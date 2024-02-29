Out and About in Petaluma

Opening Friday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. SRJC Theatre Arts presents “Orlando,” based on the Virginia Woolf novel and adapted by Sarah Ruhl. A young nobleman is drawn into a love affair with Queen Elizabeth I. As he strives to make his way as a poet and lover, his travels keep him at the heart of a dazzling tale where gender and gender preferences shift regularly, usually with hilarious results. March 3 and 4 and 6, 7, 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m.; matinees at 2 p.m. on March 3, 9, 10. Tickets $15-25. Theatrearts.santarosa.edu. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20-minute drive time.

Friday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. As part of its Chamber Music Series, SRJC presents the award-winning ensemble WindSync. 1501 Mendocino Av., Santa Rosa. Tickets $20-35. Information at 415-392-4400, chamberconcerts.santarosa.edu. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 drive time.

Friday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. The Green Music Center presents an “Afrofuturism reimagining” of Rodgers and Hammerstein melodies from “The Sound of Music.” Weill Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Av., Rohnert Park. Tickets $25-75. Information at 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu. Distance from Petaluma: 9 miles, approximately 15 drive time.

Friday, March 1, at 8 p.m. Comedian David Spade, a veteran of “Saturday Night Live” and star of such films as “Just Shoot Me,” plays the Luther Burbank Center. 50 Mark West Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. Tickets $45-75. Information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 drive time.

Friday, March 1, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 4, at 4 p.m. The Sonoma Film Institute continues its spring season with French Cancan, the vibrant reimagining of Belle Époque Paris by famed French director Jean Renoir. Darwin Hall, Rm 102, Sonoma State University, 1801 Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free with suggested donation of $5. More information at sfi.sonoma.edu. Distance from Petaluma: 9 miles, approximately 15 drive time.

‘The Vagina Monologues’

Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2, 7 p.m. As a benefit for SisterSong and Planned Parenthood, the acclaimed staged show “The Vagina Monologues” will be performed for two consecutive nights at Griffo Distillery. The event is decribed as “a night of celebration, education and reclamation.” Delicious drinks will be served at the Griffo bar, and food will be available courtesy of the Tacos don Pepe food truck. $30 a ticket. The Saturday showing is an ASL interpreted event. For tickets check the events calendar at GriffoDistillery.com or search on Eventbrite.

Tahoe Adventure Film Festival Road Tour

Friday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. The Mystic Theater presents the Tahoe Adventure Film Festival Road Tour, the road-show version of the high-energy festival. Enjoy the best adventure sports films of the year, featuring some of the top extreme-sports athletes. The short films are selected and edited to fit the fast format. 21 Petaluma Bl. Tickets $18. 707-765-2121. MysticTheatre.com.

Noon storytelling circle

[This event has been postponed one week due to predictions of rain’] Friday, March 1, noon to 1 p.m. Join Carlos Garbiras on the first Friday of the month as he hosts a storytelling circle at Grand Central coffee shop. The Argus-Courier columnist is known for his performances at West Side Stories. He invites you to share a story or sit back and listen while enjoying coffee, tea, or Colombian food from Tres Almas. You can read, improvise, or perform. Only two rules: be supportive and five minutes per story. 226 Weller St.

“African Americans and the Arts”

Daily, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, in conjunction with Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, hosts the exhibit “African American and the Arts.” The show runs through March 31. The museum is open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 20 Fourth Street. $10. PetalumaMuseum.com.

Skate Jam at the Phoenix

Saturday, March 2, at 1 p.m. The Phoenix hosts Skate Jam, a free event with contests, prizes and more. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Broadway Bash at Cinnabar

Saturday, March 2, at 6 p.m. Cinnabar Theater presents its 10th Annual Broadway Bash, a gala fundraiser at Double Tree Wine Country Resort Hotel in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $175 and available at one.bidpal.net/broadwaybash2024.

‘The Land Before Time’ at Flashback Cinema

Sunday, March 3, at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m; and Wednesday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents “The Land Before Time,” a 1988 animated action-adventure beloved by children of all ages. George Lucas and Steven Spielberg teamed with director Don Bluth for this story set in a time when the earth was new. Five young dinosaurs take an incredible journey, overcoming obstacles and banding together in friendship. (“Some things you see with your eyes. Others you see with your heart.”) Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Local Art Shows

On Saturday, March 2, IceHouse Gallery opens a show of mixed media from several artists. An opening reception runs from 5-8 p.m. 405 D St. The gallery is otherwise open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A new show just opened at the Magic Shop Gallery & Studios, 429 1st St. Titled “What Is Love,” the three-month-long exhibition is described as an ongoing interactive project. Gallery is open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meanwhile, Petaluma Tea & Coffee is currently featuring a small exhibit of paintings by Vador. Open Monday–Saturday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. 212 Second St. PetalumaCoffee.com. At Slough City Studios the current show is “Six Years,” with works by Jason Holtz. Wednesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. 209 Petaluma Bl. South, Suite C. Sloughcity.com. And at Usher Gallery, the show “Ink and Oil” features prints and paintings by Barbara Kelley. Open Friday–Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.; Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m.; Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. 1 Petaluma Bl. North. UsherGallery.com.

Slow Stroll Tuesdays at the River Park

Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.5-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear comfortable shoes and hat, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing Parking Lot at 300 Copeland Street Park Location. Note: In the event of rain, Slow Strolls are canceled.

Online chat with authors Tana French and Lev Grossman

Tuesday, March 5, at 4 p.m. Copperfields Books presents an online conversation between authors Lev Grossman and Tana French, whose new novel is The Hunter. Tickets $35, includes signed copy of The Hunter. 140 Kentucky St. Copperfieldsbooks.com.

‘The Unredacted (Jihad Rehab)’ at Film Alliance

Wednesday, March 6, at 7 p.m. The Petaluma Film Alliance presents The Unredacted, Meg Smaker’s 2022 documentary originally titled Jihad Rehab. The film follows a group of former Guantanamo Bay detainees who were held without a trial or charge for their associations with Al Qaida or the Taliban. After 15 years of detention, the US Government handed the men over to Saudi Arabia to undergo a ‘deradicalization’ program for terrorists in the world’s first rehabilitation center for extremists. The director will participate in an onstage conversation at 6 p.m. and answer questions following the screening. Carol L. Ellis Auditorium, SRJC Campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets $7 general, $6 students, free PFA members. petalumafilmalliance.org.

Flamenco! Live! At The Big Easy

Saturday, March 9, at 6 p.m. On the second Saturday of the month, Phoebe Vernier—"La Fibi”— brings fiery flamenco music and dance to the Big Easy. For each show she recruits a new quartet of artists from the Bay Area’s flamenco community. 128 American Alley. $20. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

All Good Things: Tribute to The Jerry Garcia Band

Saturday, March 9, at 9 p.m. The Big Easy presents All Good Things: A Tribute to the Jerry Garcia Band. 128 American Alley. $10. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.