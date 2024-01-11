As part of its Family Concert Series, the Santa Rosa Symphony presents Charlie Brown Goes to the Symphony on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m. Tag along with Charlie Brown as he visits the Symphony. Discover music that brings the adored Peanuts Gang to life. What classical music would Lucy like? What about Snoopy? Tap your foot to Vince Guaraldi’s upbeat, Linus and Lucy. Enjoy Ellen Taaffe Zwilich’s musical portraits of Peanuts characters in her piano concerto, Peanuts Gallery. At Weil Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 Cotati Av., Rohnert Park. Tickets $20 adults, $10 kids. Tickets at Tickets srsymphony.org. Distance from Petaluma: 9 miles, approximately 15 drive time.

August Wilson’s acclaimed play “Fences” opens on Friday, Jan. 12, at 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa. It takes place in 1957, two years after the Montgomery Bus Boycott began and 10 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color line that had kept African-American players out of the major leagues. Troy Mason, a former star of the Negro Baseball League, labors as a sanitation worker in segregated Pittsburgh. Excluded from the major leagues during his prime, Troy’s bitterness takes its toll on his relationships with his wife and his son, who now wants his own chance to play ball. One of Wilson’s best plays, it is about family, responsibility, love, friendship and respect. Directed by Jourdan Olivier-Verde. $29-45. 52 W. 6th St., Santa Rosa. 707-523-4185. 6thstreetplayhouse.com. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 drive time.

‘The Last Five Years’ at Cinnabar

The American musical “The Last Five Years” continues at Cinnabar Theater. Love and ambition clash between a young novelist and an aspiring actress. Starring Zanna Wyant as Cathy and Zachary Hasbany as Jamie, with stage direction by Jared Sakren and musical direction by Brett Strader. Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Closes Jan. 21. 3333 Petaluma Bl. N. Tickets $25-50. More information at 707-763-8920 and cinnabartheater.org.

Flamenco! Live!

On the second Saturday of the month, Phoebe Vernier—“La Fibi” — brings fiery flamenco music and dance to the Big Easy. For each show she recruits a new quartet of artists from the Bay Area’s flamenco community. Saturday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. 128 American Alley. Tickets $20. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Social Media Safety Workshop

Join experts in online safety and learn how to stay safe on the web and in the real world, with this free event presented by the Polly Klaas Foundation. On Sunday, Jan. 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave. Designed to help you teach your children how to recognize that they are the first line of defense against online threats. A free dinner (sandwiches from Jersey Mike’s) is provided at 5:30, with the presentation and Q&A at 6 p.m. Reserve your seats at pollyklaastheater.org.

Harry Potter at Flashback Cinema

“Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone” comes to Flashback Cinema. Experience the magic of Harry’s first adventure. Daniel Radcliffe stars as the 11-year-old orphan who learns his true identity (“You’re a wizard, Harry!”) and is enrolled at Hogwart’s School of Witchcraft & Wizardry (“Keep an eye on the staircases — they like to change”). Co-starring Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as Harry’s new friends Ron and Hermione. See it on the big screen as part of Boulevard 14 Cinema’s weekly Flashback Cinema series. The movie screens on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 6:30 p.m. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Slow Stroll Tuesdays at the River Park

Older adults are invited to join a weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.5-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear comfortable shoes and hat, and bring water. Meet at 9 a.m. in the Steamer Landing Parking Lot at 300 Copeland Street Park Location. Note: In the event of rain, Slow Strolls are canceled.

Third Mind featuring Dave Alvin

The brainchild of songwriter/guitarist Dave Alvin, Third Mind plays the Mystic Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8:30 p.m., with opening act Rain Parade. Alvin has been a staple in the folk, Americana and roots music scenes since the 1980s. His songs have been used in such television shows as The Sopranos and The Wire. In 2000, he won a Grammy award for the album Public Domain. Third Mind features veteran bassist Victor Krummenacher, guitarist David Immerglück, drummer Michael Jerome and vocalist Jesse Sykes. The group combines folk-rock, blues, jazz, post-punk and freeform psychedelia. Tickets $30-40. At the Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Bl. North (707) 765-2121. mystictheatre.com.

Souvenirs: A Reflection of Memory

A new show at the Petaluma Arts Center, “Souvenirs: A Reflection of Memory,” opens with a reception on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 5:30 p.m. The show features nine artists and delves into how we document and convey our surroundings to maintain a sense of our own internal landscape. When we photograph, paint or write stories, songs, or poetry about our surroundings, time slows down, memories emerge and connections deepen, for the past is always present. Show runs through Feb. 24. Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville St. 707-762-5600. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Queer Collage Night

Slough City Studios, a creative collective in Petaluma, hosts Queer Collage Night on Friday, Jan. 19, from 4-7 p.m. at Slough City Studios. Drop in and create something funky in collage. All welcome. Suggested donation $15. 409 Petaluma Bl. South. Suite C. 707-870-9945. SloughCity.com.

Petaluma Ghost Walks

Hear true tales of fate, tragedy and crime in Petaluma in a Ghost Walk hosted by the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 20-21, 3-5 p.m. Join the Petalumans of Yesteryear on a walk around town, as historic “ghosts” appear to tell stories of tragic fates, ghostly sightings and dark crimes in a frontier town. Price is $15 per walker, with 20 guests max. per walk. Each Ghost Walk begins outside the Petaluma Museum at 20 Fourth St. Reserve tickets at PetalumaMuseum.com.

Dead Roses

Grateful Dead night at The Big Easy with local favorites, the Dead Roses. On Sunday, Jan. 21, Todd Bugbee brings you a full evening of the Grateful Dead experience with a night of funky Dead tunes. Featuring Anna Elva, Ted Baker, Nate Beltz and James Miller. $10. The show begins at 7 p.m. 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.