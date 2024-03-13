Sunday, March 17, at 7 p.m. Broadway sensation Jessica Vosk of “Wicked” fame performs “California Dreamin’,” a celebration of California songwriters of the 1960s and ‘70s. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 Cotati Av., Rohnert Park. Tickets $35-95. Tickets at gmc.sonoma.edu. Distance from Petaluma: 9 miles, approximately 15 minutes drive time.

Saturday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. Roustabout Theater Professional Ensemble stages Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, through March 31. 50 Mark West Springs Rd. Tickets $24-30. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 minutes drive time.

Saturday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. As part of the Sonoma Guitar Series, the Green Music Center presents classical guitarist David Russell, Grammy award winner for Aire Latino. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 Cotati Av., Rohnert Park. Tickets $20-30. Tickets at gmc.sonoma.edu. Distance from Petaluma: 9 miles, approximately 15 minutes drive time.

Saturday, March 16, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. North Coast Ballet California production combines dance and Dr. Seuss. 5409 Snyder Ln., Rohnert Park. Tickets $27-32. More information at 707-588-3400, spreckelsonline.com. More information at sfi.sonoma.edu. Distance from Petaluma: 9 miles, approximately 15 drive time.

Friday, March 15, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March17, at 4 p.m. The Sonoma Film Institute presents Lone Star, from 1996, by the writer-director John Sayles. The film boasts a knotted narrative style, a pressing melancholy, and a keen sense of place. The setting is Frontera, a small Texas town on the Mexican border, once policed by Sheriff Buddy Deeds (Matthew McConaughey) and now overseen by his son, Sam (Chris Cooper). Sayles shifts between the two eras, linking them with an old crime. Darwin Hall, Rm 102, Sonoma State University, 1801 Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free with suggested donation of $5. More information at sfi.sonoma.edu. Distance from Petaluma: 9 miles, approximately 15 minutes drive time.

Wrestling at the Phoenix Theater

Friday, March 15, at 8 p.m. Arguably one of Petaluma’s wildest and loudest entertainment activities, enjoy a night of piledrivers, superkicks, powerbombs, chokeslams, spinebusters, ankle locks and curbstomps. Presented by Phoenix Pro Wrestling, a professional wrestling organization based in Northern California. 201 E. Washington St. Tickets $10-20. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Accidents at Sundown Live at Rain Dog Records

Saturday, March 16, at 7 p.m. The local rock band performs its first show of 2024 at Rain Dog Records, with openers The Fizz Fuzz and Here Comes The Comet (their first show with new lineup). $10. 1010 Petaluma Bl. North. Raindogrecords.net/events.

‘Jurassic Park’ at Flashback Cinema

Sunday, March 17, at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m; and Wednesday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents Jurassic Park, from 1993. Before there was a “World,” there was the “Park.” Directed by Steven Spielberg and based on Michael Crichton’s best-selling book. Billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) creates a theme park inhabited by cloned dinosaurs and invites scientists (Sam Neill, Laura Dern) and his grandchildren to preview the attraction. What could go wrong? (“Welcome ... to Jurassic Park!”) Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Slow Stroll Tuesdays at the River Park

Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.5-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear comfortable shoes and hat, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing Parking Lot at 300 Copeland Street Park Location. Note: In the event of rain, Slow Strolls are canceled.

‘Dream Scenario’ at Film Alliance

Wednesday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. The Petaluma Film Alliance presents Dream Scenario, a 2023 film by Kristoffer Borgli. College professor and family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers start seeing him in their dreams. When Paul begins to benefit from his newfound stardom, the dreams take a dark turn. Cage delivers one of the best performances of his career in this surreal, provocative satire of cancel culture and the cult of celebrity. Carol L. Ellis Auditorium, SRJC Campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets $7 general, $6 students, free PFA members. petalumafilmalliance.org.

Mike Hellman brings country to the Big Easy

Friday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. Mike Hellman is a country and Americana troubadour with a bent for the unconventional. Slinging songs with substance, conviction and grit, he’s on a mission to tell his truth. While firmly rooted in the rich country and blues traditions of his home state of Texas, he refuses to pander to cliché and his sound is anything but predictable. 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Lil Kayla at the Phoenix Theater

Saturday, March 23, at 9 p.m. The Phoenix Theater presents hip-hop artist Lil Kayla. The San Francisco native has built solid streaming numbers on multiple songs, and is most known for “One More Chance,” “Set It Off,” “Like Sleeze” and her current TikTok smash “Make His Pockets Hurt.” All ages. 201 E. Washington St. Tickets $25. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Wilson School Fundraiser

Saturday, March 23, at 5:30 p.m. “Under the Big Top” is the theme for the Wilson School Fundraiser. Enjoy a circus extravaganza at Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Av. Wilsonschoolpetaluma.org.

Celebrate the Persian New Year

Saturday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Azari Vineyards & Winery, 1399 Spring Hill Rd. azarivineyards.com.