Sunday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter and pianist Bruce Hornsby performs with the classical-pop sextet yMusic at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. 50 Mark West Springs Rd. Tickets $49-69. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 minutes drive time. Tickets and details at lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, April 5, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 7, at 4 p.m. The Sonoma Film Institute presents the Norwegian film Troubled Water, from 2008. Released from prison after serving time for the murder of a child, Thomas returns to Oslo to arrange the scattered pieces of his life and pursue a quiet redemption. He finds employment as a church organist. Director Erik Poppe combines two strong stories about people trying to come to terms with the past. Darwin Hall, Rm 102, Sonoma State University, 1801 Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free with suggested donation of $5. More information at sfi.sonoma.edu. Distance from Petaluma: 9 miles, approximately 15 minutes drive time.

Youth Art Show at Petaluma Arts Center

Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., through April 20. The Petaluma Arts Center presents its annual Art Connects Us: Youth Art show. See roughly 100 works of art representing thirty-one public and private schools in and around Petaluma. 130 Lakeville St. Info at Petalumaartscenter.org.

Clay Bell at Brooks Note Winery

Friday, April 5, at 6:30–8:30 p.m. Singer/songwriter Clay Bell performs at the Brooks Note Winery. 426 Petaluma Bl. North. Brooksnotewindery.com. 707-981-8470.

Live music at Brewsters Beer Garden

Live music has returned to the garden, just in time for (slightly) warmer weather. Friday, April 5, 5-8 p.m., the Stomp Kings. Saturday, April 6, 1-4 p.m., the Second Street Band. Saturday, April 6, 5-9 p.m., Doggone Ornery. Sunday, April 7, 1-4 p.m., the band Highway 12. 229 Water St. brewstersbeergarden.com.

Brunch Behavior

The Block, in association with DJ Cal, introduce Brunch Behavior, described as a “day party,” with state-of-the-art sound and production, aimed solely at those 21 and over. Cover is $15 in advance, $25 at the door, with food and drink available for purchase. Note that “stylish day attire” is mandatory. This may be a “day party,” but it’s as classy as it would be at night. The Block, 20 Grey St. TheBlockPetaluma.com.

‘The Godfather’ at Flashback Cinema

Sunday, April 7, at 12:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, April 10, at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents Coppola’s masterpiece The Godfather. The 1972 Best Picture Oscar winner revived the career of Marlon Brando, who was named Best Actor as Don Vito Corleone. (“I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.”) With a star-making performance from young Al Pacino as Michael. Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Petaluma poet at the Big Easy

Sunday, April 7, at 5 p.m. Petaluma poet Joseph Aukee is the author of the poetry collections Town and Country, Where Bright Stripes Go and Hill People. He has recorded a collection, Afterbeat, and the live spoken-word show Industrial Strength (with Giles Reaves). His work ranges from meditations and satirical commentary on contemporary urban life to the poetry of place. Tickets $10. 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

Slow Stroll Tuesdays at the River Park

Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.4-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear a hat, comfortable shoes, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing parking lot at 300 Copeland Street and D Street.

‘Johnny Guitar’ at Petaluma Film Alliance

Wednesday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. The Nicholas Ray classic from 1954, set in an Arizona frontier town, chronicles the struggles of Vienna (Joan Crawford), a hard-nosed saloon owner who must contend with local gangs, drifters and high-stakes railroad politics. Hailed for its subversion of classic genre conversions and gender roles, the film is a strange and highly stylized revisionist Western that surprises the viewer at every turn. Carol L. Ellis Auditorium, SRJC Campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets $7 general, $6 students, free PFA members. petalumafilmalliance.org.

Story-slam competition ‘West Side Stories’

Wednesday, April 10, at 7:30 p.m. Petaluma comedian Dave Pokorny hosts a story-slam competition on the second Wednesday of the month. The theme this month is “Where There’s Smoke.” The audience picks the best story. Tickets $19.50. Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Av. Info at westsidestoriespetaluma.com.

Storytelling Circle

Friday, April 12, noon to 1 p.m. Join Carlos Garbiras as he hosts a storytelling circle at Grand Central coffee shop. The Argus-Courier columnist is known for his performances at West Side Stories. He invites you to share a story or sit back and listen while enjoying coffee, tea, or Colombian food from Tres Almas. You can read, improvise, or perform. Only two rules: be supportive and five minutes per story. The theme will be spring and everything related to it, like bees, birds, love, and flonase. 226 Weller St.

‘Shipwrecked! An Entertainment’ opens at Cinnabar

Friday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. Cinnabar Theater opens a three-week run of Shipwrecked, by Donald Margulies. Enjoy the adventures of an unlikely hero, the bombastic adventurer Louis de Rougemont. The show is a fun-filled production with a wealth of fantastic characters. Lauded as “a ripping good yarn” by Variety, Shipwrecked is an adventure tale with a twist that appeals to all ages. 3333 Petaluma Bl. N. Tickets $18-49. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Gone Gone Beyond at the Mystic

Friday, April 12, at 8:30 p.m. Gone Gone Beyond’s music has been described as “mesmerizing future folk,” blending together acoustic, world and electronic elements to create a unique, uplifting and expansive sound. Following the success of the album 2030, the band toured extensively around the United States, and has played festivals including Envision, Coachella, Lightning in a Bottle, and Red Rocks. Tickets $87-105. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Butter & Egg Days Opening Ceremony

Saturday, April 13, at noon. Celebrate as the Petaluma Downtown Association announces this year’s Good Egg and Grand Marshal. Petaluma Historical Museum, 20 Fourth St. Information at Petalumadowntown.com.

History Trails Walking Tour

Saturday, April 13, at 1–2:30 p.m. The Petaluma Historical Museum invites you to learn about Petaluma’s colorful past on a living history walking tour led by the Petalumans of Yesteryear. 20 Fourth St. Tickets $20. Information at PetalumaMuseum.com.