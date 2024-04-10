The comedian known for creating and hosting Comedy Central’s “Tosh.O” performs at the Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Rd. Tickets $59.50–95. More information at 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 minutes drive time.

New York Times bestselling author of “The Henna Artist” and “The Perfumist of Paris” speaks at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St. Tickets $25. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 minutes drive time.

Nearly 120 authors from Sonoma County and the Bay Area present readings and more, throughout Sebastopol. Free. More information at 707-829-4797, sebarts.org. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 minutes drive time.

“Moving Violation” Americana album release concert at the Lost Church in Santa Rosa. 576 Ross St. Tickets are $20. Tickets and details at thelostchurch.com. Distance from Petaluma: 16 miles, approximately 20 minutes drive time.

Friday, April 12, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 14, at 4 p.m. The Sonoma Film Institute presents Robert Altman’s “Short Cuts.” Based on the short stories of Raymond Carver, the innovative film follows multiple, intersecting characters in Los Angeles. Darwin Hall, Rm 102, Sonoma State University, 1801 Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Free with suggested donation of $5. More information at sfi.sonoma.edu. Distance from Petaluma: 9 miles, approximately 15 minutes drive time.

Youth Art Show at Petaluma Arts Center

Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., through April 20. The Petaluma Arts Center presents its annual Art Connects Us: Youth Art show. See roughly 100 works of art representing thirty-one public and private schools in and around Petaluma. 130 Lakeville St. Info at Petalumaartscenter.org.

Foliage Funk Fest at the Phoenix Theater

Friday, April 12, at 7 p.m. The Phoenix hosts the Neighborhood Garden Initiative’s Foliage Funk Fest, with Erica Amblin, the Collective Soul Project and more. The nonprofit initiative seeks to put a garden in every home and help teach the importance of food sovereignty. 201 E. Washington St. Tickets $12. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

‘Shipwrecked! An Entertainment’ opens at Cinnabar

Friday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. Cinnabar Theater opens a three-week run of Shipwrecked, by Donald Margulies. Enjoy the adventures of an unlikely hero, the bombastic adventurer Louis de Rougemont. The show is a fun-filled production with a wealth of fantastic characters. Lauded as “a ripping good yarn” by Variety, Shipwrecked is an adventure tale with a twist that appeals to all ages. 3333 Petaluma Bl. N. Tickets $18-49. More information at 707-763-8920, cinnabartheater.org.

Butter & Egg Days Opening Ceremony

Saturday, April 13, at noon. Celebrate as the Petaluma Downtown Association announces this year’s Good Egg and Grand Marshal. Petaluma Historical Museum, 20 Fourth St. Information at Petalumadowntown.com.

History Trails Walking Tour

Saturday, April 13, at 1–2:30 p.m. The Petaluma Historical Museum invites you to learn about Petaluma’s colorful past on a living history walking tour led by the Petalumans of Yesteryear. 20 Fourth St. Tickets $20. Information at PetalumaMuseum.com.

Third Annual Wiffle Ball Tournament

There’s nothing quite like a wiffle ball. On Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m to 7 p.m., the annual WIffle Ball Tournament fundraiser takes place at the Miracle League Field, at Lucchesi Park. Teams from the community will be participating, and there will be a silent auction, the Polly Klaas Homerun Derby, a Resources Fair, a Beer and Wine Pavilion with food and beverages.

‘The Dark Knight’ at Flashback Cinema

Sunday, April 14, at 12:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, April 17, at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents The Dark Knight, directed by Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) and considered by many to be the best Batman movie ever. The first-rate cast includes Heath Ledger, who gives a chilling Oscar-winning performance as the Joker. Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Songwriters Open Mic

Monday, April 15, 7 p.m. Local singer-songwriters are invited to dropin at the Big Easy for a Songwriters Open Mic.You get 10 minutes to share a total of two songs. The evening is hosted by Nicole Sutton and

Slow Stroll Tuesdays at the River Park

Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.4-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear a hat, comfortable shoes, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing parking lot at 300 Copeland Street and D Street.

‘The Monk and the Gun’ at the Petaluma Film Alliance

Wednesday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m. Chasing a rumor that a rare Civil War rifle ended up in the Kingdom of Bhutan, an American arms dealer journeys through one of the most beautiful (and allegedly happiest) countries in the world. His quest coincides with the transformation of the country into one of world’s youngest democracies. Filmmaker Pawo Dorji juxtaposes Eastern and Western values. The 2023 film received the Norwegian Peace Prize. Carol L. Ellis Auditorium, SRJC Campus, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Tickets $7 general, $6 students, free PFA members. petalumafilmalliance.org.

Live music at Brewsters Beer Garden

On Friday, April 12, 5-8 p.m., it’s the Rhythm Drivers. Saturday, April 13, 1-4 p.m., the Low Drivers and then from 5-9 p.m., it’s Broham. On Sunday, April 14, 1-4 p.m., say hello to Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes. Looking forward, on Friday, April 19, 5-8 p.m., it’s Glory Dayz. On Saturday, April 20, 1-4 p.m., Void Where Prohibited. Saturday, April 20, 5-9 p.m., it will be the Renovators. and on Sunday, April 21, 1-4 p.m., it’s Matt Bolton. 229 Water St. brewstersbeergarden.com.

Heard Eye at the Big Easy

Thursday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. North Bay funk/rock ninjas The Heard Eye bring the funk n' rock n' roll to the Big Easy. Their eclectic sound is dance groove deep and sing-along catchy. They play the third Thursday of the month.

Michelle Lambert at Adobe Road Winery

Thursday, April 18, at 4:30–7:30 p.m. Michelle Lambert plays at the winery. 6 Petaluma Bl. North, Suite A1. Information at adoberoadwines.com. 707-774-6699.