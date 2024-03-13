Out and About in Petaluma
Wrestling at the Phoenix Theater
Friday, March 15, at 8 p.m. Arguably one of Petaluma’s wildest and loudest entertainment activities, enjoy a night of piledrivers, superkicks, powerbombs, chokeslams, spinebusters, ankle locks and curbstomps. Presented by Phoenix Pro Wrestling, a professional wrestling organization based in Northern California. 201 E. Washington St. Tickets $10-20. ThePhoenixTheater.com.
Accidents at Sundown Live at Rain Dog Records
Saturday, March 16, at 7 p.m. The local rock band performs its first show of 2024 at Rain Dog Records, with openers The Fizz Fuzz and Here Comes The Comet (their first show with new lineup). $10. 1010 Petaluma Bl. North. Raindogrecords.net/events.
‘Jurassic Park’ at Flashback Cinema
Sunday, March 17, at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m; and Wednesday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents Jurassic Park, from 1993. Before there was a “World,” there was the “Park.” Directed by Steven Spielberg and based on Michael Crichton’s best-selling book. Billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) creates a theme park inhabited by cloned dinosaurs and invites scientists (Sam Neill, Laura Dern) and his grandchildren to preview the attraction. What could go wrong? (“Welcome ... to Jurassic Park!”) Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.
Slow Stroll Tuesdays at the River Park
Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.5-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear comfortable shoes and hat, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing Parking Lot at 300 Copeland Street Park Location. Note: In the event of rain, Slow Strolls are canceled.
‘Dream Scenario’ at Film Alliance
Wednesday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. The Petaluma Film Alliance presents Dream Scenario, a 2023 film by Kristoffer Borgli. College professor and family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers start seeing him in their dreams. When Paul begins to benefit from his newfound stardom, the dreams take a dark turn. Cage delivers one of the best performances of his career in this surreal, provocative satire of cancel culture and the cult of celebrity. Carol L. Ellis Auditorium, SRJC Campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets $7 general, $6 students, free PFA members. petalumafilmalliance.org.
Mike Hellman brings country to the Big Easy
Friday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. Mike Hellman is a country and Americana troubadour with a bent for the unconventional. Slinging songs with substance, conviction and grit, he’s on a mission to tell his truth. While firmly rooted in the rich country and blues traditions of his home state of Texas, he refuses to pander to cliché and his sound is anything but predictable. 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.
Lil Kayla at the Phoenix Theater
Saturday, March 23, at 9 p.m. The Phoenix Theater presents hip-hop artist Lil Kayla. The San Francisco native has built solid streaming numbers on multiple songs, and is most known for “One More Chance,” “Set It Off,” “Like Sleeze” and her current TikTok smash “Make His Pockets Hurt.” All ages. 201 E. Washington St. Tickets $25. ThePhoenixTheater.com.
Wilson School Fundraiser
Saturday, March 23, at 5:30 p.m. “Under the Big Top” is the theme for the Wilson School Fundraiser. Enjoy a circus extravaganza at Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Av. Wilsonschoolpetaluma.org.
Celebrate the Persian New Year
Saturday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Azari Vineyards & Winery, 1399 Spring Hill Rd. azarivineyards.com.
