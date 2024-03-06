Out and About in Petaluma

Sunday, March 10, 4-7 p.m. Power pop group from L.A. plays a free show at Shady Oak Barrel House, with opening acts Christian Slayer and The Daniel Stern. 420 First St. More information at 707-575-7687, shadyoakbarrelhouse.com. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20-minutes drive time.

Saturday, March 9, at 1 p.m. The Sebastopol Community Cultural Center hosts the show, with performers Mike Beck, Modern Hicks, Broken Compass Bluegrass and others. 390 Morris St. Tickets $45. More information at 707-823-1511, seb.org. Distance from Petaluma: 22 miles, approximately 27-minutes drive time.

Saturday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m. The Green Music Center presents singers Miko Marks, CMT's 2022 “Next Woman of Country”; and Kristina Train, supported by a 5-member, all-female band. Tickets $25-85. Distance from Petaluma: 12 miles, approximately 20-minutes drive time.

Friday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m. When Shakespeare dies, two close friends work to preserve his plays. 52 W. Sixth St., Santa Rosa. Tickets $37-45. More information at 707-523-4185. 6thstreetplayhouse.com. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 22-minutes drive time.

Friday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m. Wild Up is a modern music collective—a group of Los Angeles-based musicians committed to creating visceral, thought-provoking happenings. Their latest project is a portrait and response to one of their favorite composers, Julius Eastman. Gay and black, the composer died at 49, less than a decade after the New York City Sheriff’s Department threw most of his scores and belongings into the winter snow of the East Village. Tickets $25-75. Distance from Petaluma: 12 miles, approximately 20-minutes drive time.

Peter Filice at Brooks Note Winery

Friday March 8, 2024, 6:30 p.m. Peter Filice makes his premier solo appearance Brooks Note Winery, 426 Petaluma N. Blvd. winery and tasting lounge in downtown Petaluma. The winery provides wines for purchase by the glass or bottle and very light snacks, but you can also bring in your own food! Come and enjoy a casual Friday evening accompanied by your favorite tunes and requests.

‘African Americans and the Arts’ exhibit

Friday, March 8, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, in conjunction with Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, hosts the exhibit “African American and the Arts.” The show runs through March 31. The museum is open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 20 Fourth Street. $10. PetalumaMuseum.com.

Flamenco! Live! At The Big Easy

Saturday, March 9, at 6 p.m. On the second Saturday of the month, Phoebe Vernier—"La Fibi”— brings fiery flamenco music and dance to the Big Easy. For each show she recruits a new quartet of artists from the Bay Area’s flamenco community. 128 American Alley. $20. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

‘The Quiet Man’ at Flashback Cinema

Sunday, March 10, at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m; and Wednesday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents the classic Irish love story The Quiet Man, from 1953. John Wayne plays a former American boxer who moves to a village full of colorful characters and falls in love with fiery redhead Maureen O’Hara. (“Oh, but the kisses are a long way off yet!”) Her obstinate brother (Victor McLaglen) and Wayne come to blows in a rousing climax peppered with trash talk and grudging respect. Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Slow Stroll Tuesdays at the River Park

Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.5-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear comfortable shoes and hat, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing Parking Lot at 300 Copeland Street Park Location. Note: In the event of rain, Slow Strolls are canceled.

Garden Club Meeting

Monday, March 11, 9:30 a.m. The speaker will be Seair Lorentz from Petaluma River Park who will update us on latest plans for the park. The meeting is free to the public at the Veterans Memorial Building 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South. Doors open at 9:30, meeting begins at 10:00, the speaker will begin at 11:00 following the meeting.

‘American Fiction’ at Film Alliance

Wednesday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m. The Petaluma Film Alliance presents American Fiction, a new film by Cord Jefferson. When Monk (Jeffrey Wright), a frustrated novelist fed up with the establishment profiting off tired racist tropes, decides to teach his publisher a lesson by writing an outlandish ‘Black’ book of his own, it propels him to the heart of the hypocrisy and madness he claims to disdain. Nominated for five Academy Awards including Best Picture, Actor, and Screenplay. Carol L. Ellis Auditorium, SRJC Campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets $7 general, $6 students, free PFA members. petalumafilmalliance.org.

‘Schools Rule’ Pizza Fundraiser

Wednesday, March 13, 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Benefiting Sonoma County Public Schools. Eat pizza, and a portion of your purchase goes to local schools. Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 949 Lakeville St. mountainmikespizza.com.

Graphic Novelist Judd Winick at Copperfields Books

Wednesday, March 14, at 4 p.m. Copperfield’s Books presents a meet & greet with graphic novelist Judd Winick, author “Hilo Book 10: The Rise of the Cat.” 140 Kentucky St. Copperfieldsbooks.com.

Wrestling at the Phoenix Theater

Friday, March 15, at 8 p.m. Wrestling presented by Phoenix Pro Wrestling, a professional wrestling organization based in Northern California. 201 E. Washington St. Tickets $10-20. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Dirty Red Barn at the Big Easy

Friday, March 15, at 7 p.m. From Petaluma, Dirty Red Barn is influenced by artists such as Simon & Garfunkel, The Allman Brothers, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and the Grateful Dead. Folksy lyrics and soaring harmonies, reminiscent of the Traveling Wilburys’ sound, are in this band’s wheelhouse. 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Garcia Project—Tribute to Jerry Garcia

Friday, March 15, at 8:30 p.m. The Mystic Theater presents the Garcia Project—Tribute to Jerry Garcia.

The Garcia Project’s performances are based on actual set lists performed by The Jerry Garcia Band. All shows are classic recreations of a Jerry Garcia Band set list from 1976 to 1995. For anyone that never had a chance to experience the Jerry Garcia Band or for fans that want to relive a classic show, The Garcia Project delivers. 21 Petaluma Blvd. Tickets $37-71. 707-765-2121. ventseeker.com.

Strange Cabbage at the Big Easy

Saturday, March 15, at 8 p.m. Sonoma County's own eclectic rock band plays the Big Easy. The Strange Cabbage Sound is a fusion of rock, blues, funk, ska, reggae, heavy metal and fun. 128 American Alley. Tickets $5. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Accidents at Sundown Live at Rain Dog Records

Saturday, March 16, at 7 p.m. The band performs its first show of 2024 at Rain Dog Records, 1010 Petaluma Blvd. North. Raindogrecords.net/events.

Arts Alive in Petaluma

Back again for another year, Arts Alive takes place around downtown Petaluma on the third Thursday of every month. Up to two dozen local businesses, nonprofits and arts-related groups present an array of art-based activities, shows, exhibits and offerings between 5 and 8 p.m. For a full list of what’s happening - or to sign up to be a host location of an event or activity - visit Petalumadowntown.com.