‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’

Friday and Saturday, March 29–30, at 7 p.m. Casa Grande High School’s Visual and Performing Arts Department presents “Legally Blonde: The Musical.” The story of Elle Woods and her unexpected (and very pink) rise to fame at Harvard Law School comes to life with cast of promising young performers. General Admission $20. Students & Seniors $15. 333 Casa Grande Road.

Egg-Stravaganza

Saturday, March 30 from 10-11:30 a.m. Petaluma Valley Baptist Church (580 Sonoma Mountain Parkway) presents its amazing annual Egg-Stravaganza. The Bible-themed event begins with the puppet-powered storytelling of Gordy and Ms. Michelle, followed by a family activity and a light brunch. The day ends with the egg hunt, divided into three different age groups. The event is free and open to the community.

St. Stupid’s Day party

Monday, April 1. Held annually on April Fool’s Day at Petaluma’s iconic Buckhorn Tavern (615 Petaluma Blvd. S.), the silly, goofy, fun-filled part known as the St. Stupid’s Day celebration has become a certified early Spring tradition. Beginning around 5 p.m., there will be games, prizes and all around tomfoolery sure to leave everyone with a happy smile and some very confusing (if entirely pleasant) memories.

Youth Art Show at Petaluma Arts Center

Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., through April 20. The Petaluma Arts Center presents its annual Art Connects Us: Youth Art show. See roughly 100 works of art representing thirty-one public and private schools in and around Petaluma. 130 Lakeville St. Info at Petalumaartscenter.org.

“African Americans and the Arts” exhibit

Friday, March 29, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, in conjunction with Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, hosts the exhibit “African American and the Arts.” The show closes Sunday. The museum is open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 20 Fourth Street. $10. PetalumaMuseum.com.

‘Pride and Prejudice’ at Flashback Cinema

Sunday, March 31, at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m; and Wednesday, April 3, at 6:30 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents the much-loved adaptation from 2005 of Jane Austen’s classic novel, Pride and Prejudice. In an era of arranged marriages, Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) is determined to marry for love, but the one person she cannot stand is the man she may not be able to resist. Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Slow Stroll Tuesdays at the River Park

Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.4-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear a hat, comfortable shoes, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing parking lot at 300 Copeland Street and D Street.

‘The Zone of Interest’

Wednesday, April 3, at 6:30 p.m. ’The Zone of Interest’ is director Jonathan Glazer’s unnerving portrait of Rudolf Höss, the commandant of Auschwitz, and his wife Hedwig, as they strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the infamous death camp. 2024 Oscar for Best International Film and Best Sound Design. Carol L. Ellis Auditorium, SRJC Campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets $7 general, $6 students, free PFA members. Petalumafilmalliance.org.

Foreverland

Friday, April 5, at 9 p.m. When Foreverland took the stage in San Francisco in 2009, no one could have predicted that just two weeks later, Michael Jackson would pass away. But since then, the 14-member ensemble has been celebrating Jackson’s musical legacy. No impersonations here. Simply an honoring of the music and spirit of the King of Pop. Four dynamic vocalists, powerhouse rhythm section, and slamming horn section recreate the hits. 21 Petaluma Bl. Tickets $23. MysticTheatre.com.

‘Private Space: Movement Through Vulnerability’

Saturday, April 6, at 5-8 p.m. Usher Gallery hosts the opening reception for Private Space: Movement through Vulnerability on A collaborative exhibition/installation of painted vinyl and abstract paintings by Petaluma artists Lucas Addleman and Taylor Mancini. The reception will feature live music by Swing State. Show runs through May 12. 1 Petaluma Blvd North.