ghost Walks

Sure, downtown Petaluma looks charming, but is it really? Learn the true stories of fate, tragedy and crime in Petaluma at one of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum’s celebrated Ghost Walks. Join the Petalumans of Yesteryear on a walk around town, a a host of historic “ghosts“ appear to tell stories of tragic fates, ghostly sightings and dark crimes in a frontier town. Plus, discover the real dangers of everyday life in Victorian times. Scheduled walks will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16 and 17, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, and Feb. 10 and 11, from 3-5 p.m. Price is $15 per walker, with 20 guests Max. per walk. Each Ghost Walk begins outside the Petaluma Museum at 20 Fourth St. Reserve tickets at PetalumaMuseum.com.

Skateboard/punk show art

Slough City Studios, Petaluma’s newest art gallery, currently a show of eye-catching skateboard and punk show art and photographs from Nik Cotten and Tiger Brown. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. 409 Petaluma Boulevard South, Suite C. Sloughcity.com.

Free bus rides continue

To help with automobile traffic, elusive parking and the needs of Petaluma’s small businesses ‒ which often depend on holiday shopping to make their whole year profitable ‒ Petaluma Transit is asking locals to leave their sleighs at home and catch a ride downtown on the bus. All routes will be offering free rides Through Dec. 31.

West Side Stories: Goals

Petaluma’s popular story slam event, held on the second Wednesday of the month at the Polly Klaas Community Theater (417 Western Ave.), kicks off another year with a show themed “Goals.” That’s appropriate enough for a new year. Watch and be amazed as 10 storytellers are chosen from the names dropped into a hat (including yours, should you like a shot at telling a true 5-minute story without notes), and in order take the stage to share a tale that somehow fits the theme. At the end, the audience chooses a winner. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. $19.50, purchased in advance (this show sells out). All the details, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

Men of Worth

The acclaimed Celtic folk music duo Men of Worth return to Petaluma, this time to the Polly Klaas Community Theater (417 Western Ave.), on Friday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. Men of Worth follow a simple approach, sticking to tradition, remaining true to the music and story. Their shows are a clever combination of laughs, tunes and stories. $25. Menofworth.com.