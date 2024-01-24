Sunday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m. The Santa Rosa Symphony celebrates movie music, with selections either nominated for or winners of an Academy Award. Guest conductor Troy Quinn will take the podium, accompanied by piper Eric Rigler, who originated the pipe playing on both “Titanic” and “Braveheart.” 50 Mark West Springs Rd. Tickets $37-90. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org. Distance from Petaluma: 15 miles, approximately 20 drive time.

Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. Standup comedian Lewis Black is on his farewell circuit. The 75-year-old master of rant brings his “Goodbye Yeller Brick Road” tour to Santa Rosa. Tickets $45-75. 50 Mark West Springs Rd. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org. Distance from Petaluma: 15 miles, approximately 20 drive time.

Saturday, Jan. 27, at 8:15 p.m. The Lost Church in Santa Rosa hosts A Night in Spain with Sol Flamenco. The show features Bay Area artists who have lived and trained in Spain: dancers Damien Alvarez and Joelle Gonçalves, flamenco guitarist Mark Taylor and singer Azriel "El Moreno." The group has worked together for many years. 576 Ross St. Tickets are $25. Tickets and details at thelostchurch.com. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 drive time.

Friday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live recreates rock albums that have stood the test of time—live on stage, note for note, cut for cut, using great musicians. This time it’s Sticky Fingers, the 1971 album by the Rolling Stones, featuring such hits as “Brown Sugar” and “Wild Horses.” Tickets $35-49. 50 Mark West Springs Rd. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org. Distance from Petaluma: 15 miles, approximately 20 drive time.

Rotating DJs at the Roaring Donkey

Friday and Saturday nights, 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Must be 21+. 146 Kentucky St. More information at 707-772-5478, roaring-donkey.com.

Art show ‘Souvenirs’ explores sense of place

Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. “Souvenirs: A Reflection of Memory” continues at the Petaluma Arts Center. The show features nine artists and delves into how we document and convey our surroundings to maintain a sense of our own internal landscape. Show runs through Feb. 24. 230 Lakeville St. Members and children free, non-members $5. 707-762-5600. Petalumaartscenter.org.

Flashback Cinema lifts ‘Titanic’ from the deep

Sunday, Jan. 28, at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m; Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. Experience “Titanic,” director James Cameron’s 1997 epic, on the big screen. The film was a box office phenomenon. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet star as young lovers who meet on history’s most famous doomed ocean liner (he’s from steerage, she’s first class). Winner of 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, with special effects that still dazzle. (“But this ship can’t sink!”) Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Fundraiser for Trevor Smith Memorial Foundation

Monday, Jan. 29, at 6:30 p.m. A fundraiser for the Trevor Smith Memorial Foundation will be held at the Brooks Note Winery and Tasting Room. The foundation was formed in remembrance of Trevor Smith, a 13-year-old boy who passed away after a tragic accident. The mission is to support Petaluma youth by providing scholarships for athletics, drama and education. Light appetizers will be served and additional wine will be available for purchase. 426 Petaluma B. North. Tickets $50. Eventbrite/e/trevor-smith-memorial-foundation-fundraiser.

Slow Stroll Tuesdays at the River Park

Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.5-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear comfortable shoes and hat, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing Parking Lot at 300 Copeland Street Park Location. Note: In the event of rain, Slow Strolls are canceled.

‘Kingston Trio’ resurrected at the Mystic

Friday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m. Re-experience the famed trio that gave us “Tom Dooley,” “Greenback Dollar” and many other hits that helped launch the folk revival of the 1950s and ‘60s. The musicians are Mike Marvin, adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds; Tim Gorelangton, who recorded with Reynolds; and Buddy Woodward, a late member of the original group. 21 Petaluma Bl. Tickets $50. 707-765-2121, eventseeker.com.

Jazz Concert at Petaluma Museum for Black History Month

Friday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum hosts the 24th Annual Jazz Concert Celebrating Black History Month, featuring the quartet doRiaN Mode. The group plays vintage jazz and blues, with Bob Johns on piano/trumpet, David Scott on sax/flute, Tony Blake on drums and Dorian Bartley on bass/vocals. Tickets $35-40. 20 Fourth St. Reserve tickets at PetalumaMuseum.com.

Standup Comedian Matt Braunger at the Mystic

Saturday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Comedian Matt Braunger brings his “There He Is Folks” tour to the Mystic Theater. This is a 21+ show. 21 Petaluma Bl. Tickets $99. 707-765-2121, eventseeker.com.

Conversation with artist Orin Carpenter

Sunday, Feb. 4, 1-2 p.m. The Petaluma Arts Center presents Artists in Conversation: Denise Ward with Dr. Orin Carpenter. "Being an artist of color, I have the power to bring others into the world I experience through the lens of my creations,” says Carpenter, who works in mixed media. This is a co-presentation with Petaluma Blacks for Community Development. Free for Arts Center members, $10 non-members. 230 Lakeville St. 707-762-5600. Petalumaartscenter.org.