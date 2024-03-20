Friday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. The Raven in Healdsburg opens a three-week run of The Wizard of Oz, with a contemporary take. 115 North St. Tickets $10-40. More information at 707-433-6335, raventheater.org. Distance from Petaluma: 30 miles, approximately 33-minutes drive time.

Saturday, March 23, at 7 p.m. The comedian known for his TV roles in Impractical Jokers and The Misery Index appears at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. 50 Mark West Springs Rd. Tickets $46-66. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20-minutes drive time.

Friday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. Roustabout Theater Professional Ensemble stages Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, through March 31. 50 Mark West Springs Rd. Tickets $24-30. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20-minutes drive time.

‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’

Casa Grande High School’s Visual and Performing Arts Department presents “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” From March 22-30. The story of Elle Woods and her unexpected (and very pink) rise to fame at Harvard Law School comes to life with cast of promising young performers. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday, March 24 and Saturday, March 30. General Admission $20. Students & Seniors $15. 333 Casa Grande Road.

Sweet Pick’n Vintage Market

On the third Sunday of each month, the Petaluma Veteran’s Memorial Hall will be the location of the Sweet Pick’n Vintage Market, as showcase for dozens of vendors and dealers specializing in collectible treasures of all kinds. There will be records, video games, concert T-shirts, toys, clothing, vintage jeans, jewelry, hats, trading cards, comics, books, and lots more. The next Sweet Pick’n Vintage Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday March 24. There is a $2 general admission, with kids and seniors getting in free. 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

Taylor Mountain String Band at Brooks Note Winery

Friday, March 22, at 6:30–8:30 p.m. If you like great harmonies and tasty instrumental licks, then Taylor Mountain String Band is for you. A group of seasoned singers and musicians, playing acoustic roots to danceable western styles, the band features Jim Wagner, vocals, dobro, bass, and guitar; Alice Fitzwater, fiddle and vocals; Sheridan Malone, bass, guitar, ukulele, and vocals; Marc Dwaileebe, mandolin, fiddle, guitar, and penny whistle; and Dave Carlson, banjo, guitar and vocals. 426 Petaluma Bl. North. Brooksnotewindery.com. 707-981-8470.

Wilson School Fundraiser

Saturday, March 23, at 5:30 p.m. “Under the Big Top” is the theme for the Wilson School Fundraiser. Enjoy a circus extravaganza at Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Av. Wilsonschoolpetaluma.org.

Celebrate the Persian New Year

Saturday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Azari Vineyards & Winery will celebrate the abundance of springtime with live music, fire jumping, authentic Persian finger food, fire-roasted flatbread and their delicious Shiraz. This event offers guests an opportunity to enjoy Persian food while learning about Persian culture through the ancient Zoroastrian holiday, Nowruz. Each $99 ticket gets 1 bottle of Shiraz (non-transferable) as a nod to the Azari family’s Persian heritage. Tickets are only for people of drinking age, but this is a kid-friendly winery. When making reservations, please inform the winery about children and designated drivers in the notes section of your reservation so they can provide enough seating for your group. Azari Vineyards & Winery, 1399 Spring Hill Rd. Azarivineyards.com. (707) 658-0707

‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ at Flashback Cinema

Sunday, March 24, at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m; and Wednesday, March 27, at 6:30 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, from 2004. It’s year three at Hogwarts and escaped prisoner Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) is on the loose. Complicating the situation is the presence of terrifying soul-eating creatures called dementors. Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Slow Stroll Tuesdays at the River Park

Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.5-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear comfortable shoes and hat, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing Parking Lot at 300 Copeland Street Park Location. Note: In the event of rain, Slow Strolls are canceled.

‘Dream Scenario’ at Film Alliance

Wednesday, March 27, at 6:30 p.m. The Petaluma Film Alliance presents Dream Scenario, a 2023 film by Kristoffer Borgli. College professor and family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers start seeing him in their dreams. When Paul begins to benefit from his newfound stardom, the dreams take a dark turn. Cage delivers one of the best performances of his career in this surreal, provocative satire of cancel culture and the cult of celebrity. Carol L. Ellis Auditorium, SRJC Campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets $7 general, $6 students, free PFA members. petalumafilmalliance.org.

Chowchilla kidnapping survivor to speak

Thursday, March 28, at 11 a.m. Chowchilla kidnapping survivor Larry Park will speak at St. Vincent de Paul High School. On July 15, 1976, six-year-old Park was one of twenty-six children kidnapped by three masked men who hijacked a school bus. The children were transferred to vans and driven for nearly twelve hours before being left inside a truck trailer in a Livermore rock quarry, where they were entombed for another sixteen hours before escaping. The Chowchilla kidnapping was one of the largest abductions in U.S. history. The City of Petaluma will honor Larry Park with a proclamation March 28, 2024. 849 Keokuk St.

‘African Americans and the Arts’ exhibit

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, in conjunction with Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, hosts the exhibit “African American and the Arts.” The show runs through March 31. The museum is open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 20 Fourth Street. $10. PetalumaMuseum.com.

Looking Ahead at local music venues

For those who like to plan their weekends at least a few days ahead, here are some of the shows coming up next weekend in Petaluma. On Friday, March 29, at 8 p.m., the Phoenix (201 E. Washington St.) presents Faces of the City, with JFace, Happy, Sophia Rayne and others. Tickets $12. Also playing next Friday is the Traveling Wilburys Revue at the Big Easy (128 American Alley), bringing the legendary music of The Traveling Wilburys, as well as hits from each member—George Harrison, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan and Jeff Lynne. Tickets $20. Show at 8 p.m. On Saturday, March 30 at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix (201 E. Washington St.), it’s Bad to Worse, with opening acts Disciples of Kane and Get the Wall. Tickets $12. ThePhoenixTheater.com. Another show worth noting on Saturday is Pi Jacobs, at Adobe Road Winery, from 4:30–7 p.m. Pi Jacobs blends roots-rock swagger and storytelling soul. The outdoor tasting room is at 6 Petaluma Bl. N.

Family Bike Workshop

Families are invited to learn how to ride together in a safe and fun way at a free Family Bicycling Workshop at Lucchesi Park on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be fun and games, plus a neighborhood ride and free helmets. Sponsored by the Bicycle Coalition. certified cycling instructors will present safety tips for parents and kids. Children must be able to ride a bike and ready to take to the road with their parents. Parents are allowed to trail their children in trailers or child seats too. Children and parents must participate in the clinic together.