Out and About in Petaluma

Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m. Halau Hula Ka No’eaua preserves and performs traditional hula styles that descend from the lineage of Oahu’s renowned Maiki Aiu Lake, a leading figure in the Hawaiian and hula renaissance of the 1970s. 50 Mark West Springs Rd. Tickets $20-49. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org. Tickets and details at caltheatre.com. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 drive time.

Sunday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. Stella Heath and her quintet present the music of legendary “Lady Day.” 6th Street Playhouse, 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets $45-60. 707-523-4185, 6thstreetplayhouse.com. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 drive time.

Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. Since his debut over a decade ago, Texas and Hawaii-based Lukas Nelson has played countless sold-out shows and festivals and released seven studio albums to date, including Sticks and Stones, released in July 2023. 50 Mark West Springs Rd. Tickets $35-55. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 drive time.

Friday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m. The Sonoma Film Institute opens its spring season with Stone Boy, a 1984 film directed by Christopher Cain and starring Robert Duvall. Darwin Hall, Rm 102, Sonoma State University, 1801 Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free with suggested donation of $5. More information at sfi.sonoma.edu.

Black History Program

Saturday, Feb. 24, 5:30 p.m. New Life Christian Church hosts Petaluma’s annual Black History Month program of music, dance, education and fun at 1310 Clegg St. Admission is free.

Dream Hou$e at Cinnabar

Friday-Sunday, Ending Feb. 25. “Dream Hou$e,” by Eliana Pipes, closes this weekend at Cinnabar Theater. The play follows two Latinx sisters who star on an HGTV-style reality show in which they proceed to sell the family home. Each woman deals with her desires and struggles while trying to capitalize on the gentrification of a “changing neighborhood.” 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N. Tickets $33-49. More information at 707-763-8920, or cinnabartheater.org.

Artists in Conversation

Sunday, Feb. 25, 1 p.m. Acclaimed local artists Denise Ward and Orin Carpenter will be joining in a spirited discussion at the Petaluma Arts Center, focusing on creating art and sharing a unique artistic vision as a person of color in America. This event is co-presented by the Petaluma Blacks for Community Development. Admission is $10. 230 Lakeville St. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

“African Americans and the Arts” exhibit

Daily 10 a.m.–4 p.m. The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, in conjunction with Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, hosts the exhibit “African Americans and the Arts.” The show runs through March 31. The museum is open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 20 Fourth Street. $10. PetalumaMuseum.com.

Art show explores sense of place

Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. ‘Souvenirs: A Reflection of Memory’ continues at the Petaluma Arts Center. The show features nine artists and closes Saturday, Feb. 24. 230 Lakeville St. Members and children free, non-members $5. 707-762-5600. Petalumaartscenter.org.

‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ at Flashback Cinema

Sunday, Feb. 25, at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m; and Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” from 1991. One of the best science-fiction action movies ever made, presented in 4K Digital. Arnold Schwarzenegger (“I’ll be back”) is a cyborg assassin re-programmed to protect Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and her son John (Edward Furlong) from an advanced, shape-shifting newer model (Robert Patrick). The fate of humanity hangs in the balance! With ground-breaking, Oscar-winning special effects. (“Hasta la vista, baby!”) Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

San Lyon swings at the Big Easy

Monday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m. Swing quartet based in Los Angeles. 128 American Alley. $10. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Slow Stroll Tuesdays at the River Park

Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.5-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear comfortable shoes and hat, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing Parking Lot at 300 Copeland Street Park Location. Note: In the event of rain, Slow Strolls are canceled.

Aging Gracefully speaker series

Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m. Hosted by Petaluma Senior Center, Donna Williams will discuss “Strategies for Living in Place: How to Age in Your Home.” 211 Novak Dr. Free.

Adobe Creek Community Meeting

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 5:30 p.m. The San Francisco Estuary Institute is spearheading the Sediment Solutions Project, formed to protect wetlands and increase resilience to climate change and rising seas. Petaluma’s community members are invited to participate in developing a local plan and vision for the future of Lower Adobe Creek at a free meeting at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park. There will be free food, empanadas and children’s activities.

‘1954 Petaluma: A Year in Photographs’

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. The Argus-Courier’s own Harlan Osborne (“Toolin’ Around Town”) will take attendees on a photographic journey of 1954 Petaluma, through the lens of historic photographs from Cee-Jay Photography. Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive. SonomaLibrary.org.

‘Poor Things’ at Petaluma Film Alliance

Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. The Petaluma Film Alliance presents “Poor Things,” the celebrated 2023 film by Yorgos Lanthimos. When a brilliant but unorthodox scientist (Willem Dafoe) resurrects Bella Baxter (Emma Stone) with the brain of her unborn child, she is forced to confront the charms and dangers of the world with the mind of a child and the body of an adult. Extravagantly beautiful, wildly imaginative, strangely touching and totally unhinged. Nominated for 11 Academy Awards. Carol L. Ellis Auditorium, SRJC Campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets $7 general, $6 students, free PFA members. petalumafilmalliance.org.

Anna Jae and the Baker Street Boys

Thursday, Feb. 29, at 9 p.m. The Big Easy hosts Anna Jae and the Baker Street Boys, all six of them, for a country-folk rock show. Free. 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Noon storytelling circle

Friday, March 1, noon to 1 p.m. Join Carlos Garbiras on the first Friday of the month as he hosts a storytelling circle at Grand Central coffee shop. The Argus-Courier columnist is known for his performances at West Side Stories. He invites you to share a story or sit back and listen while enjoying coffee, tea or Colombian food from Tres Almas. You can read, improvise or perform. Only two rules: be supportive and five minutes per story. 226 Weller St.

Tahoe Adventure Film Festival

Friday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. Not quite like any other film festival in the world, the decidedly non-stuffy roadshow version of the high energy Tahoe Adventure Film Festival is a fun-filled evening designed to delight anyone with a passion for action and adventure. Showcasing the best adventure sports films of the year, featuring some of the top extreme-sports athletes on the planet, these spectacular short films are selected and edited to fit the festival's fast pace format. Catch the action at the Mystic Theatre. Tickets are $18. MysticTheatre.com.

Skate Jam at the Phoenix

Saturday, March 2, at 1 p.m. The Phoenix hosts Skate Jam, a free event with contests, prizes and more. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.