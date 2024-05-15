This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OL_iiwn8eLo">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Phoenix Pro Wrestling

Friday, May 17, at 8 p.m. The Phoenix hosts wrestling presented by Phoenix Pro Wrestling, a professional wrestling organization based in Northern California. Tickets $10-20. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Saturday, May 18, at 11:30 p.m. Barely Legal presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Phoenix. In this cult classic from 1975, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler. Film screening with live shadow cast. Special Versailles edition. Tickets$12. 201 E. Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’

Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, May 22, at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Flashback Cinema presents Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, from 2007. Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) is on the march, but new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher Dolores Umbrage (Imelda Staunton) is in denial. Harry and his friends form “Dumbledore’s Army” to defend Hogwarts. Boulevard 14 Cinema. $9.50-$12. Cinemawest.com. FlashbackCinemas.com.

Slow Stroll Tuesdays

Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Older adults are invited to join a free weekly walk on Tuesday mornings to enjoy the 1.4-mile round-trip loop at the Petaluma River Park. Four-legged friends on leash are welcome. Wear a hat, comfortable shoes, and bring water. Meet in the Steamer Landing parking lot at 300 Copeland Street and D Street.

J Boog

Thursday, May 23, at 8:30 p.m. J Boog comes to the Mystic Theatre for a 21+ concert. He is an American-Samoan reggae singer and songwriter who has released three albums that reached the top ten of the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. He debuted with “Hear Me Roar” in 2007. His next two albums, “Backyard Boogie” (2011) and “Wash House Ting” (2016), both reached number one on the chart. 21 Petaluma Blvd. Tickets $89. 707-765-2121, eventseeker.com. More information at mystictheatre.com.

Volunteer Orientation

Saturday, May 18, at 1 p.m. If you have been considering volunteering at the Village Network of Petaluma, attend an hour-long presentation to learn more. The Village Network is a nonprofit membership organization of active older adults 50+ in the Petaluma-Penngrove area. As part of an innovative nationwide movement begun in 2004, this is one of several hundred villages revolutionizing the experience of aging. The orientation meeting is at the Village Network office, 410 D St. Reach out at 707-776-6055 or info.villagenetworkofpetaluma.org.

Petaluma Chorale Spring Concert Series

“What a Wonderful World,” that’s the title of the spring concert series being presented on Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18, by The Petaluma Chorale. A 50+ mixed vocal ensemble dedicated to the art of choral singing, the chorale welcomes the community of Petaluma and beyond to come bask in beautiful music. Friday, May 17, 7-9 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 3-5 p.m. $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, free for 65+/Students/children. Tickets at thepetalumachorale.com/tickets. The concert takes place at Cram Hall, on the campus of St. John's Episcopal Church, 530 C St.

Petaluma River Run

Saturday, May 18, 8:30-11:30 p.m. A new free event for everyone from runners and strollers, to kids and dogs. At any speed, you will enjoy this 2.5 mile course along the river at Petaluma's Steamer's Landing Park. The inaugural Petaluma River Run is a celebration of our community and the stunning Petaluma River. Here’s what organizers of the event say: “Whether you run, walk or skip, come dressed in your wildest river-themed costume and help support local nonprofits ‒ Friends of the Petaluma River and The Petaluma River Park Foundation.” Bring a water bottle because this is a zero-waste event. Register at PetalumaRiverRun.com.

The Highwayman Show

Saturday, May 25, at 8:30 p.m. The Highwayman Show, coming to the Mystic Theater, pays tribute to the timeless music of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson. Tony Suraci, “The Highwayman,” is a gifted and soulfuł vocalist who channels the spirits of all four voices in an exhilarating performance backed by a 10-piece band. Together they capture the essence of the mid-70s outlaw country era. 21 Petaluma Bl. Tickets $69. 707-765-2121, eventseeker.com. More information at mystictheatre.com.