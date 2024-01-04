One of the world’s most highly acclaimed singers, Renee Fleming will perform on Friday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Weil Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 Cotati Av., Rohnert Park. Tickets $65-175. Tickets at gmc.sonoma.edu. Distance from Petaluma: 9 miles, approximately 15 drive time.

On the first Saturday of the month, stand-up comedy meets improvisational theater at the Lost Church in Santa Rosa. The host is comedian Franco Tevini, who performs digestible bits of surreal, elevated slice-of-life comedy. Jan. 6 at 8:15 p.m. 576 Ross St. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 drive time. Tickets are $15. Tickets and details at thelostchurch.com.

The California (528 7th St., in Santa Rosa) invites you to get freaky as the increasingly popular theater/bar/entertainment space begins a new year with “Forbidden Kiss,” a recurring show featuring burlesque, comedy, dancing, acrobatics and other sexy stuff. The Saturday, Jan. 6 show is titled, “Carnival!” and will include exciting appearances by emcee Cheryl King, cabaret performer Velvet Thorn, dancer-singer Blue and Martin Gilbertson as the stage hypnotist Rudolpho. Also in the show are magician Vixen, Natasha Nightmare and Karenna Slade, plus Indiana Bones and Ella Park. Patrons are encouraged to attend dressed as their favorite carnival attraction. This is an 18+ show. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 minutes drive time. CalTheatre.com.

A Bay Area-based and female-led powerhouse band lights up audiences with World and Afro-Latin beats. They perform Friday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at The Californian, 528 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 drive time. Tickets and details at caltheatre.com.

‘The Last Five Years’ at Cinnabar

Opening Friday, Jan. 5, the American musical “The Last Five Years” comes to Cinnabar Theater for a three-week run. Love and ambition clash between a young novelist and an aspiring actress. Starring Zanna Wyant as Cathy and Zachary Hasbany as Jamie, with stage direction by Jared Sakren and musical direction by Brett Strader. Written by Jason Robert Brown, the comedy-drama debuted in 2001 and was adapted to the screen in 2014. 3333 Petaluma Bl. N. Through Jan. 21. Tickets $25-50. More information at 707-763-8920 and cinnabartheater.org.

Flashback Cinema: ‘Airplane’

If you think you’ve picked the wrong week to stop smoking, drinking, taking amphetamines or sniffing glue, then it might the be right time rewatch the classic 1980 comedy “Airplane!” See it on the big screen as part of Boulevard 14 Cinema’s weekly Flashback Cinema series. The movie screens on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and again on Sunday, Jan. 10 at the same times. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

North Bay Country Dance Society

On Sunday, Jan. 7, Corwin Zekley and Grace Fellows will perform for the North Bay Country Dance Society. The 8:30 p.m. event will be held at St. John’s Church, 40 Fifth St. Tickets $8-15. More information at nbcds.org.

Petaluma Ghost Walks

Sure, downtown Petaluma looks charming, but is it really? Learn the true stories of fate, tragedy and crime in Petaluma at one of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum’s celebrated Ghost Walks. Join the Petalumans of Yesteryear on a walk around town, a a host of historic “ghosts“ appear to tell stories of tragic fates, ghostly sightings and dark crimes in a frontier town. Plus, discover the real dangers of everyday life in Victorian times. Scheduled walks will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 1, and Feb. 10 and 11, from 3-5 p.m. Price is $15 per walker, with 20 guests Max. per walk. Each Ghost Walk begins outside the Petaluma Museum at 20 Fourth St. Reserve tickets at PetalumaMuseum.com.

West Side Stories: Goals

Petaluma’s popular story slam event, held on the second Wednesday of the month at the Polly Klaas Community Theater (417 Western Ave.), kicks off another year with a show themed “Goals.” That’s appropriate enough for a new year. Watch and be amazed as 10 storytellers are chosen from the names dropped into a hat (including yours, should you like a shot at telling a true 5-minute story without notes), and in order take the stage to share a tale that somehow fits the theme. At the end, the audience chooses a winner. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. $19.50, purchased in advance (this show sells out). All the details, including how to purchase tickets, can be found at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

Men of Worth

The acclaimed Celtic folk music duo Men of Worth return to Petaluma, this time to the Polly Klaas Community Theater (417 Western Ave.), on Friday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. Men of Worth follow a simple approach, sticking to tradition, remaining true to the music and story. Their shows are a clever combination of laughs, tunes and stories. $25. Menofworth.com.

Flamenco! Live!

On the second Saturday of the month, Phoebe Vernier—"La Fibi”— brings fiery flamenco music and dance to the Big Easy. For each show she recruits a new quartet of artists from the Bay Area’s flamenco community. Saturday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. 128 American Alley. Tickets $20. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Social Media Safety Workshop

Join experts in online safety and learn how to stay safe on the web and in the real world, with this free event presented by the Polly Klaas Foundation. On Sunday, Jan. 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave. Designed to help you teach your children how to recognize that they are the first line of defense against online threats. A free dinner (sandwiches from Jersey Mike’s) is provided at 5:30, with the presentation and Q&A at 6 p.m. Reserve your seats at pollyklaastheater.org.